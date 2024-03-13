 Skip to main content
Best men’s cologne sales: Save on Tom Ford, Creed, and more

The best cologne is an important investment for everyone. You might look great but your scent is a great way of endearing yourself to others, whether at a work meeting or on a date. More importantly, you want to feel great about how you smell, right? Learning how to apply cologne is vital before finding the best men’s cologne sales so you can invest in some great new scents. We’ve tracked down all the best men’s cologne sales and listed them below so you can soon find the right aroma for your personal brand.

Today’s best men’s cologne sales

Across the internet, you can find great men’s cologne sales on major brands like Montblanc, Prada, Versace, Tom Ford, and many others. It’s a great idea to stock up on a few different scents so that you have different colognes for different occasions. Here are the best men’s cologne sales around today.

When is the best time to shop cologne sales?

Cologne sales can appear throughout the year. There are some key times of the year when they’re more common though. The run-up to Christmas is a popular one with Black Friday often providing great discounts. Alongside that, events like Valentine’s Day or Father’s Day can offer up cologne sales as it’s the perfect time to buy a gift for a loved one. Don’t forget about common sales times like July 4 too as these often throw up cologne sales as well.

Creed sale: Get up to 45% off the luxury cologne brand
creed deals gilt february 2024 aventus promotional image

When it comes to shopping for a cologne, some men might want to stand out from the crowd. If you want to forgo your typical fashion designer branded cologne and opt for something a little more personalized, we found a sale you are going to want to check out .

Creed is known for their artisanal fragrances that are sourced from raw materials which all offer original and unique scents. Right now, you can get up to 45% select styles on Gilt. You have 59 different fragrances to choose from that will all add a luxurious and one-of-a-kind scent to your life. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted fragrances.

Read more
What actually causes hair loss in men? Plus, the tips you need for thinning hair
What you need to know about hair loss
a man with a receeding hairline

They say age isn't anything but a number. However, that is something of a misnomer with thinning hair. Age is a common, natural cause for thinning hair — sorry. Your hormone levels change as you blow out more candles on your birthday cake. You naturally shed hair regardless of age. However, your mane doesn't grow back as fully as you get up there in years.

There are various tips and tricks out there for managing age-related hair loss — products like Rogaine, hair cuts, or embracing baldness. However, not all thinning hair is triggered by age, and some reasons can be fixed with haircare pivots (but not all). What causes hair loss besides the date on your birth certificate, and what can you do about it? Here's what to know.

Read more
Make grooming easy: The 8 best beard trimmers to get the job done
Whatever look you're going for, one of these trimmers will get you there
Smiling businessman with brown bag walking in city

If you want to be the envy of facial hair enthusiasts everywhere, growing a beard is only half the battle. Once your facial hair goes beyond a certain length, it starts to get messy, and even the best beard-styling products will only get you so far before it’s time to bring out a good power tool (and we do love power tools.) Enter the beard trimmer. Using a good trimmer on the regular may be what some men need to keep their facial beasts under control. Depending on how fast their hair grows, others may want to use one between visits to a barber, maintaining style daily. If you are trying to develop a longer beard, you still need to trim the ends to ensure you keep the hairs strong and healthy, and it will even help them grow faster in some instances.

Either way, there is a wide range of options, from value-priced to expensive, from simple solutions to those with significant horsepower. Most include comb attachments to cut hairs to specific lengths, allowing for elaborate shaping and styling. Cordless models offer convenience with as much power as you should need. Below are some of our picks for the best beard trimmers on the market.

Read more