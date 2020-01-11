If you’ve found your next winter travel destination, the next step is getting there — and getting there in style. Balancing the demands of life on the road (whether by train, plane, or automobile) calls for functionality. Unlike the leisurely days of summer travel, winter can throw some pretty nasty elements your way in a hurry. That’s why the best outfit for winter travel gives you the ability to look great while staying warm and dry, no matter how bad it gets out there. From an insulated jacket to a classic chambray shirt, we’re pretty pleased with our roundup of the best men’s winter travel gear. We hope you are, too.

Kelvin Phantom Heated Jacket

Let’s be real — winter travel can be a beast if you don’t have the right outerwear. The Kelvin Phantom Jacket has a slim-yet-mobile fit and is heated with next-level carbon-fiber technology. Oh, and the best part? It features a USB output to charge your devices on the move — and again, it’s a stylish and effective outerwear option for getting from point A to point B.

Fjallraven Ovik Chambray Shirt

We can’t recommend a stylish chambray shirt enough, especially one made by the outdoor- and adventure-minded folks at Fjallraven. It’s the chambray shirt you know and love but upgraded with front-button chest pockets to help with your everyday haul. It’s also a shirt you can wear from the road right into dinner and drinks.

Proof Rover Pant

With classic five-pocket styling and a washed finish that’ll break in nicely over time, the stretch-infused Proof Rover Pants can more than handle your travel needs.

Danner Mountain 600 Chelsea Boots

Whether you’re going through airport security or putting the pedal to the metal on a winter trip, the right shoes are crucial. The Danner Mountain 600 Chelsea Boots check all the right boxes in terms of comfort and style. Being easy to slip on and off is critical.

Vaer Watches Field Watch

Everyone loves a good NATO strap watch, yes? A tough field watch is seriously well-suited for travel as well as your winter adventures. The understated style of this VAER Watches timepiece gets the job done.

Boarding Pass NYC Voyager Waxed Weekender Bag

One thing we haven’t talked about yet is the durable bag you need for all your winter gear. We suggest the remarkable and consistently dependable Voyager Waxed Weekender from Boarding Pass NYC, a brand that knows a thing or two about the best travel gear.

