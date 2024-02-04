Check out the top ten most Googled watches for men

It seems everyone was looking to upgrade their wrist game in 2023. Or, at least, everyone was curious to know which luxury watches were the most sought-after. If you want to grab one for yourself or just want to creep, we have the top ten most popular watches Googled throughout the year, thanks to Watchfinder & Co. doing all the wrist work.

The top ten most Googled watches for men

1. Rolex Submariner

The Rolex Submariner is the perfect companion for a diver, having a depth range of 1,000 feet, thanks to its watertight Oyster case. A price tag of around $22,000 for a pre-owned Submariner still landed the timepiece with over 8.4 million searches to get that number one spot for the most Googled watch for men.

2. Rolex Daytona

One look at the face of the Rolex Daytona is all you need to understand why it was the second most Googled watch. Additional treats like the bezel keeping the crystal in place and the chronograph to measure speeds up to 400 miles per hour justify why over 7.7 million people searched for this beauty in 2023.

3. Omega Speedmaster

The beauty that pours from the Omega Speedmaster is matched by the precision this Swiss-made watch offers. Omega’s have a space-rich history, with the Speedmaster getting over 5.5 million searches across the internet universe.

4. Rolex Datejust

If you want a stunningly chic watch, you and 5.4 million other people have good taste. You find more and more details the longer you look at the Rolex Datejust, but a favorite part is the fun peek-a-boo cutout window for the date.

5. Omega Seamaster

The Seamaster carries all of the distinctive style you’d expect from Omega, but is one of the more reasonably priced luxury watches that was searched for in 2023. At least 5 million people are curious to see how the Seamaster works 300 meters below the water’s surface.

6. Rolex Oyster Perpetual

We can’t get over the Rolex Oyster Perpetual with the celebration motif dial. It’s unique, it’s whimsical, it’s bold — and over 4.3 million people checked it out online to see if they wanted to add it to their watch collection.

7. Cartier Santos

If aviation is more your vibe, the Cartier Santos is the one for you. The watch was originally made for pilots to be able to do a mid-flight time check, but the exposed screws would have us — and the 3.6 million people who Googled it — looking at the Santos more often than that.

8. Patek Philippe Nautilus

For a sporty type of look, the Patek Phillippe Nautilus is the one to put your money on. Almost 3 million fellow people looked to see if this watch would help motivate them to live a more active lifestyle.

9. Cartier Tank

The Cartier Tank was modeled after the actual tanks used in battle in WWI, and close to 2.8 million Googlers wanted to see if their wrist needed a historic sense of style.

10. Rolex Day-Date

The Rolex Day-Date delivers what its name says — with cozy windows for the day at the top and the date on the side that attracted over 2.6 million people to get the details on the watch.

Rolex dominated the top ten most Google-worthy luxury watches for men, but Omega and Cartier put up a good fight — not that we’d expect anything less from some of the biggest names in watches.

