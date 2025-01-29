 Skip to main content
Can hiking boots be used in snow? Here’s when to wear them (and when not to)

How to wear hiking boots in snowy conditions and when to opt for your snow boots

By
Man wearing hiking boots in the snow
Ashe Walker / Unsplash

When headed out for a wintery adventure, it’s sometimes difficult to figure out what gear you should take. Winter activities often need a good deal of ankle and foot support, so it’s really tempting to opt for your favorite pair of hiking boots when headed out into the winter wild. Here’s when you should (and shouldn’t) opt for hiking boots, as well as some helpful tips along the way.

When hiking boots work well in snow

A pair of snowy hiking boots
freestocks / Unsplash

When determining whether or not to use your hiking boots for your winter adventure, take a look at the different materials that were used to create your boots.

Pairs that were made with water-resistant fabrics like gore-tex will help keep your feet dry in light snow or short exposure. Leather is also okay for short periods of time, but make sure that you dry them off when you come back in. Full-grain leather is the best option because it’s pretty durable and water-resistant, but prolonged moisture or salt can cause damage to the leather, so be careful.

Another issue is adequate insulation. Many hiking boots are designed to be airy for summery conditions, so make sure that your hiking boots have adequate insulation. Not all are equal. If your hiking boots have breathable mesh, air holes, or little to no insulation, you’re better off leaving them at home. Your feet will be wet, cold, and probably blue.

Next, look at the lugs, which are the grooves in the bottom of your boot. Deep lugs are great for snow, just like they are for gravelly terrain. But just like with snow boots, they might not be enough for icy conditions. One slip is all it takes to send you to the hospital, so wear crampons over your boots if that’s not an adventure you want to take.

Use your best judgment, but I might opt for my hiking boots if the snow is light and packed, and if I’m expecting a more mild winter hike. Snow boots are a pain during longer treks or backpacking, so as long as you have a backup plan and are able to carefully monitor the trail conditions, hiking boots might be okay.

Hiking boots are perfect for those early winter or spring hikes when the trails become muddy from snowmelt. Snow boots generally don’t have as much support, so hiking boots are great for those slippery, rocky, or unstable terrains.

Ways to make your hiking boots better for snowy conditions

Man wearing hiking boots in the snow with red laces
Clay Banks / Unsplash

There’s not much you can do if your hiking boots don’t have deep lugs, but if they at least have that feature, here’s how you can deal with the other problems:

If you think that your boots could use a moisture shield, there are ways to waterproof them.

To improve any insulation issues, try wearing wool or synthetic thermal socks. Merino wool in particular is excellent in winter weather, and they are moisture-wicking too to help manage any dampness that might arise from sweat or snowmelt. Otherwise, you can try adding some insulated insoles. This adds a little extra cushion between you and the outdoors, and it can help a ton. Of course, you can always use hand and foot warmers in a pinch, but I wouldn’t recommend this in the long run.

One major difference between hiking boots and snow boots are the height of the necks, and this leads to one of my primary concerns. Personally, I think that snow down the boots is absolute torture, surpassed only by snow down the neck. Pairing your hiking boots with a good pair of snow pants with elastics around the ankles or under the heel will keep the snow from getting down into your boot. Alternatively, a bunch of layers and a pair of gaiters will do the trick.

When hiking boots might not be enough

Person wearing winter boots while walking on ice
Emma Dau / Unsplash

If you’re headed on a huge adventure, hiking boots might not be enough. So which cases should you opt for something more snow-worthy?

The first variable that comes to my mind is when the temperature drops. Frostbite is a real concern here, even in its earliest of stages. According to Mayo Clinic, frostbite happens when your skin has prolonged contact with cold conditions to the point where your skin or tissue freezes.

The early stage of frostbite is called frostnip, and this is when you start to feel cold, followed by tingles or numbness. This can damage all kinds of problems, including lost toenails. It’s important to note that frostbite can happen through clothing (or boots!) so be careful.

If it slips close to the negatives and you have a hunch that your insulation isn’t going to cut it, don’t even try. Almost nothing is worse than cold toes, so choose your winter boots.

For me, deep or heavy snow are also no-goes. Even with snow pants or gaiters, heavy or deep snow can ruin your day pretty easily. One wrong step, and your precious digits will freeze.

Hiking boots will mostly use friction through movement to keep your feet warm, so if you’re ice fishing or doing another activity where there’s a lot of standing around, choose your best insulated snow boots.

Ultimately, choosing between snow boots and your hiking boots will depend on weather, terrain, your boot’s materials, and activity. When in doubt, choose your snow boots every time.

