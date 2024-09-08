Grab your dancing shoes

When it comes to the best cities for nightlife, certain destinations often spring to mind — places like New York, Berlin, and Tokyo, where the party never seems to stop. But what if the top nightlife spots in 2024 aren’t the ones you expect? Time Out set out to uncover the world’s best cities for nightlife by surveying thousands of locals in hundreds of cities around the globe.

They asked residents to share their favorite venues and experiences and to rate their city’s nightlife scene on both quality and affordability. They even got insider tips from DJs. The results? While some of the classic party capitals made the list, a few unexpected cities are now making a name for themselves in the world of after-dark entertainment.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro has solidified its status as the world’s top nightlife destination in 2024, with a 90% quality score from locals and high marks for affordability. Known for its legendary parties, the city’s nightlife scene has evolved beyond traditional nightclubs. While Rio Carnival has long been the city’s most famous party, the festive spirit now pulses all year long, making it the ultimate place to experience Brazilian nightlife at any time.

“Gone are the days when nightclubs were the go-to places at night in Rio de Janeiro,” said Time Out Rio de Janeiro editor Renata Magalhães. “In the lively Botafogo district, up-and-coming gastronomic hotspots like Alba and Vian Cocktail Bar, become dance floors on the weekends, and the streets have never been livelier since the end of the pandemic.”

Manila, Philippines

The beautiful city of Manila has earned its spot as one of the best cities for nightlife, emerging as the most affordable place for nighttime entertainment, according to Time Out’s rankings. With an impressive 78% quality score, locals describe the Filipino capital as “beautiful,” “bright,” and “alive” after dark.

The city’s bustling nightlife scene offers something for everyone, from the upscale bars in Bonifacio Global City to the lively streets of Poblacion in Makati, where you can find everything from speakeasies to rooftop bars. For a more local vibe, head to Salcedo Village, known for its mix of bars, live music, and late-night street food.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin has long been one of the world’s top nightlife destinations. In 2024, it ranked as the highest-rated European city for nightlife, with an 82% quality score and 48% affordability rating.

The city’s nightlife scene is evolving, with some beloved institutions closing, like Neukölln’s Loophole. However, as Berlin-based writer Anna Geary-Meyer explained to Time Out, “Berlin continues to reinvent itself. Outdoor raves (spread by word of mouth) have made a comeback, while the former Griessmühle team opened RSO, home to quality techno parties.” Despite the changes, Berlin remains a dynamic and resilient spot for night owls from all over the world.

Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara stands out as the top-rated city for nightlife quality in 2024, with locals giving it an impressive 92% score. While the city is on the more expensive side, it’s well worth the cost for those seeking a fun night out.

Guadalajara offers everything from trendy bars to lively clubs. If you’re looking for an elevated experience, then head over to Cantina La Occidental in the Americana neighborhood, known for its cocktails and chic atmosphere. Bar Américas is a must-visit for electronic music fans, while Pare de Sufrir is one of the best spots in town for mezcal lovers.

Austin, Texas

Austin tops the list of U.S. cities for nightlife, thanks to its eclectic and energetic scene. The lively 6th Street and Congress Avenue are at the heart of the action, where you’ll find live music venues, nightclubs, and quirky bars.

Reflecting the city’s “Keep Austin Weird” vibe, the nightlife is as unique as it is fun. Former Time Out New York editor Jillian Anthony said, “I suggest putting on your funkiest outfit (know that high heels are not a thing here) and heading to Cheer Up Charlie’s, the club where every brand of sexuality gathers for drag shows, sold-out Saltburn parties, and sweaty dancing under the stars.”

Lagos, Nigeria

With an 80% quality score and a 48% affordability rating, Lagos, Nigeria, is one of the best cities for nightlife. The city’s nightlife starts late, with most clubs filling up around 11 p.m. and the party continuing until sunrise. Victoria Island is the epicenter of Lagos’ nightlife, drawing both locals and tourists with its popular clubs and lounges playing reggae, hip-hop, and Afrobeat.

If you’re on the hunt for a more upscale experience, then head over to Ikoyi, Lagos’s most affluent neighborhood. In this area, you’ll find luxurious restaurants and bars where you can enjoy premium cocktails until the early hours of the morning. Ikoyi tends to be more relaxed, with cozy jazz bars being some of the top spots in the neighborhood.

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam, Netherlands, is emerging as a top nightlife destination, offering a high-quality and affordable alternative to Amsterdam’s more touristy spots. The city’s nightlife is described as “cozy,” and is celebrated for its laid-back atmosphere.

Rotterdam-based writer Fleurine Tideman told Time Out, “Rain or sunshine, you’ll find people on terraces such as Biergarten, where ‘biertjes’ (which means, literally, ‘little beer’) play a vital role in Dutch nightlife.” Tideman also praises the city’s inclusivity, saying, “Rotterdam is one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the Netherlands, and I enjoy nothing more than heading to Ferry on a Saturday night for classic Y2K music and a never-ending pride party.”

The best cities for nightlife: The full list

Here’s the full list of Time Out’s list of the best cities for nightlife.