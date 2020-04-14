  1. Fashion & Style
The Best Men's Underwear for Quarantine

We know you’re out there. You’re the guy who’s been ignoring our advice about putting together a comfortable, great-looking work-from-home wardrobe and is lazing around your house all day in your underwear. Well, who are we to judge? We’re not paying your heating bills.

best underwear mack weldon
Mack Weldon

But if you’re gonna lounge about like Tom Cruise in Risky Business, do it with some style. Toss those worn undies and opt for some premium briefs that’s not just another three-pack on sale. Here, we’ve gathered some of our favorite pairs of underwear that offer comfort, support, and a bit of sex appeal. After all, you never know who’s going to see you in it.

Sunspel Classic Brief

Sunspel Classic Brief

There’s just something about a classic pair of tighty-whities. They look great on just about every guy, and keep everything — more or less — under control. In Sunspel’s case, this 100% cotton brief also makes them extremely comfortable. The company knows what it’s doing, having been in business since 1860. 

Pair of Thieves Cool Breeze Boxer BriefPair of Thieves underwear

The boxer brief seems to be the default men’s underwear style of our time. Knit fabrics make it comfortable, and it’s more modest than a classic brief. Maybe there’s just something about laying around in them that feels more akin to wearing a pair of athletic shorts than underwear. Pair of Thieves executes this new classic in peppy patterns like this black and white jungle print, which is primed for summer and is cool to the touch.

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer

Lululemon Underwear

Lululemon, your yuppie girlfriends’ favorite yoga brand, brings the comfort and performance you’d expect from your best workout gear to what are sure to be your next favorite pair of underwear. They’re a great laying piece for a workout, but are also super cozy for everyday, and the fit is amazing.

Boody Original Boxer

Boody underwear

Boody takes your favorite boxer brief and upgrades it with a viscose fabric, which is derived from bamboo. The (mostly) sustainable fiber makes for a smooth-as-silk knit that will keep you cool and comfortable. 

ASRV Essential Underwear

ASRV Underwear

ASRV’s Essential underwear echoes the athletic apparel company’s obsession with construction, and this blend of cotton, modal, and spandex guarantees comfort and function. We also like that this pair’s olive hue provides an outdoorsy look, while the contrast stitching gives a retro vibe.

Tasc Bam Loose Fit Boxer

Tasc Underwear

Sometimes we just wanna hang loose, and this pair puts that relaxed boxer fit together with a casual knit fabric.

Mack Weldon Woven Boxer

Mack Weldon Underwear

Mack Weldon has updated the woven boxer with stretch and added a more tailored fit. They’re mostly cotton, with just a touch of spandex, and are also engineered so they won’t ride up as you’re wearing them. We think the two-button closure is also a cool look for lazy days around the house.

Tom Ford Silk Boxers

Tom Ford Underwear

If you’re going to go luxury, let’s go all the way. Tom Ford elevates the classic silk boxer with this pair featuring a black velvet waistband and signature jacquard logo. Of course, they’re made in Italy. There are 11 colors available, but we think the nude says it all. Save these for date night or your most sophisticated lounging. 

Todd Sanfield Black Trunk

Todd Sanfield Underwear

You won’t find the founders of most underwear companies featured on their product packaging or on the brand website. Todd Sanfield is the exception. The fitness model-turned entrepreneur decided to launch his own underwear collection as a creative outlet. Now, his briefs are a go-to for Instagram bodybuilders. Show off the muscles you’ve been cultivating with all those WFH workouts with these clean-cut black trunks, which are silky soft and offer a bit of stretch.

