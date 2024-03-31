Creed cologne is back on sale, with up to 52% off bestsellers

There are some fantastic designer cologne sales going on right now with up to $640 to be saved on Creed colognes at Gilt. This is the ideal time to stock up, buy a great gift for a loved one, or simply try something new. With nearly 60 styles in the sale, it’s a smart move to hit the button below and check everything out for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading and we’ll take you through some of our recommendations.

What to shop for in the Gilt Creed sale

Creed makes some of the best men’s colognes around so whatever you pick, you’ll be delighted. Always popular is the for $300 instead of $470 for 100ml. It’s an oceanic fragrance as an ode to Creed family memories of sailing the Mediterranean. It provides invigorating seas, salty air, and citrus-scented breezes. It’s aimed as an uplifting scent to spark some great memories.

The biggest saving comes from the which is down to $620 from $1,260. A 50% saving, it’s a fiery men’s fragrance that bottles the fearless spirit of boundless exploration for the modern man who likes to go against the grain. It has top notes of Calabrian bergamot, Silicon lemon, La Reunion base rose, with middle notes of peppercorn, Bulgarian rose, and peppermint. The base notes are Indian sandalwood, Haitian vetiver, Indian patchouli, and lavandin absolute. It’s perfect for a masculine fragrance that can be worn in pretty much all situations.

For something more inexpensive, check out the for $190 instead of $345. Here, you get top notes of Bergamot, bitter orange, grapefruit, lemon, neroli, and verbena. Middle notes of orange blossom and base notes of Ambergris add to the delights of a fragrance aimed at celebrating the 17th-century Duchess of Nerola. It has a nice fruity scent to it that’s perfect for anyone who likes something a bit more delicate.

These are just a few of the Creed cologne deals going on at Gilt right now, so it’s worth taking a look for yourself. There are some great colognes available with some huge discounts involved, so take a look and find the right scent for you. Be quick though with sale prices unlikely to stay around for long.

