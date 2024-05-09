Creed sale: Get up to $640 off the rarely-discounted cologne

While men’s cologne sales are frequent, discounts on Creed fragrances isn’t so common. That’s why we’re excited to see over 50 discounts on Creed colognes right now at Gilt. If you’re looking to buy your favorite cologne for less or maybe try something new for less, the best thing you can do is tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. However, if you want some advice on what we suggest, keep reading and we’ll take you through our highlights.
What to shop for in the Gilt Creed cologne sale
Creed makes some of the best men’s colognes around with a wide range of options. One of the most popular choices is thewhich is down to $260 from $365. Working out at 28% off or $105, It offers a fruity chypre scent with notes of pineapple, black currant, birch, amber, and musk. It’s designed to be sexy, seductive, strong, and powerful. Everything you want to convey in every day life, effectively. It’s a timeless scent which will suit every occasion so you could always choose to go bigger and buy the variety which is reduced to $350 from $495.
For something a little different, how about thewhich is 36% off so it’s down to $220 from $345. It’s worn by confident men at the peak of their field with a fragrance which elegantly combines woody freshness and pure masculinity. It’s ideal for a stroll through the countryside but also going to huge events. It has top notes of lemon verbena from India peppermint while there are middle notes of violet leaves and base notes of Florentine, iris, sandalwood, and ambergris.
For something entirely different, check out thefor $260 reduced from $470. The 3.3 ounce fragrance celebrates the 17th century Duchess of Nerola with a blend which captures the luxuriant atmosphere of the Duchess’ gatherings during which guests would crush neroli flowers against their skin to release the bittersweet yet invigorating floral essence involved.
These are just a few of the fragrances in the Creed sale that is going on right now. If you’re looking ahead to Father’s Day or simply looking to treat yourself, check it out for yourself to find the right fragrance for your lifestyle. There are some fantastic options.
