ASICS newest boot is far from your classic hiking shoe

It’s no surprise to find an endless supply of classic chunky hiking sneakers under ASICS’ lineup. The athletic company has long become known for its classic ‘90s-style techy sneakers that can easily handle most journeys. While the brand has changed things with some bolder collaborations, its newest release is far from what you typically find in its catalog. Taking the form of a boot, the latest release is about adding military strength, durability, and design for a rugged and stable shoe. Although the design seems to step out of the norm for ASICS, the boot continues the same premium quality and craftsmanship you seek out of your performance footwear.

Meet ASICS’ new sneaker-boot hybrid

With their latest release, ASICS’ takes on a sneaker-boot hybrid that invokes some of their most rugged and bulky features yet. Taking on the previously released GEL-YETI TOKYO HI GTX, ASICS is redesigning its nonnative collaboration for a sleeker and darker look. Covered in a black suede upper with GORE-TEX lining, the sneaker boot has both durability and chicness that’s hard to find on the trails. Matte black hardware and contrast stitching allows the design to exude a subtle sleekness emphasizing the premium craftsmanship. While the hybrid design looks and feels luxurious, it remains a practical choice with a quick lace system that gives users easy access. A rugged outsole helps maintain traction and balance, no matter what terrain you’re exploring. This new hue is set to be released via ASICS’ website on February 10 and will retail around $219. While the initial release of this silhouette came as a shock to all, the new colorway evokes the feel of a different type of sneaker boot. While not changing much of the design or features, this new GEL-YETI TOKYO HI GTX is a must-have for all hiking fans.