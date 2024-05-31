 Skip to main content
For Father’s Day, buy Dad the only pair of pants he’ll ever need

Dad wearing perk chinos at home
Perk Clothing

All-purpose pants that can be worn at work, in professional settings, or at home for work or play are one of the best ways to start any outfit. You can wear them all day or night without having to change them to match a particular style or mood. That’s exactly why Perk has designed its feel-good chinos to be “the foundation of the 7-day uniform for active guys.” They’re engineered to stay soft, and they fit just right, with an ultra-smooth and lightweight feel. They also feature just enough added stretch to keep you comfortable without being too restrictive, but also allowing for great flexibility. There’s room in the pockets for tools, writing gear, gadgets, or whatever else Dad may need. Plus, they make your butt look good, giving Mom or Dad’s partner a present, too. But here’s the best part: Perk is having a Father’s Day sale right now, offering 25% off sitewide and 25% off packs. Go check them out when you have time. These pants will make an excellent gift.

Why you should shop Perk’s Father’s Day sale on pants

Perk chinos for Father's Day - the only pants Dad will ever need
Perk Clothing

Any way you cut it, Dad is gonna need some pants. Either he already does, or he soon will. That’s the life of an active father. So, one of the smartest things you can do for Father’s Day is take care of that need with some lovely chinos from Perk. There are a few reasons why Perk’s offerings are excellent for Dad, but the most important is that they are versatile and reliable. Dad can wear them night and day as part of any outfit, and they’re super comfortable. So comfortable, I might argue, that Dad won’t ever want to take them off after trying them on.

They have an ultra-smooth and lightweight feel, and they’re engineered to get softer over time. Yes, you read that correctly, they get softer with time. The stretchy fabric and band offer plenty of flexibility but still keep the pants firmly in place — we all know how much Dad will love that. A curved waist keeps Dad’s midsection happy, while the slim tapered legs offer a trim but not too tight fit that’s just right. The pockets even have plenty of room to stow Dad’s gadgets or gear without falling out, and there’s a penny pocket you can actually use — because it’s deep enough to hold actual change.

They make Dad’s butt look phenomenal, too, which is something you may not appreciate, but your Mom sure will. Dad will probably like it, too.

They’re true to size, and you can buy them in packs — with multiple pairs included — or individually. Both options are available as part of Perk’s Father’s Day sale, giving you the option to save 25% sitewide and 25% off packs. The discounts don’t stack with any other offers, but these deals are already incredible. You can save over $20 on select pairs, for instance. That sale will be available from May 31 until June 17, so you have plenty of time to shop. But don’t wait too long, you’ll want the pants ready to gift to Dad. He’s going to love them.

