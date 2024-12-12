Need a gift? You can shop The North Face and still get the gear on time

Last-minute gifts happen, plan it or not. Sometimes, life is just too paced and you’re too busy to stop and grab something for the ones you love. We’ve all done it. There’s no reason to feel ashamed. But if you’re frantic to find a great gift, or getting there, you’ll want to listen up. The North Face has worked out exactly how much time you have to do some last-minute shopping. If you need your gifts by December 24, you’ll want to shop by Noon EST on December 16 for Standard Shipping. Alternatively, before Noon EST on December 19 for Express Shipping, and before Noon EST on December 22 for Overnight Shipping. That goes for anything in the brand’s catalog. Boots, jackets, apparel, accessories, you name it. I wouldn’t waste time if you need something, though, that deadline is approaching fast.

Why shop The North Face this close to the holidays?

Beyond when you should shop, the next question is what is there to shop for? Pretty much anything you’d expect The North Face to carry from caps and hoodies to winter boots and beyond. A couple of standouts right out front include the Men’s Box NSE Pullover Hoodie for $42 instead of $60, or the Men’s Long-Sleeve Box NSE Tee for $28 instead of $40. They look positively comfy, they’re adorned with the brand’s logo, and they come in a variety of styles. They’re also relatively simple and not expensive — just what you’d need in a great holiday gift.

The Men’s McMurdo Parka is one of the longest coats the brand carries. It’s windproof, waterproof, breathable, and insulated with 600-fill recycled down — so nice and warm. The McMurdo Bomber, on the other hand, has a lot of the same technical features, in a more streamlined look. It is a bomber jacket, after all. It’s waterproof, breathable, and has the same 600-fill-down insulation. It also has a mixture of secure-zip and hook-and-loop pockets to keep your gear safe and keep you protected from the elements. Well, not just you you, but whoever you gift it to.

You could also spring for one of the Horizon Hat, baseball cap, designs, for $21 instead of $30. There are also flannel shirts, oversized and comfy, for $63 instead of $90, in a variety of sizes. Other options include tees, athletic pants — like the Men’s Lightstride Pants in various colors for $63 instead of $90 — long-sleeve shirts, jackets, and even dress shirts. For example, the suitably dressy but still slightly casual Men’s Campshire Shirt is only $84 instead of $120.

If you don’t want to deal with apparel, or finding the appropriate sizes, you can also spring for something like a bag, luggage, or other gear — tents and sleeping bags are great choices. What makes The North Face such a solid choice for gifts? Because it promotes adventuring and exploring the great outdoors, namely because its apparel was made for it. They’re iconic gifts, more importantly, they’ll last for more than a season. The exception is if you buy someone younger a piece of gear and they outgrow it, but you can always size up.

Either way, now’s the ideal time to shop The North Face for whatever gear you need, or your family needs. It’s like the brand says, “Give the gift of being present,” because “nothing connects us like nature.”

