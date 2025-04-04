 Skip to main content
Why more Americans are solo camping than ever before

The Dyrt releases 2025 camping report

Camping in the winter
Tyler Lillico / Unsplash

The Dyrt is one of my favorite camping apps of all time, mostly for finding campsites. It has it all, from tent camping to glamping and RV parks, there’s always an adventure around the corner. Plus, you can read over 12 million campground reviews from visitors, as well as plan your routes. With all that data, The Dyrt also puts out a few studies and camping reports. This year, their 2025 camping report has an interesting new twist: solo camping is on the rise for the third year in a row.

This report compiles some of the camping industry’s most detailed statistics and numbers, but today I’d like to focus on solo camping. Here’s what the trend has been looking like so far:

  • In 2021, solo camping for at least one night was up by about 18% post-COVID. That number jumped to about 24% in 2022 and 29.8% in 2023. In 2024, the number increased to 30.6%.
  • 69% of campers said that solitude was one of their top reasons for camping alone.
  • Nearly half of all campers (49.7%) reported camping with dogs in 2024.
  • Statistics are consistent across all age groups.
  • Those in the Pacific Region are most likely to camp solo.
“I believe that solo camping is an example of a trend that has become a new normal,” says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. “Part of the effect of the camping boom is that people who would have never even considered camping alone discovered that they really enjoyed it. They’ve found the value in it. One or two nights of pure solitude can be like hitting the reset button.”
The Dyrt predicts that solo camping rates are now stable at 30%, and we may not see another increase in 2025.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
