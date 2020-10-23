15 Menswear Essentials to Buy on Amazon Right Now

There’s something about the change of seasons that spurs us to go out into the fields and harvest a new flannel shirt or a colorful sweater. For the fashion addicted, wearing something new can provide just the endorphin boost we could all use right about now. Problem is, between Working From Home, COVID quarantines, and — before long — cold weather, in-person shopping seems like a thing of the past. Luckily there are places that we can all get to from any computer, smart phone, or tablet, and that sell almost anything we can imagine 24/7/365, without having to break the bank.

Chief among these, Amazon has recently staked a larger claim in the fashion market, and apparel shopping may never be the same. The world’s largest retailer has developed dedicated men’s clothing shopping channels, its own private label collections, a try-at-home service for Prime members, and even a personal shopping service for $5 a month. Amazon’s new luxury hub — currently available exclusively through its mobile app — offers mostly women’s products at the moment, but is adding new designers and brands every day. With all that, a search for “best selling men’s clothes,” on the site yielded some low-rise socks for $15, and this three-pack of compression shirts, for $27. (Clearly gym rats have discovered Amazon).

We dug a little deeper to see what some of the best menswear finds on Amazon are right now, especially for those of us who are ready to update our Fall ‘fits. We looked at pieces ideal for working from home, for the casual office — which may still be at home — and one or two things to dress up a bit for the occasional socially distanced holiday get-together. Which, sadly, may also still be at home.

Amazon Essentials Fleece Jogger Pant

These super comfy joggers come in 13 different colors, so you could basically develop them into a whole wardrobe. Perfect for kicking around the house or for warming up at the gym, they’re also stylish enough to wear out on the town.

Hanes Humor Graphic T-Shirt

Amazon offers everything from Disney characters to gothic motifs just in time for Halloween (or everyday if that’s your thing) to graffiti art and much more. We thought this one was perfect for our next Zoom meeting. It won’t be on mute.

Fruit of the Loom Coolzone Boxer Briefs

The site sells several variations of this package, but you can’t go wrong with a six-pack for around 20 bucks. The classic black and gray palette will get you through just about any situation, and they’re kind of perfect for sitting around the house in your underwear. Just watch that camera angle at that next video team meeting so you don’t shock your coworkers.

Adidas Grand Court Sneaker

Although it’s tempting to spend days at home barefoot, hanging out on hard floors isn’t so great for your feet. Pick out a great pair of trainers that offer some support and great style, and make them your at-home shoes. These Adidas work well on both counts with a bit of 1970s retro attitude.

Goodthreads Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Brushed Heather Shirt

If you’re having a little trouble with focus during the day, some behaviorists suggest making sure that you change from the clothes you might be lounging or sleeping in to a work uniform, even if that uniform is a bit more relaxed than you might wear to the office. We like this soft cotton shirt for just that kind of day. Goodthreads is Amazon’s own denim-friendly brand.

Unionbay Survivor Relaxed Fit Cargo Pant

While we were hesitant upon hearing that cargo pants are back, these actually look pretty great! Although they are a relaxed cut, they still have a pretty slim leg, and there’s a nice selection of colors. They are also available in regular as well as big and tall sizes. Let’s just not get too carried away with what we’re stashing in those pockets.

Timberland Classic Leather Jean Belt

Every guy needs a simple, classic yet rugged belt like this in his wardrobe. It’ll look perfect with jeans or chinos, and perfectly finishes off any casual look. Plus it looks pretty great with those classic Timberland work boots.

Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater

A simple and classic cotton V-neck sweater can stand on its own — especially worn layered over a T-shirt in a coordinating color — but also looks great over a button-down shirt. It’s a perfect option for your WFH wardrobe, to pull on or off throughout the day as propriety or the thermostat demand.

Dickies Dri-Tech Moisture Control Crew Socks Multipack

Dickies is known for its tough-as-nails workwear, and its socks are no exception. These are extremely durable and comfortable; thanks in part to their reinforced heel and toe, arch compression, and moisture-control fibers.

Coofandy Casual Blazer

Blazers just aren’t what they used to be, thank goodness! We like today’s more relaxed versions, including this Coofandy version that will look great with jeans or dress pants, a perfect formal addition to your casual office wardrobe. We like this brighter, more festive color, too; to add a little zip to upcoming holiday get-togethers.

Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat

Carhartt offers a practical, yet cool, element to winter warming. This cap is great to pop on when headed outside into the cold, but it also looks good inside no matter the climate.

Invachi Slim Fit Coat with Detachable Soft Touch Wool Scarf

You’re going to have to get outside sometime. We love this shorter length jacket, and we also love the fact that the colorful scarf attaches to the coat, making it harder to lose. This jacket is also available in a longer length.

Baosha Canvas Weekender

On the off chance that you might be running off somewhere, for the day or a long weekend, this is the perfect bag to stash everything you need. It converts from a backpack to a shoulder duffle to a tote. It also includes a large outer pocket to keep a laptop or iPad handy.

Clark’s Men’s Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot

This classic chukka boot is perfect for fall or really any season. Available in a wide range of colors, we like this neutral buff pair that look great with jeans, but can also offer a classic suit a bit of nonchalance.

Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Coverall

The onesie for the working man, Dickies coveralls represent a blue collar chic, with a bit of a hard-edged punk attitude. They’re perfect for pulling on on Saturday morning or really any time that simple, resilient style is appropriate.

