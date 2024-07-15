 Skip to main content
This highly-rated Under Armour unisex athletic backpack is $14 off for Prime Day

Backpacks can be hit or miss. Some of them are super durable, but whether or not they’ll fit all the gear you need is up in the air. The best backpacks are pricier, which makes sense. You tend to get what you pay for. If you’re in the market for a solid backpack, Under Armour is offering an excellent discount on the Unisex Hustle 5.0 Backpack for Prime Day this year. Usually $55, you can get the pack for $41, saving you $14, and there are a ton of color options available. You should know, however, that this is a limited-time deal, and we have no idea how long it will stick around. We recommend shopping now if you’re interested so you don’t miss out.

Here’s why you should consider getting the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack now

Prime Day officially starts July 16 and runs through July 17, so understandably, most people are probably waiting until the official event to do their shopping. If that’s you, we get it. However, in recent years, the deals available on Prime Day haven’t been much better than the early stuff floating around. Also, a variety of retailers are now involved, so it often pays to look outside of Amazon for deals. In this case, the Under Armour Hustle is available as part of a limited-time deal, and there’s no countdown, so we don’t know when it will end. It could be gone before you know it or even sell out.

The backpack’s unisex design is great for everyone. It comes in various colors and styles, so you’re not locked into one design. Many of the other variations are on sale, too. It’s equipped with Under Armour Storm technology, which offers protection from the elements thanks to a water-resistant finish. That makes it fit for athletes, sure, but for anyone spending any time outdoors. The rain rolls off the surface, keeping everything inside dry and safe.

With a soft-lined laptop sleeve big enough for a 15-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop, there are tons of pockets for organization. A water-repellant valuables pocket is suitable for your phone or wallet. Meanwhile, a large, expandable front laundry or shoe pocket at the bottom of the bag keeps your dirties away from everything else. Two side water bottle pockets can help keep you hydrated as long as you remember to pack your water bottles. Meanwhile, a breathable mesh padded back panel and adjustable shoulder straps offer premium comfort.

If you see what you like, you’ll be pleased to know that the Prime Day deal on the Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack drops the price to $41 from $55, saving you $14. Grab it while it’s available.

