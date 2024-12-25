Crew socks vs. ankle socks: Which style should be your go-to?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the difference between crew socks and ankle socks? When are crew socks preferable? When are ankle socks preferable? The best brands to consider for both crew and ankle socks How to know if crew socks or ankle socks are better for you Frequently asked questions

Socks are an excellent way to showcase your style and personality. For example, wearing matching socks with your outfit helps enhance your appearance, which impacts your overall sense of fashion. Different socks are better for some physical activities than others as well. For example, I tend to wear longer socks when strength training and shorter socks when running.

But are all kinds of socks fashionable? The answer, in most people’s opinions, is no. Fashion trends keep evolving, so it’s advisable to take a cue from what is in Vogue to develop your style. Hence, two of the most popular socks are the crew and ankle socks.

While one is gaining more popularity, the other is fading away. At this point, we will weigh in on the crew socks vs. ankle socks debate and provide valuable information you can use to decide your style.

What is the difference between crew socks and ankle socks?

Length

Crew socks usually extend from your foot to the middle of your calf. They are medium-length, longer than ankle socks, and shorter than knee-high socks. So, it’s safe to say they come in between ankle socks and knee highs in terms of height. Meanwhile, ankle socks are short socks that cover your foot and extend slightly above the ankle, touching the ankle bone.

Appearance

Crew socks are more visible than ankle socks since they extend to your mid-calf, making them better suited for a colorful outlook that matches your outfit. Ankle socks, on the other hand, are nearly invisible, depending on the kind of footwear you put on. They are more suited if you prefer a straightforward or modest look.

Coverage

Socks are meant to provide proper coverage and warmth for your feet. In this case, crew socks are better suited as their length provides coverage, warmth, and even cushioning for several daily activities. However, the length of ankle socks can prevent them from providing cushioning and warmth. This can even get worse when the socks are not a right fit, as they tend to slip off your foot as you walk.

When are crew socks preferable?

Crew socks are preferable during cold weather. They are made from materials such as spandex, nylon, and polyester to provide comfort, warmth, and stretchability. The stretchability gives the socks an extra length, which helps in keeping a good part of your feet and legs warm throughout the day, especially in cold weather.

Crew socks fit better during formal occasions. Their length and appearance are well-suited for business outfits when complemented with suits, blazers, jackets, and office-tailored shoes. The combination will produce a smart and polished appearance.

Also, they are ideal for demanding sports like basketball, football, rugby, and skiing since the extra coverage safeguards your leg from injuries and minor bruises. Likewise, crew socks prevent blisters during outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.

When are ankle socks preferable?

Ankle socks are preferable in a warm climate. Their texture keeps your feet cool enough to prevent excess moisture that can cause sweaty feet. Sometimes, sweaty feet produce an offensive odor, especially when you take off your shoes or socks.

Ankle socks are suitable for activities that require full concentration and body movement, such as yoga and running. They offer a firm grip and prevent slipping since they are lighter and do not have extra materials like the crew socks.

These socks fit better for a casual setting. You can wear them with sneakers, jeans, or any casual outfit. The combination adds an ordinary but modern outlook to your appearance.

The best brands to consider for both crew and ankle socks

Darn Tough

Darn Tough is among the best brands for crew and ankle socks. Their crew socks are odor-resistant, and they come in various colors and patterns for any kind of formal or casual event. The merino wool in Darn Tough’s crew socks keeps your feet dry and at a normal temperature.

Darn Tough’s ankle socks also come in a variety of styles tailored towards the extent to which you desire to expose your ankle. They are made with merino wool to ensure better quality. Finally, they offer an unconditional warranty for life. So, if the socks wear out at any point, they will replace them for free.

Patagonia

Based in California, Patagonia is a multinational clothing company operating in over ten countries. They have quality crew and ankle socks made from materials like spandex, nylon, merino wool, and solution dyeing. They are Responsible Wool Standard-certified and pride in the cushioning, stretch, and breathability of their socks. Their crew and ankle socks come in various designs to suit your needs and are made to last for long periods and resist wear and tear.

Bombas

Bombas was launched to cater to homeless shelters. Their business model revolves around a buy-one-give-one scheme, where a piece of clothing bought will lead to a donation. Their crew and ankle socks are comfort-oriented, using soft yarns from quality merino wool manufacturers. Bombas socks are also snug around your foot and offer support around your midfoot area. They use high-quality fibers to keep moisture away from your feet and keep them dry all day.

How to know if crew socks or ankle socks are better for you

Weather conditions

For hot climates like summer, ankle socks are better, as they are lightweight and allow better air circulation around your foot. Crew socks are preferable for cold temperatures because they provide extra coverage and warmth, which benefit your entire body. Michelle Drerup, PsyD, DBSM, stated, “By making your feet warmer, you’re opening up blood vessels to help cool down the rest of the body.”

Physical activity

Crew socks are suitable for outdoor activities like hiking and camping as they offer better cushioning and protection than ankle socks. Likewise, high-impact sports like football and rugby require crew socks for the same reason. Ankle socks are your go-to for activities that are less strenuous and require extra body movement, like yoga. This is due to their breathability and lightweight.

Support

If you feel you need extra foot or ankle support, crew socks are better since they have extra cushioning. Conversely, ankle socks are better suited if you feel like letting go of extra weight around your foot.

Frequently asked questions

Why are Gen Z wearing crew socks?

Gen Z members wear crew socks to distinguish themselves from millennials. They argue that the length of socks reveals your age range and generation. So, they have termed ankle socks as a millennial fashion due to their low height, which is out of trend.

Why are crew socks so popular?

Crew socks are popular because they offer comfort, warmth, protection, and versatility. The extra cushioning protects and keeps your feet warm. Besides, the length of crew socks aids their visibility, which adds a personalized style to enhance your fashion sense.

Did Gen Z cancel ankle socks?

Yes, because ankle socks do not represent the current fashion trend. So, they find them less appealing.

Are ankle socks in style in 2024?

Not entirely. Ankle socks are considered okay for the gym. However, crew socks are encouraged for everyday activities as that is what is in style.