 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

How to use a compass for navigation when GPS fails

Don't get lost this hiking season: try out a compass!

By
Baseplate compass on top of a map
Hendrik Morkel / Unsplash

In the days since GPS was invented, many of us have lost the skill of navigating by a good old compass and map. As a family on the road in a 1991 Airstream Motorhome, we were early adapters to the GPS, but I still remember a time when we had to navigate New York with the crinkled old maps in the glovebox. Out in the wild, things are a little bit different. Milestones don’t often sweep you by while you’re busy using a magnifying glass to figure out what intersection you’re on, but it can still be a challenge. Today, compasses are still considered to be a top 10 safety item by the National Park Service, but it’s a shame how many people don’t know how to use a compass. Here’s how to get started.

Parts of a baseplate compass

A compass and a map being used.
PxHere

There are so many compasses to choose from, but if you’re just starting out, I highly recommend using a simple baseplate compass. These are attached to a ruler, so you’ll be able to easily take your bearings. Experts from REI do a great job of explaining the basic parts of a compass and how to use them, but here is the breakdown:

  • Baseplate: A flat, transparent base that often includes ruler or scale markings for measuring distances.
  • Bezel:  A rotating circular case that contains the compass needle and is marked with degrees (0–360°), as well as cardinal directions (N, E, S, W).
  • Magnetic Needle: A magnetized needle that points to magnetic north, often red for north and white or black for south.
  • Orienting Arrow: Located within the bezel, underneath the needle. This is used to align the compass needle to the orienting lines.
  • Orienting Lines: Parallel lines within the bezel used for aligning the compass with the map grid lines.
  • Direction of Travel Arrow:  An arrow usually near one end of the baseplate that indicates the direction you should travel when following a bearing.
  • Index Line: A small, fixed mark or line on the bezel that shows the set bearing.
Recommended Videos

What is magnetic declination, and why does it matter?

A man holding a compass in a natural area surrounded by trees
Jamie Street / Unsplash

Magnetic declination is the angle between magnetic north and true north, and it’s also one of the primary places where beginner navigators mess up. If you don’t account for the difference between magnetic north and true north, your bearings will be wrong, your maps will be misaligned, and you’ll do a great job of getting yourself lost. For example, if you follow a compass reading of 0° (north) without taking the declination into account, you’ll actually be heading 10° east of true north. Over long distances, even small declination errors can leave you miles off course.

Related

To correct magnetic declination, you’ll need to know the declination information for your area. Usually, you’ll be able to find this on topographic maps. That said, if your map is old, it’s always worth it to check the declination using the NOAA calculator before you go. That way, you have the most current information at your disposal.

Some compasses allow you to set the declination adjustment so that the compass automatically accounts for the angle. If your compass doesn’t have this feature, simply add the declination angle if your location is easterly and subtract the angle if it’s westerly. Then, you can adjust your bearing accordingly.

How to take a bearing on a compass

Compass pointing north
Jen Theodore / Unsplash

As I mentioned, bearings are the direction or angle as measured in degrees from a reference point. To take a bearing, lay your map flat and orient it to true north using your compass. Then, mark your starting point and desired destination. I recommend using a pencil to draw a line between the two points.

Next, set the compass on the map with the edge of the baseplate along the line you drew. Make sure that the direction of travel arrow is pointing towards your destination.

After that, turn the bezel so that the orienting lines match up with the map’s grid lines. This will make the orienting arrow point towards your destination. Congratulations, you’ve done it! Read the bearing on your compass.

Now, you can take that bearing and follow it in the field. Rotate the bezel so that the desired bearing aligns with the index line. Hold the compass level as you rotate your entire body so the magnetic needle aligns with the orienting arrow inside of the bezel. The direction-of-travel arrow should point towards your destination.

As you walk in that direction, make sure that the magnetic needle stays in alignment with the orienting needle as you move.

How to use a compass to find out where you are

A compass on top of a folded map.
Denise Jans / Unsplash

Using a compass to find your location involves a technique called triangulation. For this to work, you need your map, compass, and at least two visible landmarks, three if you want to be extra precise.

Once you have your landmarks, take their bearings by holding your compass flat with the direction-of-travel arrow pointed towards the first landmark. Turn the bezel until the magnetic needle is aligned with the orienting arrow (this is called the “red in the shed” alignment). Note the degree indicated on the index line and repeat for the other landmarks. At this point, you can then add or subtract the declination angle.

Place the edge of your compass on the map so that the landmark is on one end of the bearing, and rotate the map and and compass until the orienting lines on the compass align with the map’s grid. Then, you can draw a line from the landmark along the bearing.

If you do this a second time with a landmark greater than 60° away from the first one, the place where the two lines intersect is your location. Add a third landmark, and the lines will make a triangle. Your location will be somewhere in that triangle. This isn’t perfect, but you’ll have a fairly good idea of where you are.

Learning how to use a compass could be a lifesaving skill, so make sure you practice in a familiar area before setting out into the wild.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Layering outdoor clothing: Expert tips from a U.S. Special Operations Forces survival pro
Contrary to popular belief, building a fire should not be one of your first priorities for survival
Young man hiking through the mountains

Winter is on the horizon, and that means it's time to start layering up for your favorite outdoor activities. There's a lot of conflicting information out there about how to layer your clothing properly, so it's no surprise to us that the number one cause for outdoor rescues is a result of exposure. That's why we sought out one of the world's foremost survival experts: John Barklow.

As an experienced hunter, a backcountry skier, and an alpine climber, he was handpicked by the U.S. military to train Navy SEALS on how to survive the brutal winters of Afghanistan. He's also had a 26-year career in the Armed Services and was a Navy diver, so, to say the least, he is the expert. Here's what we learned from John Barklow about how to develop your outdoor clothing layering system like a pro.
John Barklow reveals how he came up with the perfect outdoor clothing layering system
U.S. Navy veteran and survival expert John Barklow John Barklow / Sitka Gear

Read more
How to plan a day hike: Essential tips for beginners
Day hikes aren't hard to plan; just follow these steps
Man wearing yellow jacket and backpack hiking or rucking in forest or woods with tall trees

Day hikes are one of America's most treasured pastimes, and with some of the most amazing sights for hiking on the globe, it's easy to see why. Nothing beats the fresh air and the invigorating exercise, and the best part is that you can go on these adventures pretty spontaneously. While day hikes require minimal planning, there are still a few things you should bring together before you go.

In this guide on how to plan for a day hike, you'll find essential tips for mapping out your route, packing the right gear, staying nourished, and ensuring your safety on the trail. Follow these steps, and you'll be ready for a successful day hike.
Get the route right

Read more
This easy trick tells you which merino wool base layer is right for your activity
Here's how to choose the best merino base layer for your outdoor adventures
Man at the top of a mountain wearing a Merino wool sweater

Choosing the right clothing layers could make or break your adventures in the outdoors. Merino wool is one of the most popular materials out there due to its moisture-wicking and insulating properties. It's warm and odor resistant and can keep you warm and comfortable. This amazing fabric comes in several different weights that suit varying activities. Fortunately, we've got an easy trick to tell which merino wool base layer is right for you.
Understanding merino wool base layer weight

Merino wool base layers, also known as thermal underwear or long underwear, come in various weights, typically categorized as lightweight, midweight, and heavyweight.  That said, some manufacturers don't tell you what weight their wool is, so your next best bet is to inspect the tags and see if they mention a measurement in grams. This refers to the fabric's weight per square meter, which you can then use to figure out which category your clothing falls into.

Read more