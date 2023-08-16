 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of the best electric shavers you can buy is discounted today

Jen Allen
By
Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver with PowerCase on a white studio background.
Braun

Everyone appreciates the best shave possible. That can be achieved when you buy the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver while it’s on sale at Best Buy. It’s typically priced at $300, but right now you can save $50 and pick it up for $250. It’s a seriously worthwhile investment and we’re here to explain why before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

Braun makes some of the best electric razors around with the Braun Series 9 topping our list of the best razors for sensitive skin. It has all the features you could need with up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving per full charge.

Recommended Videos

With a pivoting head, you can easily enjoy a close shave on your neck. It can move in 10 directions so no hair is left uncut. A protective skin guard helps keep you safe while there are two types of trimmers for targeting difficult hairs. There’s also a cleaning brush included for keeping things hygienic. It has a washable design so you simply place the shaver head under the faucet after use.

Related

Adding to the convenience, the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver also comes with a charging stand so it’ll look good in your bathroom. It also includes a travel pouch for when you’re working away from home. An LED display helps give you a heads up on battery levels along with hygiene status while it also has a worldwide voltage for all your travel needs. Other useful features include being able to use it whether it’s plugged in charging or not, as well as self-cleaning capabilities.

A good electric shaver is a valuable part of anyone’s self-care plan. The Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver has simplified it all while also ensuring you look great after every shave. It’s a great electric shaver for those who want to look at their best without any complications. Usually priced at $300, it’s down to $250 at Best Buy so you’re saving $50 off the regular price. Right now is the ideal time to buy. Snatch it up before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Today
Oral B i0 Series 7 Electric Toothbrush

If you've been looking through all the best oral care products for a clean and healthy mouth, you'll know the importance of a good quality toothbrush as part of your daily routine. That's why we're highlighting this fantastic deal at Amazon. Right now, you can snag an Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush with two replacement brush heads for just $165. That's a huge saving of 25% on the usual price, meaning this is a no-brainer of a deal to pursue. If you're looking to save big while keeping your oral hygiene in tip-top shape, this is the offer for you.

The beauty behind the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush is that it's incredibly simple to use. It provides a personalized brushing experience thanks to its display screen, which helps motivate and encourage you to brush more effectively. Think of it as a personal trainer for your mouth, encouraging you to do a better job with every brush. That's thanks to the toothbrush's A.I. which tracks where you're brushing, guiding you to maintain 100% coverage so you never miss a spot. That way, plaque can't build up.

Read more
Best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals 2022: The Best Sales You Can Still Shop
Prime Day 2021 Electric Toothbrush Deals

Want to revamp your smile? You're in luck: Prime Day might be over, but there are last-minute Prime Day deals still floating out there. With them comes your last chance to stock up on gadgets and gear aplenty, including the best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals. If you feel like you need to level up your oral hygiene (and believe us when we say we could all use a little help), then there's no time like the present to shop the best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals from some of the category's top brands. These final Prime Day deals are a sight to behold any way you slice it, with plenty of the best products on the market, in any category you can dream of, on sale for stellar discounts. There are also some additional bargains to be found at the Walmart Deals for Days sale.

And of course, that goes for the best electric toothbrushes out there, ones that will give your pearly whites a major refresh. These remaining Prime day electric toothbrush deals won't be around for long, though, and when you get a glimpse of what's up for grabs, it probably won't be hard to see why. Think of an electric toothbrush like the dental revamp you didn't know you needed. The best electric toothbrushes clean more deeply and thoroughly than an average toothbrush, amping up the wattage of your smile in the process.

Read more
Stop What You’re Doing and Buy This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Right Now
Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

The Prime Day deals have arrived a few weeks early this year, but savvy online shoppers can find plenty of bargains outside of Amazon. Deals for Days, the Walmart Prime Day sale is only natural considering that this big-box store is one of Amazon's most aggressive online competitors now -- and it's offering all sorts of great savings on just about everything. If you're looking to step up your oral hygiene game then one of the best ways to do it is with a good electric toothbrush, and for its Deals for Days sale, Walmart has the awesome Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries on sale for just $100.

If you care about the health of your teeth (which you should, considering they're going to be the only teeth you're likely to have for a while), you owe it to yourself to invest in an electric toothbrush. It's one of those little daily life upgrades that will leave you wondering how you ever lived without it and make you wish you had tossed your manual toothbrush sooner, but it's important to choose a good one. The Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries is just about the best way to do so for around a Benjamin.

Read more