Keep your toes warm with these wool hiking sock options

One of the easiest ways to ruin your hiking trip is to wear the wrong socks, especially during the cooler months. Cold toes, blisters, and poor support are no fun, so don’t let your socks be the reason why you go home. One of the best kinds of socks on the market today are made from a wool blend. Wool socks are highly recommended for hiking for a variety of reasons, so today, we’re going to explore why that is as well as give you a few recommendations to get you started.

Why should you get wool hiking socks?

Wool is an amazing fabric. Known for its moisture-wicking properties, your feet will stay warm and dry when you wear a pair of these babies — even when you sweat. Wet feet will cause all sorts of problems, like discomfort, blisters, or even hypothermia and colder conditions.

The good news is that wool is durable and it maintains its insulating properties even when wet, unlike cotton, which loses its insulating properties and can take a long time to dry. Wool also has fantastic temperature regulation, and it even has antimicrobial properties that give it a measure of odor resistance.

Wool socks are often thicker than cotton alternatives, which will provide extra cushioning and protection against blisters, but they are also breathable. Your feet will be extra-comfortable while you hike long hours. With all of these great benefits, it’s no surprise why wool socks are a go-to for hikers around the globe.

What’s the difference between normal wool and merino wool?

There are two types of wool we’d like to highlight: normal wool and Merino wool. Normal wool is typically coarser and thicker, with a diameter ranging from 25 to 100 microns. This makes it less soft and sometimes itchy against the skin, especially for people with sensitive skin. Merino wool, on the other hand, has extremely fine fibers, often between 15 to 24 microns in diameter. This results in a much softer, smoother texture, so it’s comfortable to wear directly on the skin without irritation.

Merino wool is ideal for performance-based activities like hiking, so that’s why all three of the recommendations on our list have a moderate to high percentage of it.

Best wool hiking socks on the market right now

Danish Endurance Hiking Socks

Designed in collaboration with Everest mountaineer Rasmus Kragh, these hiking socks from Danish Endurance are a top-tier choice. At 38% Merino wool, these socks are sustainably made in Portugal. This pair is special because they are machine washable (no tumble dry), and they have special cushioning and vents for extra comfort while you set out on your toughest adventure. Needless to say, if the hiking socks from Danish Endurance can handle Mount Everest, they can handle anything.

Pros Cons Thermoregulation and moisture control

Blister prevention

Sustainably made in Portugal

Machine washable

5 sizes No tumble dry when machine washing

Lower wool content

MOGGEI Merino Wool Hiking Socks

The MOGGEI Merino Wool Hiking Socks are a great choice for hikers for its comfort, durability, and performance. Made from a blend of 70% merino wool, these socks will keep your feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Merino wool has some of the best moisture-wicking properties around, and this particular brand has targeted cushioning to prevent injury and fatigue.

These socks have wide compression zones to enhance blood flow and support the Achilles, reinforced heels, seamless toes, and snug fits in two size options.

Pros Cons Temperature regulation

Moisture-wicking and odor control

Compression and support Limited sizing (Medium and Large)

Thickness (May feel bulky in tighter-fitting boots)

Hand wash

Welwoos Merino Wool Hiking Socks

Welwoos are a game-changer if you’re used to cotton socks while hiking. Like the other options on this list, these socks have great temperature regulation and stretchy compression to support key areas like the arches and calves. At 70% Merino wool, you’ll want to hand wash this option, but they do come in lots of fun patterns. Don’t let the stylish designs fool you, though. These socks can stand up to the best of them.

Pros Cons Supportive fit

Great value

Fun patterns Limited size range

Bulky for tight boots

Hand wash

Whichever pair you choose ultimately depends on your specific needs. If you need maximum support for high-impact activities like long hikes or runs, the MOGGEI socks with their wide compression zones will be just the thing. If you’re looking for something particularly stylish, choose the Welwoos for their fun colors and designs. Alternatively, the Danish Endurance pair gives you everything you could need and more, with a sustainable origin story to boot.

Hitting the trails with a pair Merino wool socks will be a game changer for any of your upcoming hiking adventures. You won’t have to worry as much about blisters or cold toes, which can make all the difference between you going home and having the adventure of your dreams. Regardless of which ones you choose, these socks will be a great start to your hiking collection.