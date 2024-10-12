These power banks help you travel further

Whether you travel near or far, you need your devices topped off and ready to go. Phones, laptops, tablets, and more need the juice to keep you connected for optimal work and communication. But there isn’t always an outlet nearby; even when there is, there could be other eager users.

That’s where power banks come in. They offer a personal charging station, ensuring your gear is always working its best. Here are our favorites for 2024.

The 5 best power banks for wandering the globe

Whether you’re desert camping or on a long city walkabout, these picks have you covered. Each has unique features designed to get the most out of your devices.

Otterbox Fast Charge 15,000mAh: All-around usability

With a medium capacity and multi-device charging, this power bank is our pick for all-around performance. Additionally, it has a modern look with a faux-leather finish and copper detailing, making it as stylish as it is useful. It also weighs only 11 ounces, making it easy to carry in the airport or on a walkabout.

There are two ports: An in/out USB-C and an in/out USB-A. A USB-A to USB-C cable is included. Charging an iPhone from 0-100% takes about two hours. The Fast Charge also holds a charge well even when not in use, making it a worry-free accessory. While it retails for $45, you can currently snag it for $35.96 on the Otterbox website.

Mophie Powerstation AC Pro 27,000mAh: Extra juice for laptops

If you have a high-powered laptop hungry for watts, the Mophie Powerstation AC is just the ticket. It’s about the biggest power bank you can buy — so much so that it has a grab handle and barely meets carry-on size requirements. But that gives it the capacity to keep almost anything going.

Its four ports include a 100W AC, an in/out USB-C, a USB-C out, and a USB-A. A USB-C to USB-C cable provides connections. It charges an iPhone from 0 to 100% in about 1 hour and 40 minutes and from 0 to 75% in around 45 minutes. You can even power a printer through the AC outlet, giving this power bank new levels of functionality. has it for $199.99.

Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000mAh: Wireless charging for iPhones

When it comes to charging iPhones, this power bank is our pick. Highlights include Qi2-certified wireless charging, a MagSafe/kickstand form factor, useful digital readouts, and quick charge times.

The MagGo can charge an iPhone 15 from 0-100% in around 45 minutes. An LCD display on its side shows power bank battery percentage, remaining charge time (when refilling), or how much time until empty (while charging). Its solid MagSafe connection lets you stick your iPhone in place, and even use it during charge-up. Rotating the phone into landscape mode engages standby mode. You can buy one for $89.99 on Amazon.

Nestout 15000mAh battery pack: Rugged performance for outdoor adventures

Not all travelers stay indoors or ride in a car or plane. For those who venture far and wide and need a burly power source, the Nestout 15000mAh outdoor battery is the way to go. It comes with an IP67 certification, meaning you can submerge it in water without negative effects — Nestout claims 30 minutes underwater is just fine. It also uses a sturdy outer case that’s dustproof and shock-resistant.

Ports include a USB-A, a USB-C in, and a USB-C in/out. A USB-A to USB-C cable handles connections. The Nestout can charge an iPhone 11 from 0-100% in around two hours. The company also makes cool accessories, like a snap-on LED work light and a detachable solar panel, adding capability when you’re far from home. Currently, you can buy it on Amazon for $54.99.

Mophie Juice Pack iPhone 15 battery case: Attachable power for the long haul

This is your pick if you don’t want to lug around a battery pack but still want extra juice. The Mophie Juice Pack is both a protective case and power source and is surprisingly svelte. It splits in half for easier installation and feels locked onto the phone. Even with the included battery, there isn’t much added heft — it’s just a little thicker along the back and longer at the bottom.

When your phone runs low, all you have to do is long press the back button (a short press shows the power level) for charging to start. While it doesn’t provide a super-fast charge, it does extend a phone’s life for several hours.

On the other hand, it prevents wireless charging and only works on the iPhone 15, 15 Max, or 15 Pro. When you need to recharge, a USB-C cable connects to the Juice Pack’s lower edge, first charging the phone, then the battery pack. You can score a Juice Pack for $93.04 on Amazon.