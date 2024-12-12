 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Need a gift? You can shop The North Face and still get the gear on time

By
The North Face All Mountain Snow Tessier worn by adult and child while outdoors
The North Face

Last-minute gifts happen, plan it or not. Sometimes, life is just too paced and you’re too busy to stop and grab something for the ones you love. We’ve all done it. There’s no reason to feel ashamed. But if you’re frantic to find a great gift, or getting there, you’ll want to listen up. The North Face has worked out exactly how much time you have to do some last-minute shopping. If you need your gifts by December 24, you’ll want to shop by Noon EST on December 16 for Standard Shipping. Alternatively, before Noon EST on December 19 for Express Shipping, and before Noon EST on December 22 for Overnight Shipping. That goes for anything in the brand’s catalog. Boots, jackets, apparel, accessories, you name it. I wouldn’t waste time if you need something, though, that deadline is approaching fast.

Shop Now

Recommended Videos

Why shop The North Face this close to the holidays?

The North Face holiday sale with man wearing outdoor jacket
The North Face

Beyond when you should shop, the next question is what is there to shop for? Pretty much anything you’d expect The North Face to carry from caps and hoodies to winter boots and beyond. A couple of standouts right out front include the Men’s Box NSE Pullover Hoodie for $42 instead of $60, or the Men’s Long-Sleeve Box NSE Tee for $28 instead of $40. They look positively comfy, they’re adorned with the brand’s logo, and they come in a variety of styles. They’re also relatively simple and not expensive — just what you’d need in a great holiday gift.

The Men’s McMurdo Parka is one of the longest coats the brand carries. It’s windproof, waterproof, breathable, and insulated with 600-fill recycled down — so nice and warm. The McMurdo Bomber, on the other hand, has a lot of the same technical features, in a more streamlined look. It is a bomber jacket, after all. It’s waterproof, breathable, and has the same 600-fill-down insulation. It also has a mixture of secure-zip and hook-and-loop pockets to keep your gear safe and keep you protected from the elements. Well, not just you you, but whoever you gift it to.

Related

You could also spring for one of the Horizon Hat, baseball cap, designs, for $21 instead of $30. There are also flannel shirts, oversized and comfy, for $63 instead of $90, in a variety of sizes. Other options include tees, athletic pants — like the Men’s Lightstride Pants in various colors for $63 instead of $90 — long-sleeve shirts, jackets, and even dress shirts. For example, the suitably dressy but still slightly casual Men’s Campshire Shirt is only $84 instead of $120.

If you don’t want to deal with apparel, or finding the appropriate sizes, you can also spring for something like a bag, luggage, or other gear — tents and sleeping bags are great choices. What makes The North Face such a solid choice for gifts? Because it promotes adventuring and exploring the great outdoors, namely because its apparel was made for it. They’re iconic gifts, more importantly, they’ll last for more than a season. The exception is if you buy someone younger a piece of gear and they outgrow it, but you can always size up.

Either way, now’s the ideal time to shop The North Face for whatever gear you need, or your family needs. It’s like the brand says, “Give the gift of being present,” because “nothing connects us like nature.”

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
The Manual's resident cigar enthusiast and expert. Branded content writer. Purveyor of all things tech and magical.
7 reasons you should be wearing Vuori’s best-selling Sunday Collection
Vuori Sunday Collection apparel worn while working out

The right clothing helps you feel comfortable and relaxed and looks good, no matter what you do. It also comes with excellent features, like quick-drying and moisture-wicking properties, to help you stay that way, even in the heat of a sport or active moment. That's precisely what Vuori's Sunday Performance apparel — The Sunday Collection — is all about. It's built for lunging and lounging, whatever keeps you happy. But while we know that and highly recommend getting some of Vuori's Sunday apparel, you don't. So, we've put together a list of reasons your next outfit should be from this collection.

 
1. They look good, real good
Specifically designed to be versatile enough to wear casually, as activewear, and beyond, Vuori's entire Sunday Collection will make you look good and feel good. As far as we're concerned, those are two of the most essential traits of any outfit or piece of clothing. If you put these bad boys on, you will turn some heads. It's that simple.
2. They feel wonderful
They're ultra-soft and stretchy, thanks to a four-way stretch design, but they also have many fantastic features. For example, the have both a back zip stash pocket and a front leg zip pocket for stowing your personal belongings, with plenty of room inside each. Some items are made with recycled material, too -- like the Sunday Performance shorts -- so despite being comfortable, they also help cut down on waste.
3. They're ultra-versatile

Read more
Creed sale: Get up to $640 off the rarely-discounted cologne
Promotional poster for Creed Aventus.

While men’s cologne sales are frequent, discounts on Creed fragrances isn’t so common. That’s why we’re excited to see over 50 discounts on Creed colognes right now at Gilt. If you’re looking to buy your favorite cologne for less or maybe try something new for less, the best thing you can do is tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. However, if you want some advice on what we suggest, keep reading and we’ll take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Gilt Creed cologne sale
Creed makes some of the best men’s colognes around with a wide range of options. One of the most popular choices is the which is down to $260 from $365. Working out at 28% off or $105, It offers a fruity chypre scent with notes of pineapple, black currant, birch, amber, and musk. It’s designed to be sexy, seductive, strong, and powerful. Everything you want to convey in every day life, effectively. It’s a timeless scent which will suit every occasion so you could always choose to go bigger and buy the variety which is reduced to $350 from $495.

Read more
Patagonia vs The North Face: Who makes warmer clothing?
A man wearing a retro Patagonia fleece.

If you’ve got your eye on some warmer clothing, or simply some sportswear in general, you may be wondering which outdoor clothing brand may be the best place to shop. Patagonia and The North Face are popular outdoor brands that make high quality outdoor clothing. They’re both great brands to shop, but it can be helpful to single one out over the other. Whether you’re aimed at a mountainside, your neighborhood trail, or some cool nights on the patio, we’ve got all of the information you need to decide between Patagonia and The North Face.
Patagonia vs The North Face: Who wins?

If you’re looking to skip the battle and climb straight to the top of this mountain, we can go ahead and reveal Patagonia is our choice between these two top brands. It’s an incredibly close call — so close, in fact, it mostly comes down to aesthetic preference. You’re going to get top quality and similar prices whether you shop Patagonia or The North Face. But having a lot to choose from matters when adding to your wardrobe, and the general aesthetics and more everyday nature of Patagonia’s clothing lineup gives it the win.

Read more