 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How do you feel about Crocs? There’s a big Crocs sale for early Prime Day

By
Crocs worn on models feet for early Prime Day deals
Crocs

Crocs are hit or miss with some people. The folks who wear them love them and absolutely adore how comfortable they are. If that describes you, you’re going to want to listen up because right now, a huge Crocs sale is happening at Amazon as part of its early Prime Day deals. We don’t have a specific style or pair to call out, at least not up here. We highly recommend shopping the sale because there are Crocs in a wide variety of styles and accessories — the Jibbitz you clip onto the Crocs.

What to shop in the Crocs early Prime Day sale

Crocs come in a vast array of styles, not just the clog-looking variety in a bevy of colors. For example, there are the Crocs , which, unfortunately, are not on sale currently. Or, the , which are on sale at $50 instead of $55. What about some flip-flops for summer? The are $22, down from $30.

Recommended Videos

But there are also the same tried-and-true Crocs designs you know and love, including unisex and kids’ versions if you want to grab a pair for the whole family. Case in point: The Crocs is $50 down from $60, which saves you $10,

During this early Prime Day sale, you can save up to 25% on select pairs of Crocs. It’s a great deal, and the selection is extensive — so we highly recommend browsing to see what’s available outside of the few pairs we’ve called out here.

The Crocs Jibbitz are also on sale. If you have no idea what those are, well, prepare yourself. They’re little add-ons in various themes and styles that clip onto Crocs thanks to the holes in the footwear. They essentially punch right through the existing holes, and you can arrange them any way you want. Jibbitz come in various designs from well-known properties like Marvel, Looney Tunes, Jurassic Park, and more. To give you some idea, the Crocs designs is only $7, usually $20. Some other options include Toy Story, Frozen, Disney Princesses, and beyond.

Unisex, men’s, women’s, and kids’ styles are all available. So, if you want to pick up anything for the rest of your family, it’s also a good sale opportunity. Some of these offers are limited-time deals, which means they may be gone soon. We don’t know if they’ll be around during the official Prime Day event when that kicks off later this week, on July 16 and July 17.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
There’s a huge Crocs sale happening right now — from $21
fashion trends that should die this year crocs

Looking for some new and super comfy Crocs? You're in luck. Over at the Crocs site, there's a huge sale going on right now with some Crocs sliders available from just $21. Classic clog Crocs are available from $42 with plenty of other options out there including some super cool Minecraft themed Crocs. Whatever your intentions, whether you're looking for gift ideas or to treat yourself, you need to check out this sale for yourself. Do so by tapping the buy button below or keep reading while we take you through some key highlights.

What to shop for in the Crocs sale
Slip-on shoes are often loved now thanks to their convenience. Crocs are perfect for a straightforward fit that's free of laces. The obvious pair to consider is the . They're available from $42 right now with multiple sizes and color choices to pick from. They're incredibly light and fun to wear, being water-friendly and buoyant. They have ventilation ports which add breathability as well as make it easy to shed water or debris. Pivoting heel straps provide a more secure fit as you'd expect.

Read more
Don’t miss this big sale on ThunderFit Silicone Rings — from $8
thunderfit silicone rings deal amazon october 2023 ring

If you're working out regularly or have a generally active lifestyle, it's frustratingly easy to damage your formal wedding band. That's why it's so useful to own a ThunderFit Silicone Ring to help protect your key jewelry without spending a fortune. Right now, ThunderFit Silicone Rings are even more affordable with Amazon running a sale on them so you can buy one from just $8. With options ranging from $8 to $10 depending on the size and color you desire, this is a cheap yet essential way to be safer while you work out. Here's what else you need to know before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the ThunderFit Silicone Ring
Even the best workouts for beginners can put your wedding band at risk. That's why you need a ThunderFit Silicone Ring. It's made from top grade, hypoallergenic and flexible silicone. It's designed to break away when too much pressure is applied so your wedding band stays safe.

Read more
Tuxedo tips: Your complete guide to black-tie attire
Going to a formal event? Let us give you some black-tie attire advice
View of upper body wearing a tuxedo

It’s finally happened. For the first time, or the first time in a very long time, you’ve received an invitation with the words "black-tie attire," or "formal attire," engraved into that creamy white paper. Whether it’s a wedding, a charity gala, or a political reception, this is the one time when what has become an almost universal casual dress code is thrown out the window, and all those Society (with a capital S) rules from the 19th century kick in.
The host or hostess of a formal event has chosen to go this route because they want a very controlled, perfect event, so this is not the time to place yourself in the sartorial spotlight. We men actually get off pretty easy for formal events: Although we’re expected to be well-groomed, dressed appropriately, and on our best behavior, we don’t have to go to nearly the trouble that women do.
We’ve gathered all the tuxedo tips you’ll need to pull off your formal wardrobe for the day: we’ll leave you to learn all the rest of the proper comportment and etiquette that a truly formal event requires. 

The tuxedo

Read more