7 must-have camping apps for every adventurer

Don't turn your phone all the way off. Here are camping apps for your next adventure

By
A view from an open camping tent
Scott Goodwill / Unsplash

Camping is all about escaping into nature, but if you don’t mind not completely disconnecting, there are a ton of handy apps out there that can help enhance your experience. Most people just use apps to find a good campsite or a hiking trail, but there are so many great apps out there to help with all kinds of things, from plant identification to stargazing. Here are some of the top camping apps to help you on your next camping trip.

Best app for finding campsites

Camping around a fire
Mike Erskine / Unsplash

The Dyrt has everything you need to find dream-worthy car camping, tent camping, RV, and dispersed camping sites. You can filter through over 50,000 campsites across the U.S. and view reviews, photos, and pricing details from other campers. Filtering options also allow you to search for campsites that suit your needs, such as a pet-friendly site.

Best app for navigation

Baseplate compass on top of a map
Hendrik Morkel / Unsplash

Navigation apps for camping have different priorities. Some normal navigation apps like Apple Maps and Google Maps have the ability to be used without service, provided that you download the maps in advance, but they are not great for off-grid camping, hiking, or backcountry navigation. This is where Gaia GPS comes in.

Gaia GPS is a navigation app that allows you to access topographic and satellite maps offline. Plan your routes with elevation profiles, and customize your waypoints. Best of all, it works with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Just download all of your topographic maps in advance, and you’re good to go!

Best app for hiking

Hiking the Appalachian Trail
Kirk Thornton / Unsplash

Personally, AllTrails is my go-to when it comes to looking for nearby hikes. Better yet, this app also extends worldwide, so if you’re looking to hike along the Swiss Alps or something, AllTrails will have all the information you need to prepare adequately for your trip. You can filter hiking trails for dog-friendly, kid-friendly, loops, or even elevation gain, and view reviews and difficulty ratings for each location.

Best app for fishing

Two men fly-fishing in a river
17332085 / Pixabay

If you need to look for the best fishing spots or forecasts, look no further than the Fishbrain app. This one has a ton of key features for fishing enthusiasts, from fishing hotspots to community reports, so you can see real-time catches and tips from other anglers.

You can also view weather and tide data for each fishing location. This app also has a catch log feature, so you can track your fishing history with GPS locations, bait, and conditions. One feature I love is the species ID, which uses AI detection to identify over 300 species of fish.

Best app for hunting

Phoenix Park Dublin
sharonang / Pixabay

Hunters will appreciate the experience-enhancing features of onX Hunt, which is one of the best hunting GPS and land ownership apps out there. See property boundaries, hunting zones, and access points on public and private land ownership maps, so you’re never wondering if you’re legal. You can also use this app to find waypoints and weather data.

Best app for identifying plants

Poison ivy leaves of three
Tim Mainiero / Shutterstock

If you’ve ever hiked with kids, you’re bound to have said “I don’t know” to them a couple of times to their pestering questions regarding a certain plant or insect species. Ever since I downloaded the Seek by iNaturalist app, I’ve been able to encourage curiosity like never before.

This app is perfect for identifying plants, flowers, insects, fungi, and animals because it uses AI-powered image recognition and connects to iNaturalist, which is a scientific, community-backed database to find the answer. Better yet, it works offline.

Best app for stargazing

Man at a campground stargazing
Syed.Komail / Shutterstock

After you’re done hiking, you might be lucky enough to catch a clear, starry night for stargazing. A stargazing app can really enhance your experience. Stellarium Mobile is an excellent star map option. All you have to do is point your phone at the sky, and you’ll be able to identify stars, constellations, planets, comets, and satellites in real time. With offline access, this app is great for any stargazing adventure.

Closing thoughts

Camping
chulmin1700 / Pixabay

While you will need your phone to connect to these camping apps in real time, these ones will actually enhance your outdoor experience by providing valuable tools. To be fully present in the outdoors, minimize your distractions. Download all important maps and information beforehand, and save all weather forecast, campsite details, and emergency contacts before heading out.

When you’re not using your phone, try to keep it on airplane mode to stay fully present during your “tech-free” time blocks, like campfire hours. Only check your apps when necessary, and set a five-minute limit when using other apps to prevent endless scrolling. A good way to do this is to turn on the grayscale mode so your screen is less tempting.

Most importantly, it’s essential that you don’t rely solely on these apps for navigation or other life-saving purposes. If your phone were to die or get lost in a river, you could accidentally put yourself in a dangerous position. Keep physical maps with you as well, and learn how to use a compass in case your device fails.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
5 clever ways to use paracord on your next camping trip
Tie up the loose ends at the camping site with these 5 paracord uses
Purple and green twisted paracord

Sometimes, the simplest tools are the most effective, especially when camping. I've found that paracord is one of those things that most people have at the bottom of their bags, but do you really know how to use it to its fullest potential? Originally designed for parachutes, paracord is lightweight, durable, and (in my humble opinion) essential for any camping trip. Like with a camping knife, using paracord does require some skill, but once you know the right knots, it will change your game. The next time you're in the wild, try one of these paracord purposes.
How to use paracord while camping

Paracord ideas for shelter and weather protection
You never know when you'll need a little extra length to your tent guy lines. Paracord is just the thing. Just cut the amount you need and use a taut-line hitch for adjustable tension.

Read more
Embrace the cold: The best places to camp in the winter
For the best winter camping adventure, try one of these national parks
Yosemite National Park in winter

Winter camping isn't for the faint of heart, but there's no better way to test your adventuring skills. Really, I've found that the only thing you need to do to have an awesome trip is to stay warm. If you can manage that, then winter camping is actually an enjoyable experience. There's nothing better than being a short walk away from some of the best winter sports around. If you're looking for the best places to camp in the winter, there's nowhere better than our beloved national parks.
Yosemite National Park

In my opinion, Yosemite National park is one of the best places for winter camping. If visiting Yosemite during the crowded summer season is not your cup of coffee, you might just enjoy winter camping here instead. There are four campground options that remain open during the winter season. Upper Pines and Camp 4 are both in the Yosemite Valley, so if you're a beginner, these might be decent options due to the slightly milder temperatures. Hodgdon Meadow and Wawona are just forty-five minutes away from the Yosemite Valley, so they are also excellent options.

Read more
3 duct tape camping hacks: Why it should always be in your hiking or camping kit
Stick to duct tape while camping — here's how
Closeup of two friends setting up a tent in the woods.

One of the most useful scenarios for duct tape is out in the wilderness, but it can be tricky to figure out how to store it. One of my go-to ways is to simply wrap several feet of duct tape around an old credit card or a sturdy piece of cardboard. I've also seen people wrap duct tape around their water bottles, but that's never appealed to me since it can be a bit of a mess to clean. Regardless of how you do it, taking some duct tape with you might just make or break your next camping or hiking trip. Here's how.
3 uses for duct tape while out in the wilderness

Patch repairs with duct tape
Sleeping pads pop and nylon tears. We've all been there, and duct tape can save the day! It's great to have duct tape on hand to patch a hole or close a gap in my tent. If you happen to accidentally tear your sleeping bag, a patch of duct tape will get you through it. Reinforce broken straps, seams, zippers, or even sole separation in your shoes and you'll make it home all right.
Duct tape in first aid
When thinking about duct tape, first aid might not always come to mind. However, duct tape is great in a jiffy for splint support if you or someone in your party ends up breaking or spraining something. With a piece of clean cloth or gauze, you can create a makeshift bandage in an emergency. You can also use a small square as blister protection if your shoes start rubbing your feet raw.
Using duct tape as an organization tool
While masking tape might work a bit better in this case, duct tape can still be used to label and tag gear or mark items. That said, nothing is better than duct tape if you want to seal an open liquid container. Duct tape can also be used to keep loose cords, tent poles, or stakes bundled together in a pinch.

Read more