H.H. Brown announces its newest footwear line full of style and performance

By
At a time when more users prefer style and function, it’s no secret that brands are taking notice and pivoting to provide the best of both. For H.H. Brown, this means launching a brand new men’s footwear line, Align, that fuses their impeccable style with innovative technology that offers comfort and support. Although H.H. Brown touts a 140-year history, this new collection is far from typical or standard. With a fully stocked collection that includes everything from loafers to sneakers, the new Align footwear line is a one-stop shop for anyone looking for the heritage style with style. Whether headed to the office or the city, these new options balance premium construction and comfort. 

Get to know Align, H.H Brown’s newest line.

Align’s first collection is full of warm-weather footwear options just in time for the spring/summer 2025 season. With 14 models released for the first drop, the collection has plenty to pick from. Despite the numerous options, each design includes a premium dual-density footbed, weatherproof leathers, and sealed-seam construction. These details give the collection comfort, support, and durability. The designs also include slip-resistant outsoles for extra traction and grip. 

“Every step of the design process was guided by our vision to offer shoes that move seamlessly with the wearer, providing ease of movement without sacrificing durability,” said David Mondrick, Senior Footwear Designer at H.H. Brown. “By combining the finest Italian leathers with an advanced, built-in footbed, we’re bringing together luxury, support, and comfort in a way that hasn’t been done before.” With a long history to represent, Align is equipped to become a go-to line for all. Those looking to purchase can shop the first collection nationwide via Align’s web store and Dillard’s. 

