Losing charge while out camping? These power banks will be just what you need

While you might not have service during your adventures, one of the worst things that can happen while camping is having your device run out of battery. Losing charge on your device could mean that you no longer have access to maps or other important resources, so it’s important to pack a great power bank whenever you go camping. There are so many great options on the market today, so here’s everything we look for in a great power bank for camping, as well as a few of our favorite recommendations.

What to consider when buying a power bank for camping

Capacity (mAh)

When out camping, you’ll likely be away from an outlet for at least 48 hours. Buying a power bank that has a high mAh will be just the thing to keep all of your devices charged. To figure out how much capacity you’ll need, estimate based on the capacity of your phone, GPS, and other gadgets. Generally one that is over 20,000mAh will suit your needs.

Portability

High-capacity power banks can be heavy, so if you’re thinking about trekking through the woods with this brick, you’ll want to purchase a power bank that is a portable weight and size. There are many compact designs on the market, and many of them are light weight.

Durability

Stuff happens when you’re out in the wild, so you’ll also want a power bank model that’s durable. Opt for power banks that are shockproof, dustproof, and water resistant with a rating of IP65 or higher. Some also have options for protective casing, which can go a long way.

Charging speed

Fast charging is always nice to have, especially in an emergency. Look for power banks with Quick Charge (QC) or Power Delivery (PD) for faster charging. It’s also nice if your power bank has multiple ports so you can charge more than one device at a time.

Temperature tolerance

If you’re going camping in a super hot or cold climate, you’ll want to invest in a power bank that can handle both extremes. Lithium-polymer batteries are generally better for extreme temperatures, so opt for that over a lithium-ion battery. For long trips in sunny areas, some power banks come with a built-in solar panel.

Here are the best power banks for camping

Anker PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh

The Anker PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh is a high-capacity power bank with a substantial 25,600mAh capacity. It can charge an iPhone 11 Pro Max up to four times and is equipped with dual USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It also includes built-in safety features to protect against overcharging, short circuits, and overheating. Complete with a fast-charging output of 87W, this model is a solid option for campers.

Pros Cons 25,600mAh capacity

Multiple charging ports

Fast charging

Safety features Bulky compared to other models

Slower recharge time

600 grams

Choose the Anker PowerCore III Elite if your focus is on charging multiple devices frequently, including power-hungry ones like laptops, and you don’t mind the extra weight.

BioLite Charge 80 PD

If you’re looking for a model that’s specifically designed for outdoorsy people, the BioLite Charge might be the power bank for you. With a 20,000mAh capacity, this one has one 18W USB-C input/output port and two USB-A outputs, so you can charge up to three devices at the same time. This model is durable and does come with some protection for outdoor conditions.

Pros Cons 20,000mAh capacity

Durable construction

Multi-device charging 465 grams

Charging speed

Opt for the BioLite Charge 80 PD if you prefer a sturdy and lighter option that balances capacity and portability, especially in outdoor environments where durability is key.

Goal Zero Venture 35

The Goal Zero Venture is another great option for shorter camping trips. With a smaller output of around 9,600mAh, it can charge smartphones up to three times as well as smaller devices like headlamps or GPS units. It’s pretty durable, and is rustproof and waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about it keeping up in harsh conditions. It has a USB-C input/output port and a USB-A output port and can handle fast charging. The best part is that this battery pack also doubles as a flashlight.

Pros Cons 50-lumen flashlight

IP67 durability rating

Fast charging for phones

Relatively lightweight (286.9 grams) Low 9,600mAh capacity

18W can’t fast charge anything larger than a phone

The Goal Zero Venture 35 is a great option for short to medium trips through harsher weather conditions. It’s lightweight and minimalist and will work well for trips where you might be exposed to water.

Any of these power bank options will be great for your camping adventures. The best one for your trip will depend on where you’re going, what you’re planning on doing, and how long you’ll be out. Once you narrow down these options, you’ll never have to worry about a low-battery warning again while exploring the great outdoors.