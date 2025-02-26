7 must-have camping apps for every adventurer

Table of Contents Table of Contents Best app for finding campsites Best app for navigation Best app for hiking Best app for fishing Best app for hunting Best app for identifying plants Best app for stargazing Closing thoughts

Camping is all about escaping into nature, but if you don’t mind not completely disconnecting, there are a ton of handy apps out there that can help enhance your experience. Most people just use apps to find a good campsite or a hiking trail, but there are so many great apps out there to help with all kinds of things, from plant identification to stargazing. Here are some of the top camping apps to help you on your next camping trip.

Best app for finding campsites

The Dyrt has everything you need to find dream-worthy car camping, tent camping, RV, and dispersed camping sites. You can filter through over 50,000 campsites across the U.S. and view reviews, photos, and pricing details from other campers. Filtering options also allow you to search for campsites that suit your needs, such as a pet-friendly site.

Best app for navigation

Navigation apps for camping have different priorities. Some normal navigation apps like Apple Maps and Google Maps have the ability to be used without service, provided that you download the maps in advance, but they are not great for off-grid camping, hiking, or backcountry navigation. This is where Gaia GPS comes in.

Gaia GPS is a navigation app that allows you to access topographic and satellite maps offline. Plan your routes with elevation profiles, and customize your waypoints. Best of all, it works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Just download all of your topographic maps in advance, and you’re good to go!

Best app for hiking

Personally, AllTrails is my go-to when it comes to looking for nearby hikes. Better yet, this app also extends worldwide, so if you’re looking to hike along the Swiss Alps or something, AllTrails will have all the information you need to prepare adequately for your trip. You can filter hiking trails for dog-friendly, kid-friendly, loops, or even elevation gain, and view reviews and difficulty ratings for each location.

Best app for fishing

If you need to look for the best fishing spots or forecasts, look no further than the Fishbrain app. This one has a ton of key features for fishing enthusiasts, from fishing hotspots to community reports, so you can see real-time catches and tips from other anglers.

You can also view weather and tide data for each fishing location. This app also has a catch log feature, so you can track your fishing history with GPS locations, bait, and conditions. One feature I love is the species ID, which uses AI detection to identify over 300 species of fish.

Best app for hunting

Hunters will appreciate the experience-enhancing features of onX Hunt, which is one of the best hunting GPS and land ownership apps out there. See property boundaries, hunting zones, and access points on public and private land ownership maps, so you’re never wondering if you’re legal. You can also use this app to find waypoints and weather data.

Best app for identifying plants

If you’ve ever hiked with kids, you’re bound to have said “I don’t know” to them a couple of times to their pestering questions regarding a certain plant or insect species. Ever since I downloaded the Seek by iNaturalist app, I’ve been able to encourage curiosity like never before.

This app is perfect for identifying plants, flowers, insects, fungi, and animals because it uses AI-powered image recognition and connects to iNaturalist, which is a scientific, community-backed database to find the answer. Better yet, it works offline.

Best app for stargazing

After you’re done hiking, you might be lucky enough to catch a clear, starry night for stargazing. A stargazing app can really enhance your experience. Stellarium Mobile is an excellent star map option. All you have to do is point your phone at the sky, and you’ll be able to identify stars, constellations, planets, comets, and satellites in real time. With offline access, this app is great for any stargazing adventure.

Closing thoughts

While you will need your phone to connect to these camping apps in real time, these ones will actually enhance your outdoor experience by providing valuable tools. To be fully present in the outdoors, minimize your distractions. Download all important maps and information beforehand, and save all weather forecast, campsite details, and emergency contacts before heading out.

When you’re not using your phone, try to keep it on airplane mode to stay fully present during your “tech-free” time blocks, like campfire hours. Only check your apps when necessary, and set a five-minute limit when using other apps to prevent endless scrolling. A good way to do this is to turn on the grayscale mode so your screen is less tempting.

Most importantly, it’s essential that you don’t rely solely on these apps for navigation or other life-saving purposes. If your phone were to die or get lost in a river, you could accidentally put yourself in a dangerous position. Keep physical maps with you as well, and learn how to use a compass in case your device fails.