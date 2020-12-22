The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

So, you think you’ve got a full collection of the best men’s shoes for any and all occasions? That very well might be the case, from the best work boots to the best sneakers, but what if we told you there was a hybrid between the two that could cover those same bases while blending comfort and style?

That’s where the best hiking sneakers from the best menswear brands come into play, merging the durability of traditional hiking boots with the next-level looks of your favorite pair of sneakers. The end result when it comes to the best hiking sneakers for men? Some serious style points, plus the versatility to be worn with jeans or chinos, or trail pants (naturally). Our picks represent the best of the best when it comes to your new favorite shoes, period.

Cole Haan x Hasan Minhaj 4.ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots

The stylish comedian partnered with the experts in comfortable hybrid footwear to produce a super-sharp, ultra-modern take that blends a high-top sneaker and a classic hiking boot into one excellent package.

Clarks Braxin High Beeswax Boots

The makers of those tried-and-true desert boots you love so much are back at it with a highly modern yet still heritage-minded take on hiking sneakers (or are they boots?).

Timberland Bradstreet Leather Chukka Sneaker Boots

Timberland takes the same DNA as its classic wheat boots and places it all atop a comfortable Sensorflex sole for a smooth, all-day ride.

Merrell Alpine Mid Waterproof Sneaker Boots

Merrell is well-known for its durable and dependable hiking boots, but what would you say if we told you the brand translated that same approach into a reliable, tough hiking sneaker? Not bad at all, right?

CAMPER Brutus Sneaker Boots

These hard-wearing sneaker boots blend the easygoing wearability of a sneaker with the tactical function of combat boots, making them ideal for wearing out on the trail and around town.

Helly Hansen Stockholm II Boots

Leave it to the same folks who get you ready for the slopes to get you ready for cruising around both the trail and the town in sleek, sharp style. Just add black jeans and a black bomber jacket to complete the monochromatic look.

HOKA One One Tennine GTX Hiking Boots

Technical function meets bright and bold, retro-inspired hiking boot style with these durable boots, made with Gore-Tex to fight unwanted rain and water.

VANS Sk-8 Hi Del Pato MTE

So you’ve got your canvas sneakers from VANS for the warmer months, but this revamped take on the Sk-8 is what you should be wearing the rest of the year in inclement weather.

Sperry Striper II Storm Waterproof Sneaker Boots

Sperry’s dependable boat shoes speak for themselves, and now, you’ve got a reliable pair of hiking sneakers to wear on the trail or around town alongside your favorite blue jeans and a shawl cardigan this season (and beyond).

Forsake Davos High Sneakerboots

Forsake’s Davos High Sneakerboots are a fan favorite for the comfortable footbed and the Peak-to-Pavement outsole, and we think you’ll certainly enjoy wearing ’em with everything from hiking boots and a pullover to gray denim and a thermal henley (on the trail or off).

