The 10 Best Boxer Briefs for Men in 2020

Although not the most fun part of your outfit, underwear is definitely an essential everyday component. With WFH measures still in place, underwear markets have been steadily increasing, even Rihanna hopped on the bandwagon with her recent line of men’s boxers for Savage x Fenty.

Your underwear can greatly affect the way you feel throughout the day, from briefs that can be way too tight and uncomfortable or boxers that are too loose and not secure down under. Boxer briefs are the best of both worlds, offering a comfortable cut yet snug to the body to keep (see also: our best pouched underwear).

We rounded up some of the best boxer briefs on the market that fit different lifestyles and styles, because yes — you should also carry your personal style in your undergarments.

Nike Flex Micro Boxer Briefs

Perfect for the athletic types, Nike incorporated sweat absorbant technology to keep you dry during the most strenuous activities.

Hugo Boss Cotton Boxer Briefs

Hugo Boss has you covered all the way to your undergarments – great to pair with a Hugo Boss suit to complete your look for formal occasions.

Lucky Brand Men’s Cotton Boxer Briefs

These lightweight boxer briefs are perfect for staying airy and comfortable.

Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Calvin’s — A stylish body-hugging silhouette for the ultimate comfortability. One of the best underwear bundles on Amazon.

With a seamless cut to contour the body, these boxers briefs aim for maximum comfort no matter the occasion.

Noble Titan Boxer Brief with ElastaFuse Technology

We can’t get enough of this new underwear line, which makes some seriously durable boxer briefs at an affordable price. In particular, the spandex fabric and sweat absorbent technology will make sure to keep you dry throughout the day.

Tom Ford Nude Cotton Boxer Briefs

If you’re looking for a more luxurious option, Tom Ford has you covered. These nude cotton briefs are a classic fit with an elegant twist.

MARINE SERRE White Ribbed Boxer Briefs

Marine Serre brings back the retro mid-rise ribbed boxer briefs with their signature motif

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer

One of our favorite athleisure brands, it’s no surprise that Lululemon’s underwear options do not disappoint. Performance-driven, these super soft boxer briefs are ideal for when you’re ready to hit the gym.

Everlane The Boxer Brief

Another great affordable menswear clothing store, this minimal option from Everlane is a great daily go-to, with a non-roll waistband and snug fit.

If you needed even more affordable options, make sure to check our guide to the best underwear under $20. And make sure to keep your family jewels manicured with our how to manscape guide.

