The new Manscaped Chairman Pro electric foil shaver is only $150 right now

You’re hairy. Or, maybe you have stubbles and you’re not that hairy. Whatever the case, you’re going to need to trim the hair at some point. Manscape’s newly-launched Chairman Pro electric foil shaver is the best answer for that — at least in my opinion. Why? Two, interchangeable skin safe and easy-glide blade heads form the core of the system, with a four-blade foil. It’s gentle on the neck area, helps reduce razor burn and irritation, but effective at slicing those hairs. You get a clean shave, no discomfort, and you look your best. But the biggest draw, at least here and now before the holidays, is that it’s only $150, normally $160. No, that’s not a huge discount but this is a new device and that’s a great price already.

Why shop for the Chairman Pro electric foil shaver from Manscaped?

Let’s start with the fact that you need your hair trimmed, probably on your face. The Chairman Pro is built to stroke your chin, gently, but trim the hairs with accuracy. That’s thanks to two interchangeable blade heads. But it also has a SkinSafe four-blade foil and SkinSafe stubble trimmer. It’s waterproof, with a precision lock, and can last for up to 75 minutes per charge. That’s a lot of shaving time and I’d venture to guess you can use it more than once, quite a few times actually, before you need to plug it in to charge it again.

Everyone knows that an electric razor like this is best rated by its experience, or rather how it treats your skin. It’s gentle on the neck, won’t create discomfort, and won’t create a razor burn or rashy skin. How do I know? I’ve used it and it works great. My favorite part, however, is that it’s easy to clean when you’re all done. Anyone with a beard — even a short one — knows that cleaning the device can be a real hassle after a trim. The detachable magnetic head makes all of that really simple. Plus, it’s IPX7-rated and waterproof so you can run it under the water to clean up, too.

A built-in LED spotlight makes it easy to see any areas you missed. If you’re trimming some peach fuzz, or trimming down from a full beard, trust me when I say that’s going to make it really easy to check things. You won’t miss patches, making you look like an uncivilized clown. Either way, you can grab the new Chairman Pro for $150 right now and I say you probably should, you’re looking like you’re going to need a trim before the holidays.

