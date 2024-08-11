Waterfalls are a visual and aural pleasure, their beauty and sound surrounding you with nature’s bounty. The air seems cleaner and more invigorating near the cascading falls and floating mist. Often, the journey there is as satisfying as the reward, with an arduous hike setting the stage for a worthwhile finish.

Across the globe, stunning falls await, each offering a different take on nature’s power and grace. Besides that, you can explore new cultures on the way and broaden your horizons as a modern traveler. Here’s our list of the world’s most beautiful waterfalls.

Here are the 5 most beautiful waterfalls in the world

Thi Lo Su Waterfall, Thailand

Originating in Huai Klotho, traveling along limestone cliffs before dancing down rock formations, Thi Lo Su waterfall offers an unspoiled look at the natural world. Located within the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary in Northern Thailand — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — the falls are surrounded by thick forests and swimmable pools. If you feel like exploring, there’s even a small cave behind the falls you can duck into.

To get there, drive five hours from Tak to Uphang, then take a reasonable 1.8 km hike along a trail. Nearby, you can camp out at the Wildlife Sanctuary Headquarters, with October through December offering the finest views. On the other hand, avoid May to August, when the rainy season can put a damper on your experience.

Gullfoss Falls, Iceland

Like a picture out of a dreamscape, Gullfoss “Golden” Falls descend a three-step staircase into broad chasms next to the Hvítá River. Located in southwest Iceland, the falls flow at up to 140 cubic feet per second during summertime and offer multiple viewpoints, including from above. That’s because, interestingly, the falls flow underground.

Gullfoss Falls is a 1.5-hour drive from Reykjavik and is part of the Golden Circle, a 300 km tourist route that includes popular attractions. On the drive, you can stop at Haukadalur’s geothermal features (including the Strokkur and Geysir geysers), and the Thingvellir National Park.

Plitvice Falls, Croatia

Situated within the Plitvice Lakes National Park — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — this series of karstic lakes and falls feature varying shapes and mineral-rich waters. Throughout, the waters meander through rock, chiseling out features and creating pools that look out of a dream.

The highlight of the falls is the Large Waterfall, near the end of the Lower Lakes, with the Pitvica River as its source. You can venture throughout via boat or road or use your own two feet. Additionally, between April and October, buses embark every 30 minutes from nearby locations.

Hannoki Falls & Shomyo Falls, Japan

Hannoki Falls is Japan’s tallest waterfall, at a height of 497 meters. But it’s only viewable between April and July when it’s fed by melting snow from the Midagahara plateau. Outside those times, the adjacent waterfall, Shyomo Falls, takes over as Japan’s tallest. But when both are flowing, it creates a perfect V-shape, hence the nickname “twin falls.”

The ideal time to visit is between April and July when both are flowing strong. Keep in mind the road’s closed in the winter and usually opens in the middle of May. The easiest method is via car, with the road open between 6 am and 7 pm in July and August. Besides that, typical hours are 7 am to 7 pm. You can also use public transportation from May to November, with bus service from Tateyama Station.

Niagara Falls, US & Canada

A stunning display of nature’s power, Niagara Falls comprises three falls along the border of New York, USA, and Ontario, Canada. The falls include Bridal Veil Falls, American Falls, and Horseshoe Falls (from smallest to largest).

The source of the Niagara Falls’ power is the Niagara River, flowing from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. That creates the highest flow rate of any North American waterfall, with 168,000 cubic meters flowing over the edge each second before dropping 50 vertical feet.

In New York, Niagara Falls State Park is easy to get to via car, taking only 25 minutes from Buffalo. You can also take the bus or fly into Buffalo Niagara International Airport. More than 8 million visit the park each year, which is the country’s oldest, being founded in 1885.