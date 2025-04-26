 Skip to main content
Align debuts its spring line-up, with plenty to discover

Align releases three new footwear styles

align lace up hiking boots
Align / Align

 When H.H. Brown announced its newest collection, it came accompanied by a flurry of new designs to explore. Not too long after, their latest brand, Align, debuted its newest spring line-up. Composed of three new styles, this spring line-up has everyday casual shoes crafted with premium materials and craftsmanship that are sleek. Waterproof and made for most conditions, these three designs are perfect for the spring season and beyond. As the Align design continues to expand, these first three releases for spring promise a collection filled with everyday essentials and high-quality go-to footwear. 

Align debuts three new designs for the spring

align caramel lace up sneakers
Align / Align
With two new sneakers and one boot, the latest Align release is ready for any of the unexpected spring weather. One of the two sneakers, the Buckley Lace-Up Sneaker, is an everyday comfort slip-on sneaker crafted with waterproof leather to resist the elements. Seam-sealed construction ensures your feet stay dry throughout the day, while dual-density arches provide supportive insoles for added comfort. The second sneaker, the Burne Lace Up Sneaker, offers a lace-up option with a chic, rugged design. Also featuring waterproof leather and seam-sealed construction, the Burne sneaker is another comfortable option for those who spend time outside.

As the only boot in this new drop, the Eddy Waterproof Leather Boot is a slimmed-down hiking boot that doubles as a city boot. Featuring the brand’s Wavz massaging insole and slip-resistant outsole, this hiking-meets-sneaker design is ideal for those who enjoy exploring the outdoors without discomfort. All three styles are now available via Align’s webstore and range in price from $150 to $180.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
SKEPTA and PUMA reunite for a ‘tech-luxe’ new sneaker
PUMA, Skepta reunite for new Skope sneaker
model wearing puma x skepta sneaker

After joining forces in February, Skepta and Puma are coming together again for another collaboration. Last time, the pair took on the Skope Forever Mid and gave it a sleek, street-style twist. For this new collaboration, Skepta and Puma are going for a lower height with the Skope Forever Low. Donning a darker color palette, this new sneaker is a chunky and oversized silhouette that’s equal parts statement and techy. Inspired by the original model, this new Skope Forever Low receives a modern refresh with an edgy twist, featuring numerous details that add chic accents to the design. Just as with their previous partnership, this sneaker is practical, techy, luxe, and a fashion statement, meaning it’s an all-around addition to your wardrobe. 

PUMA x Skepta Skope Forever Low

Engineered Garments and Reebok collaborate to take on the hybrid shoe trend
Engineered Garments, Reebok release a new hybrid shoe
brown and black reebok sneakers

Everyone from New Balance to Converse has taken part in the hybrid trend, with their respective versions of a sneaker-loafer. While the initial release of this eclectic design was met with some divisive opinions, more brands are embracing the hybrid trend. This time around, Engineered Garments and Reebok are collaborating on their take on the trend that combines elements of a Brogue shoe with Reebok’s Instapump Fury silhouette. While each brand has made major efforts in eye-catching collaborations in the past, this new design is unlike anything either has released. The third installment in their collaboration, this new sneaker is one of their most unique, combining its retro look with formal dress shoe accents. Dropping in two colorways, this new shoe dresses up your favorite rugged Reebok sneaker in a way that can’t be duplicated. 

Reebok x Engineered Garments meet for a third time

Spring style: The blue dress shirt is the secret weapon of the season
This is the shirt every man needs in his closet, especially in the spring
Man in blue shirt and suit fixing his collar

There is the four-legged stool for men that refers to the four tailored garments every man should have in his closet. The charcoal suit, the blue suit, the gray suit, and the blazer. These allow you to be ready for everything, from the big meeting in the boardroom to the after-hours event, without spending a ton of money on a dozen suits. Versatility is key. The same concept exists for shirts. You need a handful of shirts that can be worn when pitching the big proposal in the office or grabbing drinks with friends. While the white shirt is the baseline shirt every man should have, there is one shirt that is even more important; the blue dress shirt for men is the secret weapon. It is versatile, attractive, and easy to wear. Here's what you need to know about the most vital shirt in your wardrobe.

The secret weapon for your tailored wardrobe

