Don’t get scammed: The best places to buy a Rolex online

Rolex is one of the most recognizable and sought-after watch brands in the world. Oftentimes seen as a status symbol, this brand of watches is luxurious, stylish and extremely well-made. If you have been searching high and low for how to buy a Rolex online, we are here to help. For those who don’t want to buy directly through the Rolex website, there are a ton of other sites where you can buy pre-owned or brand new Rolexes at a premium.

Keep reading to find the best places to buy a Rolex online to know you’re getting the real thing. There are a few different websites to choose from so be sure to do your research. This purchase will be worth your while as soon as you lay your eyes on this timeless and sophisticated accessory that you will wear forever.

The RealReal

Luxury accessories and apparel are what The RealReal is known for. Its online marketplace offers a full-service luxury consignment for all its sellers including authentication. They use in-house experts to evaluate and authenticate each item on their website so you won’t have to worry about counterfeits. We even have a guide on how to spot a fake Rolex. Here is where you can buy pre-owned Rolexes at a fraction of the price. Many of these watches will range in their condition, but you will find ones that are in pristine shape and look brand new.

Hodinkee

Wristwatch enthusiasts are familiar with Hodinkee. They offer a shop that sells everything from watch straps and small accessories to ten different watch brands. They are an authorized dealer and a trusted brand for those who loves watches. Here you will find a ton of pre-owned Rolexes in a bunch of different color, price, and age options. You’ll even find a Rolex or two in David Beckham’s luxury watch collection.

WatchFinder & Co.

Head to the Nordstrom website to browse watch options through WatchFinder & Co. They offer bestselling, vintage and limited-edition pieces from luxury brands including Rolex. Each watch is prepared and authenticated by a team of accredited watchmakers in Europe. You will find pre-owned men’s watch options at various price points and designs. Maybe you’ll even stumble upon one of the best watches James bond ever wore.

Chrono24

You can find your dream watch quickly and easily by scouring through the Chrono24 selection. This marketplace for luxury watches is filled with Rolex options that you will want to add to your collection. You can find watches at a variety of different price points to match your budget. Plus, you can find both brand new and pre-owned watches on this website. Here are all the new watches Rolex just unveiled.

Tourneau

Tourneau is the official Rolex retailer in the United States so you know you won’t find any fakes here. All of their Rolex watches are designed, produced and developed with the most exacting and highest standards possible. In each design you will find the most luxurious and raw materials with extreme attention to detail. You can find timepieces that are both classic and professional, depending on your needs. Obviously, Rolex made our list of the top ten most popular watches for men.

If your Rolex is coming from Sotheby’s, you know it is legitimate. Here you will find a wide range of wristwatch options including the brand’s popular GMT-Master, Daytona, Submariner and Day-Date. You can find brand new or pre-owned watches available here that are all a great investment. Pick from different dial color options, materials, sizes and movement types.

Bob’s Watches

Bob’s Watches is where you will find the largest selection of used and pre-owned watches that you can invest in. They offer a pre-owned Rolex exchange and each watch is meticulously inspected and authenticated by third-party experts. They have a Rolex serial number chart look-up tool that helps owners and sellers to find the best price. Check out our list of the 11 most expensive men’s watch brands in the world to really dive into the world of luxury.

