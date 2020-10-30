  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

10 Best Combat Boots for Men

By

If there’s one pair of shoes you must have in your closet for fall and winter, it’s the combat boot. There’s a reason why boots made for the battlefield have evolved and made their way into the world of street style. Combat boots are durable, functional, and represent a timeless style that makes any outfit a little bit edgier.

Combat boots are great for outdoor activities, but have also evolved to feature sleek and polished styles, making them the best boots for the office.

With boot season in full swing, it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and try a killer pair of combat boots from Amazon Fashion.

Dr. Martens, Unisex 1460 Slip Resistant Service Boots

Amazon

The ultimate combat boot, these iconic boots made with water-resistant leather and a slip-resistant sole will be your go-to boot all fall and winter.

Steve Madden Men’s Troopah-c Combat Boot

Amazon

These are the perfect combat boots for the guy who hates breaking in boots. They have a worn-in look, straight out of the box.

Thursday Boot Company Captain Men’s Lace-up Boot

Amazon

Thursday Boot Company might just be one of our favorite boot brands. With a shock-absorbing footbed, these will be the most comfortable combat boots you have ever walked around in. They also come in five colors. We recommend getting them all.

Kenneth Cole New York Men’s Class 2.0 Combat Boot

Amazon

Meet the dress boot. If a combat boot and a dress shoe had a baby, they would produce this sleek and polished combat boot. With built in arch support, your feet will thank you for your selection in footwear.

FREE SOLDIER Men’s Lightweight Combat Boots

These boots are perfect for all activities. From hiking and hunting in the woods to biking and brunching in the city, you’ll be doing it in comfort and style.

Frye Men’s Bowery Lt Lace Up Combat Boot

Amazon

We absolutely love the look of these combat boots. They look just as good paired with a pair of dress pants as they do with jeans for a casual Sunday brunch.

Danner Men’s Marine Expeditionary Combat Boot

Amazon

The price is high on these boots, but you’ll have them for years. Since they’re soft and flexible, you don’t need to spend weeks breaking them in.

Rothco Military Jungle Boots

Amazon

You don’t always need to spend major money for a pair of quality combat boots. These combat boots are not only super stylish, they’re also extremely durable and breathable.

Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men’s Captain Cap Toe Combat Boot

Amazon

Your classic black combat boot gets an upgrade with a contrasting sole. The best part? You don’t need to fuss with laces. There are inner and outer zippers on the shaft making them easy to get on and off.

5.11 Tactical Men’s ATAC 2.0 Leather Combat Boots

Flexibility and durability don’t always go hand in hand, but they do here. You will not be disappointed with these combat boots that will leave your feet dry, cool, and comfortable all day long.

Editors' Recommendations

The 20 Best Trail Running Shoes for Men in 2020

trail running shoes

10 Best Dress Shirts Under $50 for Men on Amazon

best dress shirts under 50 for men photo by elliott chau from stocksnap

The 5 Best Stylish Motorcycle Boots for Men in 2020

motorcycle boots

The 34 Best Men’s Shoes to Buy Right Now

Jack Erwin Clarkson

Prime Day Fashion Sales: Best Clothing and Accessories for Men

Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Prime Day Watch Deals: Casio and Timex Watches are on Sale

best prime day watch deals alpina

Best Prime Day Socks Deals: 8 Offers You Can’t Miss

Why You Should Be Buying All of Your Underwear on Prime Day

The Best Men’s Underwear You’ll Want to Wear Right Now

The 14 Best Sneakers for Men to Buy Right Now

10 Best Duffle Bags To Buy Now

Kammok Duffel Burro Bag

16 Best T-Shirts for Men in Fall 2020

best mens t shirts undershirts tomorrows laundry shirt

The 17 Best Men’s Gym Shorts in Fall 2020

Public Rec Shorts

The Best Workout Brands For Men Right Now

The 11 Best Men’s Jackets in Fall 2020