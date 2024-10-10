Harley Davidson, White's Boots new motorcycle boots

 Skip to main content
Harley Davidson and White’s Boots unite to create the toughest boot

By
If one characteristic unifies Harley Davidson and White’s Boots, it’s their commitment to creating high-quality products that last. Although these brands offer different services, they’ve come together to create a pair of sturdy Engineer boots that infuse bold style and craftsmanship. Utilizing the best of both brands, these moto boots are made to withstand anything you put them through, including riding on your motorcycle. Using a skilled craftsman at each step of the process and a precise crafting process from White’s Boots’ inception, there’s quality in each corner. Able to be reconstructed and fixed, this new boot is perfect for continued use and tough wear. 

White’s Boots x Harley-Davidson Engineer

Made with a water-resistant black double shot full grain leather and two-toned for Harley-Davidson with a black roughout leather backstay, this boot has quality at every turn. On the outside, the boot comes with a Vibram 2021 wedge and midsoles for added cushion. The finishing accents are composed of brass buckles and rivets. The exclusive leather made for Harley Davidson for this collaboration creates a unique touch that will change with use and time. 

For this one-of-a-kind collaboration, only 200 pairs of boots were made, each sporting a distinct production number. The boots’ fully rebuildable quality and the care that goes into each stitch provide wearers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a quality moto boot. Retailing for $699, these boots are available for purchase via Harley Davidson. Although riding a motorcycle isn’t required for sporting a pair of these boots, they are meant to be worn for many years to come. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
