Lessons from a Hiking Boot Expert

Getting out into the wide unknown is a pillar in our psyche. From the beginning of time, we looked out across the expanse of the wilderness with a wonder for adventure. We looked out among the trees of the forests, the peaks of the mountains, and the sands of the deserts for the first time and decided then and there that we would conquer those landscapes. Of course, we can’t do it alone, and we need the right gear to reach the peaks or navigate the forests. That is where Alex Dardinski, Senior Director of Advanced Concepts and Energy for Timberland, comes in. His entire life is built around creating the perfect Timberland hiking boots to help you get out of the office, break away from the mundane life, and discover the world for yourself.

“I have always been very into the outdoors,” Alex says. “And after an early career in Architecture and later Product Design, I purposefully sought out a job at a brand that enabled me to design products that matched my passion for being outside. With Timberland having such a rich outdoor lifestyle heritage, it was a natural fit.”

“Hiking is an accessible activity,” he says. “I look at it as purposeful walking with the intention of taking in nature with all of its elements of wind, water, earth, and sky. These elements have always helped drive Timberland’s approach to product design since weatherproof protection, the use of sustainable natural materials, and creating durable products, are always at the forefront. I like looking in my closet at a pair of trusted hikers that encourage me to get outside – and Timberland hiking boots do that.”

What makes a good hiking boot?

Hiking is a massive industry. There is gear for every terrain, from the ultra cold to the deadly hot. You have to make sure that every piece of equipment you get is built for the type of terrain you choose to explore. Your hiking boots are no different. The market is expansive and overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for. And that is why knowing what makes a good hiking boot is vital to making sure you have fun (and survive) during your time in the wilderness.

“A small issue in the shoe store can add up to a big day of discomfort on an 8-mile mountain hike,” Alex advises. “You need underfoot cushioning that is going to not only feel good but also give you a spring in your step. Energy return has been a big trend in the running and hiking market and has been driving innovation in new foam-based materials. Based on the gait cycle, you also want a shoe that has ample toe spring. In a shoe that sits flat on the ground, you have more of a lever to overcome with each step, especially while ascending a slope. While flexibility is important, you also want the right underfoot rigidity to protect your feet from a day of rocky or roots-filled terrain. If you are hiking a groomed dirt trail, you can air on the side of a running-style silhouette. Weather conditions should also be considered. As a New England-based brand, we get all types of weather here, and it changes by the minute, so we offer a mix of breathable textiles to waterproof leather products so you can adapt to the environment.”

How do you try to improve?

Let’s be honest, there is not a lot of room for growing or improving an industry and a product that has been largely the same for decades, right? That isn’t something a guy like Alex is going to accept. Timberland is always on the cutting edge of adventure, and their boots (along with everything else like sunglasses, apparel, and bags) are continuously up to the task. But how does Alex and his team make that happen?

“We look at the fast-changing seasonal trends, the slower-changing macro trends, fundamental biomechanical principles, and new innovative materials developments that might help us break product compromises,” Alex explains. “For example, lightweight and durability may be diametrically opposed concepts, but these are the kinds of compromises we are trying to break. New materials may help us here, but it also comes down to simply deciding on the right product attributes.” But it doesn’t stop there. He explains that they get some feedback before putting the boot out on the shelves.

“After working prototypes are made, we test them in our test lab against a series of industry standards and some proprietary tests,” he adds. “We may have tested some competitor shoes previously that we want to surpass. Or we may have pre-defined a consumer experience based on lab test data that we are trying to hit. If we aren’t getting the results we want, we refine at this stage. The lab data is hugely valuable to us, but we need to move to wear testing, where we put shoes on real hikers. Since everyone’s feet and expectations are different, we take feedback and continue to refine from this data. Once completed, we start the commercialization process. All of the above takes over a year, and we typically work 18 months ahead.”

How do you shop for a hiking boot?

Shopping for a hiking boot is about more than the newest technology or even brand loyalty. There is a long process (if you are new to it or the terrain you are exploring) that can get in your head and cause you to overthink. And just like out in the wilderness…keep it simple: those who overthink often seem like the dumbest. Keep it simple and follow his advice.

“Everyone’s feet and hiking style are different,” Alex begins. “First, try on a lot of shoes and see what fits best because every brand has a different fit; some brands will have multiple fits. So try on a lot of boots! It’s also very important to know what type of hike you are attempting (e.g., are you a peak bagger, looking to essentially run to the summit). Are you willing to go through 2-3 pairs of lightweight shoes a year in pursuit of your goals? If so, there are brands that will focus on that, but that isn’t our focus at Timberland. Maybe you are an occasional hiker willing to invest in a proper pair of hiking boots or shoes that are purpose-built. Maybe you expect to get multiple years out of that investment, if so you want timeless design and durability. Or maybe you want a versatile product that you can hike in but can also wear around on the weekend. These are all important choices.”

What is the best hiking boot on the market today?

Now, we couldn’t get someone like Alex in the hot seat without asking him the hard questions. While he may be partial to Timberland, we wanted to know what hiking boots are the best on the market, and he didn’t disappoint: “There is not a single ‘best boot’ since footwear is dependent on each situation. We launched a Motion Range Collection of hiking products designed to deliver the right amount of comfort, protection, and durability for different kinds of hiking.”

“Our Motion Scramble boot takes everything we know about responsive cushioning and puts it in a purpose-built, durable package to keep your foot comfortable and protected on the rugged trail. We offer our own TimberDry waterproof as well as a Gore-Tex option with mid and low heights,” he says. “Our Motion Access style is a lighter offering but still delivers great underfoot cushioning with responsive foam that will bring great comfort and energy return to each step. It’s also available with waterproof and non, in mid and low heights. Both of these product families include our dual-density TimberCush™ responsive comfort that cushions and stabilizes you on the trail. Each offers our TimberGrip™ traction system that gives you an ample grip while ascending or descending.”

At the end of the day, Alex believes there is one thing you should prioritize over everything else. “The number one feature and benefit that you should be looking for is comfort. The shoe should fit your foot well with ample room in the forefoot. You are going to be walking many miles, so don’t settle for a bad or constricted fit.”