If your next adventure involves dreams of hitting up a far-flung locale, then you surely know that you need the right gear in tow (especially for fall and winter). So, turn toward our picks for the best hiking boots to get your gear up to speed while alleviating any doubts about whether those picks will pass muster. Put those fears to rest before you’ve even packed up your gear, because the best hiking boots are going to alleviate plenty of discomfort, stress, and worry on your next excursion this season.

The best hiking boots are arguably the most crucial component of your hiking gear list — after all, you can’t do much if you’re not wearing the right pair. From heritage-quality leather hiking boots to sporty hybrids that use technology more commonly found in your favorite sneakers, the best hiking boots for men are yours for the taking, and ready to power many a hike for seasons to come. Here are 10 of our favorites below.

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boots

It’s fitting that Eddie Bauer is celebrating a century of operation this year, because if stellar products like the rugged K-6 Boots have taught us anything, it’s that tried-and-true methods work wonders when it comes to gear that can handle the great outdoors. Consider these some of the best hiking boots to wear for years on end.

Northside Freemont Waterproof Hiking Boots

Functional, comfortable, dependable hiking boots, and all for well under $100? That’s what Northside brings to your fall gear game this season, blending a moisture-wicking lining with a suede and nylon upper.

Cole Haan 4.ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots

Go incredibly futuristic, technical, and just plain cool with these rugged, durable, and yet fashionable Cole Haan hiking boots, the perfect hybrid for the guy on the go.

L.L. Bean Katahdin Hiking Boots

Turn to L.L. Bean for hiking boots that help round out your rotation of footwear from the brand (c’mon, we know you’ve already got a pair of Bean’s winter boots). These feature waterproof leather and classic speed lacing.

Merrell Sugarbush Braden Hiking Boots

These rugged hiking boots feature a higher lacing design for stability on tough terrain, to go along with a waterproof and salt-resistant upper. It all sits atop a rubber outsole for maximum traction.

Salomon Ques 4D 3 GTX Hiking Boots

These Salomon hiking boots are pricier than some of the other options on this list, and for good reason. They pack in the utmost in functionality and toughness, from the nubuck leather-and-textile upper to GORE-TEX liners to take on the elements.

Filson x Danner Combat Hikers

There are certain hiking boots that go above and beyond the average to deliver something truly exceptional, and as you might expect, that’s what Filson and Danner have come up with here. These hiking boots manage to be seriously cool and yet seriously rugged, built with a full GORE-TEX lining, a tough rubber outsole, and a distinctive color scheme.

Season Three Ansel Hiking Boots

There’s a new brand on the market when it comes to the best hiking boots for men, and it’s a brand that’s come up with a uniquely city-ready and trail-friendly pair of hiking boots. Meet Season Three, and the brand’s well-appointed Ansel Hiking Boots. Wear them to get socially distanced cocktails, and know that they can also work readily for early morning trail hikes.

La Sportiva Pyramid GTX Hiking Boots

These hiking boots are refreshingly sporty and modern, made to tackle tough terrain and look pretty darn stylish while doing so.

The North Face Trail Edge Mid Waterproof Boots

Leave it to The North Face to come up with some dependably rugged and hard-wearing hiking boots to team up with your jacket from, well, The North Face on a blustery day hike this season.

Editors' Recommendations