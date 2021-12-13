Right now, Amazon Canada has an amazing grooming sale on that could save you plenty of cash. With big discounts on whitening strips, flossing devices, shavers, and fantastic rechargeable toothbrushes, this is the ideal time to invest in looking your very best. It’s a sale exclusively on Amazon Canada for people in Canada, so if you’re reading this from elsewhere, you won’t be able to take advantage of these deals. Canadians will love what’s on offer though. They’ll need to act fast though: These discounts won’t last long.

Philips Sonicare Airfloss Flosser — $73, was $100

If you’ve been considering one of the best water flossers for a while, you should also turn your attention to the Philips Sonicare Airfloss Flosser. It offers triple-burst technology that cleans at the touch of a button. Clinically proven to be as effective as flossing for your gum health, it’s able to remove up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas compared to manual tooth brushing alone. You’re guaranteed to enjoy healthier gums in just two weeks all thanks to using this machine for just 60 seconds a day.

Oral-B Power iO Series 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush — $150, was $200

The Oral-B Power iO Series 6 Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush is a great electric toothbrush with plenty of useful features. It has five smart modes for personalized cleaning including a daily clean feature, whitening, gum care, sensitive brushing, and an intense option, too. An interactive display offers you real-time coaching as you progress with artificial intelligence. that recognizes your brushing style and recommends how to improve things further. It’s a great way of brushing better and more efficiently.

Philips Shaver Series 9000 with Precision Trimmer — $200, was $300

Offering what you would expect from the best electric razors, the Philips Shaver Series 9000 with Precision Trimmer has a head that moves in eight directions so you can cut up to 20% more hair with no effort. A dual-blade design lifts hair to cut comfortably close to your skin. With three speed settings, you can easily personalize how you want to cut your hair or shave. It works with both dry shaving and wet shaving. It also charges fully in just one hour.

Editors' Recommendations