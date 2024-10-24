 Skip to main content
Kith, ASICS delivers a stealthy running shoe for the future

Asics, Kith drops new Gel redesigns

By
backside of sneakers
Kith / Kith

The partnership between Kith and ASICS has already proven to deliver stylish and practical sneakers for everyday life. In their latest collaboration, the two brands have upgraded the Gel-Kayano 12.1 and the Gel-Nimbus 10.1 into sleek and modern color palettes that fuse their aesthetics. With a cleaner look for both styles, these redesigns give the sneakers new versatility and improved support for daily use. Although these brand-new designs are minimalist in their colorways, the included features add an extra flair to the sneakers. This new drop between Kith and ASICS has proven to be another successful partnership offering style and performance. 

The new Gel-Kayano 12.1 and Gel-Nimbus 10.1

two asics shoes next to each other white floor
Kith / Kith

The Gel-Kayano 12.1 has been brought into the modern era with a refreshed light green and off-white colorway for a light-colored sneaker with all the support. Featuring an off-white mesh, light green accents, and silver details, this color combination is modern yet soft. On the other hand, the Gel-Nimbus 10.1 offers wearers a much more neutral palette that’s versatile for any occasion or closet. Using mesh overlays, tonal accents, and gel cushioning for extra support, this sleek and modern pair is great for those who want a shoe that easily fits any style. Both designs are now available via Kith’s app, website, and select in-store locations. These Kith x ASICS shoes retail for $180 and are a great option for those seeking a more special shoe without reaching for bold colors and prints. The ASICS x Kith partnership has proven once again to be one filled with sleek and modern ideas that successfully highlight each brand and deliver a practical shoe that anyone can use for all occasions. 

