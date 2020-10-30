10 Best Combat Boots for Men

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If there’s one pair of shoes you must have in your closet for fall and winter, it’s the combat boot. There’s a reason why boots made for the battlefield have evolved and made their way into the world of street style. Combat boots are durable, functional, and represent a timeless style that makes any outfit a little bit edgier.

Combat boots are great for outdoor activities, but have also evolved to feature sleek and polished styles, making them the best boots for the office.

With boot season in full swing, it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and try a killer pair of combat boots from Amazon Fashion.

Dr. Martens, Unisex 1460 Slip Resistant Service Boots

The ultimate combat boot, these iconic boots made with water-resistant leather and a slip-resistant sole will be your go-to boot all fall and winter.

Steve Madden Men’s Troopah-c Combat Boot

These are the perfect combat boots for the guy who hates breaking in boots. They have a worn-in look, straight out of the box.

Thursday Boot Company Captain Men’s Lace-up Boot

Thursday Boot Company might just be one of our favorite boot brands. With a shock-absorbing footbed, these will be the most comfortable combat boots you have ever walked around in. They also come in five colors. We recommend getting them all.

Kenneth Cole New York Men’s Class 2.0 Combat Boot

Meet the dress boot. If a combat boot and a dress shoe had a baby, they would produce this sleek and polished combat boot. With built in arch support, your feet will thank you for your selection in footwear.

FREE SOLDIER Men’s Lightweight Combat Boots

These boots are perfect for all activities. From hiking and hunting in the woods to biking and brunching in the city, you’ll be doing it in comfort and style.

Frye Men’s Bowery Lt Lace Up Combat Boot

We absolutely love the look of these combat boots. They look just as good paired with a pair of dress pants as they do with jeans for a casual Sunday brunch.

Danner Men’s Marine Expeditionary Combat Boot

The price is high on these boots, but you’ll have them for years. Since they’re soft and flexible, you don’t need to spend weeks breaking them in.

Rothco Military Jungle Boots

You don’t always need to spend major money for a pair of quality combat boots. These combat boots are not only super stylish, they’re also extremely durable and breathable.

Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Men’s Captain Cap Toe Combat Boot

Your classic black combat boot gets an upgrade with a contrasting sole. The best part? You don’t need to fuss with laces. There are inner and outer zippers on the shaft making them easy to get on and off.

5.11 Tactical Men’s ATAC 2.0 Leather Combat Boots

Flexibility and durability don’t always go hand in hand, but they do here. You will not be disappointed with these combat boots that will leave your feet dry, cool, and comfortable all day long.

