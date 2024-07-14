How do you feel about Crocs? There’s a big Crocs sale for early Prime Day

Crocs are hit or miss with some people. The folks who wear them love them and absolutely adore how comfortable they are. If that describes you, you’re going to want to listen up because right now, a huge Crocs sale is happening at Amazon as part of its early Prime Day deals. We don’t have a specific style or pair to call out, at least not up here. We highly recommend shopping the sale because there are Crocs in a wide variety of styles and accessories — the Jibbitz you clip onto the Crocs.

What to shop in the Crocs early Prime Day sale

Crocs come in a vast array of styles, not just the clog-looking variety in a bevy of colors. For example, there are the Crocs , which, unfortunately, are not on sale currently. Or, the , which are on sale at $50 instead of $55. What about some flip-flops for summer? The are $22, down from $30.

Recommended Videos

But there are also the same tried-and-true Crocs designs you know and love, including unisex and kids’ versions if you want to grab a pair for the whole family. Case in point: The Crocs is $50 down from $60, which saves you $10,

During this early Prime Day sale, you can save up to 25% on select pairs of Crocs. It’s a great deal, and the selection is extensive — so we highly recommend browsing to see what’s available outside of the few pairs we’ve called out here.

The Crocs Jibbitz are also on sale. If you have no idea what those are, well, prepare yourself. They’re little add-ons in various themes and styles that clip onto Crocs thanks to the holes in the footwear. They essentially punch right through the existing holes, and you can arrange them any way you want. Jibbitz come in various designs from well-known properties like Marvel, Looney Tunes, Jurassic Park, and more. To give you some idea, the Crocs designs is only $7, usually $20. Some other options include Toy Story, Frozen, Disney Princesses, and beyond.

Unisex, men’s, women’s, and kids’ styles are all available. So, if you want to pick up anything for the rest of your family, it’s also a good sale opportunity. Some of these offers are limited-time deals, which means they may be gone soon. We don’t know if they’ll be around during the official Prime Day event when that kicks off later this week, on July 16 and July 17.