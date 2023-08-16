One of the best electric shavers you can buy is discounted today

Everyone appreciates the best shave possible. That can be achieved when you buy the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver while it’s on sale at Best Buy. It’s typically priced at $300, but right now you can save $50 and pick it up for $250. It’s a seriously worthwhile investment and we’re here to explain why before you hit the buy button.
Why you should buy the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver
Braun makes some of the best electric razors around with the Braun Series 9 topping our list of the best razors for sensitive skin. It has all the features you could need with up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving per full charge.
With a pivoting head, you can easily enjoy a close shave on your neck. It can move in 10 directions so no hair is left uncut. A protective skin guard helps keep you safe while there are two types of trimmers for targeting difficult hairs. There’s also a cleaning brush included for keeping things hygienic. It has a washable design so you simply place the shaver head under the faucet after use.
Adding to the convenience, the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver also comes with a charging stand so it’ll look good in your bathroom. It also includes a travel pouch for when you’re working away from home. An LED display helps give you a heads up on battery levels along with hygiene status while it also has a worldwide voltage for all your travel needs. Other useful features include being able to use it whether it’s plugged in charging or not, as well as self-cleaning capabilities.
A good electric shaver is a valuable part of anyone’s self-care plan. The Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver has simplified it all while also ensuring you look great after every shave. It’s a great electric shaver for those who want to look at their best without any complications. Usually priced at $300, it’s down to $250 at Best Buy so you’re saving $50 off the regular price. Right now is the ideal time to buy. Snatch it up before you miss out.
Editors' Recommendations
- This is your excuse to buy the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
- The Roll’s Royce of Braun electric shavers is $30 off at Best Buy
- This is the Best Beard Trimmer Black Friday Deal You Can Shop Today
- Our Favorite Versatile Men’s Shaver Is Discounted at Amazon Today
- These Electric Razors Deals at Amazon Are Unbelievably Cheap