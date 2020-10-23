The Best Men’s Underwear to Buy Under $20 on Amazon

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s a whole galaxy of great underwear out there just waiting to be explored. From Fruit of the Loom to Fenti, there’s something for every shape and taste. Better still, good underwear can be classy, comfortable, and inexpensive.

As attire that’s rarely seen beyond the bedroom, it’s easy to overlook the value of a good pair of briefs or boxers. But make no mistake, the wrong fit or material can ruin your entire ensemble, not to mention your day.

Up your underwear game with these affordable options from some of the best men’s clothing brands on Amazon Fashion:

Nautica Classic Underwear Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief

This three-pack features underwear made primarily from cotton and a bit of spandex for stretch. Soft and breathable, they’re great for all-day comfort.

Hoerev Bamboo Fibre Underwear

The skinny design of these briefs offers plenty of support without sacrificing any points in the style department. Even better, you get a pack of four for one friendly price.

New Balance Boxer Brief Fly Front

Athletes and the athletically minded will gravitate toward these briefs. The three-pack features quick-wicking technology and a no-ride inseam with no tags. That means you’ll be in great shape whether you’re on the slopes or jogging through the neighborhood.

Gildan Brief Underwear Multipack

A shorter, classic brief style, these underwear feature prominent stretchy waistbands and plenty of ventilation. They’re incredibly soft in terms of texture and the variation in color options keeps things interesting.

Carhartt Cotton Polyester Two-Pack Boxer Brief

A mix of cotton and polyester featuring an elastic enclosure, these briefs offer tremendous mobility. The contours are smooth and flexible and perfect for a day in the office and a run at the gym alike.

Columbia Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief Three-Pack

These simple briefs from outdoors outfitters Columbia are tag-less and feature flat, anti-chafing stitches. That means plenty of comfort even during the longest, most demanding days.

Hanes Flex Fit Ultra Soft Long Leg Boxer Briefs

With a lengthier build, these briefs are perfect for the colder days ahead. The feel is stretchy without being loose, offering support as well as great flexibility.

Fruit of the Loom Tartan and Plaid Boxer Multipack

Sometimes you just need a good pair of boxers sporting a classic pattern scheme. This multipack touts a generous fit along with soft woven fabric for pleasant texture.

Jockey Elance Bikini Underwear Three-Pack

This trio of matching underwear is all kinds of sexy with its petite cut. They’re made entirely of cotton and sit low on the midriff, allowing you to show off all those hours you’ve put in at the gym (or your at-home gym during the pandemic).

DKNY Micro Tech Trunk Multipack

This underwear trio comes in dazzling stripes and bold colors. The fit is slim, the fabric is moisture-wicking, and the DKNY logo is large and in charge across the waistband.

