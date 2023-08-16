One of the best electric shavers you can buy is discounted today

Everyone appreciates the best shave possible. That can be achieved when you buy the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver while it’s on sale at Best Buy. It’s typically priced at $300, but right now you can save $50 and pick it up for $250. It’s a seriously worthwhile investment and we’re here to explain why before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver

Braun makes some of the best electric razors around with the Braun Series 9 topping our list of the best razors for sensitive skin. It has all the features you could need with up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving per full charge.

Recommended Videos

With a pivoting head, you can easily enjoy a close shave on your neck. It can move in 10 directions so no hair is left uncut. A protective skin guard helps keep you safe while there are two types of trimmers for targeting difficult hairs. There’s also a cleaning brush included for keeping things hygienic. It has a washable design so you simply place the shaver head under the faucet after use.

Adding to the convenience, the Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver also comes with a charging stand so it’ll look good in your bathroom. It also includes a travel pouch for when you’re working away from home. An LED display helps give you a heads up on battery levels along with hygiene status while it also has a worldwide voltage for all your travel needs. Other useful features include being able to use it whether it’s plugged in charging or not, as well as self-cleaning capabilities.

A good electric shaver is a valuable part of anyone’s self-care plan. The Braun Series 9 Wet/Dry Electric Shaver has simplified it all while also ensuring you look great after every shave. It’s a great electric shaver for those who want to look at their best without any complications. Usually priced at $300, it’s down to $250 at Best Buy so you’re saving $50 off the regular price. Right now is the ideal time to buy. Snatch it up before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations