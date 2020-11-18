Forget about classic briefs that tend to crush and bunch sensitive parts despite their knit construction. Our gentlemanly parts have been complaining, and underwear brands have been listening. There’s a whole new world of underwear that promises comfort and — dare we say — enhancement to our nether regions. See below for our picks of the best pouched underwear, from sports models to bikinis (all with construction that practically requires a permit).

Cocksox Inked Sport Brief

With a story intro like that, how could we possibly resist including a brand called Cocksox? Besides the fact that these briefs offer this awesome squid print, the brand’s Contour pouch holds your boys closer to the body, giving the ultimate comfort and support during periods of high activity. The brand takes its pouches (or sox?) seriously, also offering styles with the Cocksox Original pouch — a bit larger and noticeably more “enhancing” — and its Snug pouch, similar to traditional underwear but still pouched. This pair is made from modal fabric.

Saxx Hyperdrive

Saxx is probably the granddaddy of pouched underwear. Besides some lively prints, and tastefully hued solids in comfort-oriented fiber blends, the brand has just introduced this sport short that not only includes a “3D hammock-shaped pouch” but also mesh panels and “Flat Out Seams” to prevent friction and ensure chafe-free support. It goes on to offer a compression fit that is perfect for both training and competition.

Everlane The Boxer Brief

Everlane is great for high-quality basics, and its boxer brief is a top-selling item due to the incredible comfort and fit. The boxer brief is part of their Uniform collection, which means every item comes with a 365-day guarantee that in the event of any holes or obvious wear-and-tear, Everlane will replace it for free. These boxer briefs are billed as the perfect first layer and made with U.S.-grown Supima cotton that’s both softer and twice as strong as normal cotton.

Rhone Boxer Brief

Rhone makes their version of the pouch in our favorite super soft Pima cotton. The brand calls their engineered construction a “rocket pocket.” Who are we to argue? As the description puts it, a seamless fly opening cradles your cosmonauts for a friction-free ride to the moon and back. Dasvidaniya discomfort.

Bn3th Classics Trunk

Bn3th has got some serious print selections, but the focus remains on comfort. We like this Fiesta-inspired design that offers not only up front support but also some upfront information about your purchase’s carbon footprint; in this case, avoiding 4km of driving emissions, as well as saving 359 hours of light bulb energy and 335 liters of drinking water. The pair is also made from Tencel Modal (made from wood pulp), which is not only soft and comfy but also offers a sustainability advantage over conventional cotton. Bn3th’s MyPakage Pouch Technology lifts and separates. Aaaah.

T-Bô The Must-Have Briefs

The best part about T-Bô is that the underwear has basically been designed with the help of its direct customer base of 80,000 active purchasers and 160,000 email subscribers. These men all act as valuable resources in the development, production, and “co-creation” of each product. The Must-Have Brief is truly super comfortable and great for wearing every day. It’s made from luxuriously soft bamboo viscose, with the fabric wrapped around the waistband for extra comfort. The “ManShaped pouch” isn’t as engineered as some of the styles shown here, but it still excels at providing comfort and support.

Bang & Strike Strike Pro Emboss Sport Trunk

Bang & Strike offers a true performance trunk (in alloy gray, black, or white, but this forest green looks great) designed to keep you cool and dry during the heaviest of workouts (or long days at the office), complete with a breathable micro-mesh pouch and a quick-dry, moisture-wicking body. They’re constructed from lightweight, high-stretch microfiber for comfort and ease of movement.

Ergowear X4D Bikini

Many of the pouched underwear styles we see out there are either knit boxer or boxer-brief styles. For guys who prefer a bit less coverage, Ergowear offers this bikini style that offers a low cut but doesn’t skimp on enhancement. offering a three-dimensional, “nose-shaped,” pouch. The brand’s X4D collection is made from a soft, fast-drying microfiber that is also highly elastic. Body moisture easily evaporates through the fabric, making it less prone to stains and easy to wash. The fabric follows the natural contour of your accouterments offering a slight lifting and enhancing effect.

Shinesty Ball Hammock Boxer Briefs

We like the cheeky print of this boxer brief. Shinesty also comes through with a comfortable MicroModal and spandex blend, a gusseted crotch, and a ball hammock to properly display our family jewels.

Sheath Camouflage Dual Pouch Boxer Brief

Well, there’s no hiding it. If you’re going to go for pouched underwear, go all the way. Sheath offers not one, but two pouches, carefully separating and enhancing to make your privates more … public. Let’s just get right to it: The Dual Pouch features a “urination hole” within an “inner kangaroo pouch” that leads to an outer vertical pouch, isolating the genitals from the inner thighs, as well as the penis from the testicles. There. That time I really said it. Whew. I feel better already.

