Align debuts its spring line-up, with plenty to discover

When H.H. Brown announced its newest collection, it came accompanied by a flurry of new designs to explore. Not too long after, their latest brand, Align, debuted its newest spring line-up. Composed of three new styles, this spring line-up has everyday casual shoes crafted with premium materials and craftsmanship that are sleek. Waterproof and made for most conditions, these three designs are perfect for the spring season and beyond. As the Align design continues to expand, these first three releases for spring promise a collection filled with everyday essentials and high-quality go-to footwear.

Align debuts three new designs for the spring

With two new sneakers and one boot, the latest Align release is ready for any of the unexpected spring weather. One of the two sneakers, the Buckley Lace-Up Sneaker, is an everyday comfort slip-on sneaker crafted with waterproof leather to resist the elements. Seam-sealed construction ensures your feet stay dry throughout the day, while dual-density arches provide supportive insoles for added comfort. The second sneaker, the Burne Lace Up Sneaker, offers a lace-up option with a chic, rugged design. Also featuring waterproof leather and seam-sealed construction, the Burne sneaker is another comfortable option for those who spend time outside.

As the only boot in this new drop, the Eddy Waterproof Leather Boot is a slimmed-down hiking boot that doubles as a city boot. Featuring the brand’s Wavz massaging insole and slip-resistant outsole, this hiking-meets-sneaker design is ideal for those who enjoy exploring the outdoors without discomfort. All three styles are now available via Align’s webstore and range in price from $150 to $180.