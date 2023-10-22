 Skip to main content
One of the best laptops is at its cheapest price of the year

Albert Bassili
By
Dell

When folks think about thin and light laptops, their first thought might be something like the MacBook Air, which, unfortunately, is expensive and means you need to buy into the Apple ecosystem if you aren’t already. Luckily, Dell has its own response in the form of the Dell XPS 13, and it’s not only light but also relatively cheap compared to a MacBook Air. In fact, Dell has discounted one of its configurations down to just $599 from the $799 it was before, saving you a respectable $200.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 runs an Intel i5-1230U processor, and if you’re not familiar with processors in general, it’s a great mid-range CPU. For the most part, it will let you complete all your productivity tasks, like word processing, making spreadsheets, and so forth, without a hitch. Unfortunately, this configuration of the Dell XPS 13 doesn’t have its own GPU, so you won’t be able to do much gaming; mostly, just older and smaller indie games will work. RAM is really good with 8GB of DDR5, the fastest on the market, and while we would have liked to see 16GB, it’s not at all bad for the price tag, and the same goes for the 256GB of storage.

When it comes to general and day-to-day use, the Dell XPS 13 also manages quite well, especially with the gorgeous 13.4-inch screen running a 1920×1200 resolution, which is perfect for that size and still great for watching films or shows. Overall, the construction is very sturdy, and the whole thing weighs only 2.59 pounds and has a thickness of 0.15 inches, so it’s very portable and easy to take with you. It comes with a 720p camera for meetings, Wi-Fi 6 for a strong connection, and a battery life that will last around 12 hours, depending on usage and screen brightness.

Overall, the Dell XPS 13 is an excellent, thin, light laptop with great specs under the hood. Not to mention, the deal from Dell bringing it down to $599 adds a ton of value, so if you’re in the market for a portable laptop, this is an excellent option. Also, it might be worth checking out some great laptop bags for men if you plan to grab the Dell XPS 13.

Albert's been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, Digital…
