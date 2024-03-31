 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Creed cologne is back on sale, with up to 52% off bestsellers

Jen Allen
By
Promotional poster for Creed Aventus.
Creed

There are some fantastic designer cologne sales going on right now with up to $640 to be saved on Creed colognes at Gilt. This is the ideal time to stock up, buy a great gift for a loved one, or simply try something new. With nearly 60 styles in the sale, it’s a smart move to hit the button below and check everything out for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading and we’ll take you through some of our recommendations.

What to shop for in the Gilt Creed sale

Creed makes some of the best men’s colognes around so whatever you pick, you’ll be delighted. Always popular is the for $300 instead of $470 for 100ml. It’s an oceanic fragrance as an ode to Creed family memories of sailing the Mediterranean. It provides invigorating seas, salty air, and citrus-scented breezes. It’s aimed as an uplifting scent to spark some great memories.

Recommended Videos

The biggest saving comes from the which is down to $620 from $1,260. A 50% saving, it’s a fiery men’s fragrance that bottles the fearless spirit of boundless exploration for the modern man who likes to go against the grain. It has top notes of Calabrian bergamot, Silicon lemon, La Reunion base rose, with middle notes of peppercorn, Bulgarian rose, and peppermint. The base notes are Indian sandalwood, Haitian vetiver, Indian patchouli, and lavandin absolute. It’s perfect for a masculine fragrance that can be worn in pretty much all situations.

Related

For something more inexpensive, check out the for $190 instead of $345. Here, you get top notes of Bergamot, bitter orange, grapefruit, lemon, neroli, and verbena. Middle notes of orange blossom and base notes of Ambergris add to the delights of a fragrance aimed at celebrating the 17th-century Duchess of Nerola. It has a nice fruity scent to it that’s perfect for anyone who likes something a bit more delicate.

These are just a few of the Creed cologne deals going on at Gilt right now, so it’s worth taking a look for yourself. There are some great colognes available with some huge discounts involved, so take a look and find the right scent for you. Be quick though with sale prices unlikely to stay around for long.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
How to maintain stubble year-round
A man putting on face cream while looking in the mirror.

For a classic and casual look for your facial hair, stubble is a great option for all sorts of face shapes and ages. It's also, rather handily, one of the easiest looks to maintain. But easy maintenance doesn't mean no maintenance, and if you want to look your best then you shouldn't skip on taking care of your stubble and your skin.

Stubble is a good choice if you're impatient for your beard to grow or if regular shaving is causing havoc to your skin. And with a little work to keep it neat and tidy, stubble can be an attractive and fresh look. We've rounded up a handful of tips to have your stubble looking its best.
Cleanse and exfoliate

Read more
How to straighten your beard at home safely and comfortably
Man with a straightened beard

Want to find out how to straighten that wild clump of hair on your face? You've come to the right place! In this article, we'll walk you through the easiest ways to straighten your beard, with and without heat.

If you've gone searching for answers yourself, you probably already know that there's an overwhelming number of guides and videos on the web purporting to explain how to straighten your beard. Unfortunately, few of them actually break down the different straightening options step-by-step, which is what we've tried to do it our guide. That way, you can have a clear sense of which beard straightening method best integrates into your daily routine.

Read more
How to shave with a straight razor without hurting yourself
Straight razor shave

Learning how to shave with a straight razor is a delicate art form of its own that requires practice and patience in learning how to master it. It's a ritual that can become a meditative discipline for those who hone its craft, almost transporting you back in time -- a suave experience. But don't just take our advice on it. Look no further than the epitome of sophistication -- 007 himself.

When Moneypenny helps James Bond finish shaving with a straight razor in the 2012 classic Skyfall, she says -- knowingly -- that "Sometimes, the old ways are the best." It's an adage to live by and one that holds true when it comes to men's grooming routines.

Read more