Step up your shoe game: How to clean white shoes for a crisp look every time

By
two men wearing white athletic sneakers sitting on car
AMIRI / AMIRI

Regardless of the trends, white shoes remain one of the most timeless and versatile options. Whether it’s a slim white sneaker or a chunky white design, these shoes are the ultimate staple in your wardrobe. There’s no need to sacrifice your look for a white sneaker between the various materials they come in. Choose leather, canvas, or suede for the shoe that best suits your wardrobe and lifestyle. While each material has pros and cons, all options have one common characteristic.

The white sneaker, while the sleekest hue, is also the tone that will show the most dirt. No matter how you use a white shoe, this color is bound to show every scruff, dirt, or stain. Keeping these shoes in top shape will help elevate your look and keep your outfit fresh and clean. With the following tips, you can ensure your white shoes look as new as the day you first opened them. 

How to clean white leather shoes

closeup on dirty white leather sneakers
Jose Fontano/Unsplash / Unsplash

With white leather shoes becoming more of a staple in every wardrobe as the seasons go by, keeping them clean is key for a put-together and fresh outfit. Although leather shoes require minimum care, stubborn stains,and marks can prove to be tedious. 

Before cleaning any shoe, you’ll want to remove the laces and wash them separately. Using a shoe brush, r any clean brush, remove any loose dirt or debris on the shoe. For those with only superficial marks, this should be enough to get a brighter look. If your shoe has more stubborn stains, you’ll want to go in with a deeper solution. Dip a clean cloth or toothbrush into a soap and warm water mix. Lightly dab the cloth or toothbrush on the trouble area, only increasing the pressure for more stubborn stains. Wipe away any excess soap with a damp cloth before going over the shoe with a dry towel. Leave your shoes out to completely dry before using. 

How to clean white canvas shoes

overhead view of white canvas sneakers
The DK Photography/Unsplash / Unsplash

White canvas shoes have always been a staple in everyday looks, meaning they tend to get plenty of use and wear. To keep your canvas shoes in the best shape, you’ll want to regularly brush away any dirt and debris to avoid having them set into the fabric. For superficial stains, you can simply dab the marks with a magic eraser and dry them with a paper towel. You’ll want to leave your shoes to dry completely before using them again. While this won’t get stubborn dirt, it can help remove larger surface-level debris. 

For deep-set dirt and debris, you’ll need to create a solution using household supplies for a gentle mix. Begin by removing loose dirt with a brush to get a more direct cleanse. Mix 1 tablespoon of baking soda, 2 tablespoons of white vinegar, and 1 cup of warm water into a bowl. Let the solution settle before using it. Dip the mixture with a cloth or clean toothbrush and scrub onto the target areas. Rinse the cloth or toothbrush after every few uses to avoid mixing dirt onto new areas. Once you’ve finished the solution, wipe away any excess with a damp cloth. Let your shoe air dry completely before adding them back into your shoe rotation. 

How to clean white suede shoes

close up on suede fabric of adidas gazelle
Karsten Winegeart/Unsplash / Unsplash

Although suede shoes add plenty of texture and style to your looks, they are a delicate fabric that needs gentle care. Using restraint, avoid using too much water as this can permanently damage the fabric and ruin your shoe. With a dedicated suede brush or eraser, remove loose debris or dirt on the shoe. If you have stubborn stains, you can use either white vinegar, rubbing alcohol, or a suede cleaning solution on the fabric. Dip into your preferred liquid and rub onto the area with the corner of a dry cloth. Avoid dampening the area with the liquid. If the stubborn stain still exists, let the area dry before repeating the previous steps. 

How to clean your white shoelaces

white running shoes with tied laces on wood floor
Anastasiya Badun / Unsplash

Even though your shoes tend to get the most wear, you don’t want to forget to clean your shoelaces. While your white shoes appear clean and crisp, dirty shoelaces will still ruin the appearance and damper your look. You can easily clean white shoelaces in your laundry machine with your whites. After removing them, brush out any loose debris or dirt. Set them in a laundry bag and let them air dry after washing. For stubborn dirt, fill a bowl with warm water and significant dish soap. Add your laces and let them soak for around 20 minutes while swirling them around every few minutes. After the time is up, remove set-in stains with a brush and let the laces dry. Once your laces are dry, add them back to your shoes and enjoy a brighter and newer look. 

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
