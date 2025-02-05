 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

ASICS newest boot is far from your classic hiking shoe

ASICS releases new sneaker-boot

By
back side of suede asics sneaker boot
ASICS / ASICS

It’s no surprise to find an endless supply of classic chunky hiking sneakers under ASICS’ lineup. The athletic company has long become known for its classic ‘90s-style techy sneakers that can easily handle most journeys. While the brand has changed things with some bolder collaborations, its newest release is far from what you typically find in its catalog. Taking the form of a boot, the latest release is about adding military strength, durability, and design for a rugged and stable shoe. Although the design seems to step out of the norm for ASICS, the boot continues the same premium quality and craftsmanship you seek out of your performance footwear. 

Meet ASICS’ new sneaker-boot hybrid

side profile photo of asics sneaker boot
ASICS / ASICS

With their latest release, ASICS’ takes on a sneaker-boot hybrid that invokes some of their most rugged and bulky features yet. Taking on the previously released GEL-YETI TOKYO HI GTX, ASICS is redesigning its nonnative collaboration for a sleeker and darker look. Covered in a black suede upper with GORE-TEX lining, the sneaker boot has both durability and chicness that’s hard to find on the trails. Matte black hardware and contrast stitching allows the design to exude a subtle sleekness emphasizing the premium craftsmanship. While the hybrid design looks and feels luxurious, it remains a practical choice with a quick lace system that gives users easy access. A rugged outsole helps maintain traction and balance, no matter what terrain you’re exploring. This new hue is set to be released via ASICS’ website on February 10 and will retail around $219. While the initial release of this silhouette came as a shock to all, the new colorway evokes the feel of a different type of sneaker boot. While not changing much of the design or features, this new GEL-YETI TOKYO HI GTX is a must-have for all hiking fans.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
HOKA’s latest announcement might be their quickest shoe ever
HOKA releases new running shoe
back product photo of HOKA Cielo X1 2.0

In preparation for the marathon season, HOKA is buffing up its line of speed trainers with the ultimate sneaker, one of their fastest yet. Following up on last year’s debut of the Cielo X1 sneaker, HOKA is releasing a new design variation that already made waves for its lightweight footwear technology. Whether you use it for speed or comfort, the latest HOKA sneaker is a must for anyone looking for the ultimate mix of practicality and style. Although style tends to fall second, HOKA has successfully integrated a colorful and trendy design with the brand’s latest upgrades. Crafted to be quicker, the upcoming installment of the Cielo X1 series is nothing short of a modern innovation. 
Cielo X1 2.0: HOKA’s newest speed racer 

 

Read more
Saucony’s newest sneaker is a nod to a retro classic
Saucony re-releases retro sneaker
pile of saucony sneakers

For years, Saucony has been the go-to brand for running fanatics and athletic enthusiasts. The rigged and sturdy features behind each of their designs have made them a go-to for those looking to incorporate style with practicality. In their latest campaign, Saucony is celebrating their community with the release of an old favorite, that meshes their lifelong purpose with modern necessities. Taking a nod to the current retro sneaker trend, Saucony’s newest sneaker takes the mold of a previous sneaker released in 1978. In true modern fashion, Saucony isn’t just rereleasing an old design, this release comes with all of the footwear technology you expect from the brand. With the help of Balamii and Your Friendly Runners, Saucony is celebrating the intersection of style, practicality, and function. 
Reintroducing the Saucony Trainer 80

From the archives, Saucony has revitalized the Trainer 80 and given it a proper modern upgrade. Ahead of its time in 1978, the Trainer 80 once re-established what a high-performance sneaker could be. In their rerelease, Saucony has upgraded the sneaker with mesh and suede uppers for better breathability and style. Inside, the sneaker is equipped with a full-length EVA midsole for support and comfort all day. For added reliable grip, the Trainer 80 also includes a trended outsole. Available in 10 various colorways, the Trainer 80 can perfectly fit with any style or wardrobe. Now available via Saucony’s web store for $100, the Trainer 80 is a classic sneaker that continues to deliver long after its original release. A trendy yet timeless silhouette, the Trainer 80 isn't just the latest trend, it's a staple that has room in just about any wardrobe. 

Read more
How to style men’s boots with jeans: Top picks for every look
How to pair your favorite footwear with jeans
man wearing skinny jens and boots

No matter the season, there’s no denying that boots are some of the best ways to complete a denim outfit. Sturdy and quality boots can take you to any event and pair well with almost any closet. However, picking out the best men's boots for your jeans can be a struggle, especially when dealing with the numerous styles available. While these are easy-to-style options, finding the right boot can make or break your look. While the types of jeans you choose are an important factor in making the decision, ultimately it’s best to know which types of boots go with various jeans. Whether skinny or straight jeans, the following boots are the best for completing your look and make for a safe bet in any wardrobe.
Cowboy boots

With the numerous Western-inspired trends that have infiltrated the trends, it’s no secret that cowboy boots have become a regular footwear option. While cowboy boots are often seen as too niche or specific to a region, they’re a great choice for those looking to add ornate and rugged details to their look. Going back to the basics of styling, cowboy boots have always been the best partner to wear with denim. While this classic pairing has seen variations throughout the seasons, there’s no doubt that cowboy boots pair well with any jeans. Whether it’s a pair of straight jeans paired with a taller cowboy boot or a pair of slim-fitting denim with short cowboy boots, this pairing is the ultimate classic. 
Chukka Boots

Read more