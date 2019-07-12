Share

Packing for a trip — any trip, big or small, stressful or relaxing — is about to get a whole lot simpler. The weekender bag is perhaps the most underrated piece of luggage a man can own. It’s easier to haul around than wheeling a rolling suitcase, most of them fit with ease inside an overhead compartment, and, what’s more, the best weekender bags offer style that’s a bit more casual, rugged, and laid-back. In short, one of the bags described below could just be the most essential piece of luggage you own, particularly if you favor weekend jaunts versus business trips (and who doesn’t?). The next time you pack up, make sure you’re doing so with nothing but one of the best weekender bags on the market.

Bradley Mountain Waxed Canvas Weekender Bag

There’s perhaps no more fitting name for a weekender bag than the Rambler, right? The sort of name that captures the rugged spirit of adventure (and functionality) that you should seek to harness regardless of the season, correct? Yes, indeed. We love the handsome leather accents and tough charcoal water-resistant waxed canvas.

Topo Designs x The National Classic Duffel

The propulsive, deeply meaningful indie rock of The National — complete with the band’s signature blue color scheme from the 2017 album, Sleep Well Beast — meets the functionality of Topo Designs’ adventure-ready gear with this tough Cordura fabric duffel bag. Perfect to load up with gear for your next trip to see The National play a powerful show, wouldn’t you agree?

Bexar Goods Co. Waxed Canvas Land Weekender

Whether you’re packing up for a weekend wedding or using this handsome Bexar Goods weekender bag for your daily carry, there’s no question it’s going to serve as a perfect casual complement to your favorite style staples (a la dark denim, a chambray shirt, and rich leather boots).

Boarding Pass NYC “Work Hard, Play Hard” Duffel Bag

You can upgrade your weekend bag in a hurry with this compact (yet surprisingly effective) duffel from the jet-setting team at Boarding Pass NYC. We love the use of natural canvas and, for a bit of retro, sport-inspired style.

Filson Large Rugged Twill Duffel Bag

Far and away the most investment-worthy bag on this list of the best weekend bags, the Filson Large Rugged Twill Duffel can stand up to absolutely anything you throw at it, particularly if you pack it to the gills for a camping trip or use it on a longer getaway. It’s one-of-a-kind, and uniquely heirloom-worthy, at that.