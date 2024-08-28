Best Lululemon gifts for men: hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks and more

Lululemon has, for the longest time, been a woman’s mainstay for leggings and some accessories. What you may not realize is that the same premium fabrics, stretchy materials, and fashion logic can apply to menswear and accessories as well. Whether you’re shopping for yourself, a fellow man, or your man after filling your cart with your stuff already — here are the popular gift items for men from Lululemon. Tap the button immediately below to check out popular gifts for men all in one place or keep reading for a man-approved look at items in their store.

Zeroed In Short-Sleeve Shirt

This is one of Lululemon’s more popular gift items for men for a variety of reasons. First of all, it has a simple, non-threatening look that just about any man can go for, even the fashion shy, with no clear markings, though the red “Magma” color is still quite bold. Next, it is one of the more affordable items at Lululemon, despite its quality materials. Finally, lets talk more about those materials, as this is the main area where this shirt shines. It’s body is 61% cotton, 32% polyester, and 7% Lycra elastane. Ultimately, this is made for the man that doesn’t like to fuss with logos or fashion but still deserves quality, comfortable materials on his skin.

New Venture Short-Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt

Forget what you’ve heard, the polo shirt is still stylish and this Lululemon offering makes a great gift for those looking for either casual office wear or a shirt suitable for after work outdoors activities. with five colors to choose from (all with a solid, no-stripes collar and matching buttons) these polo shirts provide a comfortable plainness to them that just about any man will love. A bonus you can’t gleam on first glance? They’re made of a naturally thermoregulating merino wool fabric mixed about 2-to-1 with nylon. A perfect upgrade for the casual wardrobe.

Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater

Lululemon’s Textured Knit Crewneck Sweaters have a delightful, rolling knit pattern across them that exudes a premium quality and refined fashion sense despite being made of a solid color. If you’re buying this for a loved one, you might also enjoy it as a gift for you, too, during loveseat cuddle sessions. Knowing that it is made of cotton-blend knit fabric with warm, but breathable, Coolmax yarn is one thing, but seeing the knit lines and appreciating the make of the sweater is another. Be sure to tap the button below to get a good up close and personal look at the weave.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7-inches

If you face hot weather (or know the man likes to exercise), the man needs shorts, and you don’t know his exact specifications for shorts, these are among your safest possible bets. The reasons are because they are linerless and 7-inches. Linerless, because he likely has underwear he already likes (it would be absurd to think someone has no comfortable underwear, after all) and he can wear them with linerless shorts. Secondly, though 5 and 9 inch variations are available from the shop page (tap the button below) the 7-inch variation is a happy medium. A 5-inch might make some men uncomfortable, meaning it is best to leave a man to pick those out for himself, and a 9-inch doesn’t give the full cool. The 7-inch, however, they’re juuust right.

Steady State Pullover Hoodie

Here’s a solid-colored hoodie in the very common style that you’ll see among students and young adults, minus the flair and logos but with premium materials. Great for college grads that are ready to peel off the constant associations with their alma mater, ready to join the more grown-up adult world, but still retain the fashion sense and comfort needs of the young adult. This hoodie has a cotton-blend fleece fabric for superior comfort and eight color variations so style can still be accounted for.

ABC Slim-Fit Trouser Warpstreme

Pants need to stiff and uncomfortable to look manly, right? Not so much with the four-way stretch of these Warpstreme (a special material with breathability, wrinkle-resistance, and a smooth feel) pants. We’re highlighting the brown because they look the most like the more rugged pants you might naturally compare them to, but there are a dozen other color variations to choose from, meaning you are able to get the look and style you’re after, including the all-important smart casual and business casual styles.

ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant Warpstreme

More Warpstreme, different style. A little more roomy in the leg and, in this leaning-towards smart casual style pant, the wrinkle-resistant characteristics of the Warpstreme really become more important. You’ll likely get an extra wear or two out of them even when draping them over the back of a chair in that post work must-get-out-of-work-pants frenzy that we’ve all had. You’ll look at least somewhat fancy in these, so you’ll also be glad there’s a rear pocket with a hidden zipper for increased personal protection for your wallet and valuables.

Wanderlust Backpack 25L

A backpack that’s certainly nicer that what I (or many other men) would allow for ourselves, this is the perfect gift for the guy that carries around his life in a backpack but seriously needs an upgrade. The picture alone sells it quite nicely (there are two other color variations to check if you tap the button below) but there are some other things to know about it as well. For one, it is water resistant. Then, know that it can store a 16-inch backpack and large water bottles on the side. It’s overall size, 25L, is about the right backpack size for a day hike. Internal compartments allow you to separate sweaty gym clothes from your nice goods. And, finally, the body is 100% nylon while the back panel and linings are all polyester.