The 9 Best Water Flossers To Buy Now

Raise your hand if you’ve ever gotten scolded by your dentist for not flossing regularly. Now raise your hands if you ever did anything about it once you left the dentist. We can relate. Flossing is time-consuming and often painful and which is why many of us like to pretend that it isn’t important. However, good dental hygiene is critical, and investing in the proper tools and the best oral care products can save you thousands of dollars in dental bills down the road.

Thankfully, water picks exist and they are the safer, easier alternative to flossing. These mini power washers work to remove up to 99.9% of plaque, tartar, and food build-up in those hard to get areas in your mouth. Cavities are a thing of the past with these easy to use dental devices. Plus, they’re affordable and make for great gifts — here are 9 of our favorites.

Spotlight Water Flosser

With 4 specialized tips and 3 operating modes (normal, soft, pulse), this is the ideal flosser for people with dental braces, bridges, crowns, implants, and periodontal pockets. This water flosser is 5 times more effective at removing plaque between teeth. On top of that, it’s compact, making it easy to pack with you when on the go.

Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra Flosser

It only takes one minute to clean your entire mouth with this ultra flosser by Phillips Sonicare. Choose your fighter (spray pattern): single burst, double burst, or triple burst. No matter what you choose, with proper usage you’re guaranteed to remove up to 99.9% of plaque.

Waterpik Water Flosser and Triple Sonic Toothbrush

This 2-in-1 water flosser meets electric toothbrush is designed for those who want to streamline their process even further. Simply toggle between the two with the easy on/off switch for a proper clean.

BESTOPE Water Flosser

This handy water flosser comes with 8 jet tips, making it easy for you to take proper care of your teeth and suit your various needs. It also has a rechargeable built-in lithium battery that provides you up to 30 days of cordless usage.

MOSPRO Portable Oral Irrigator

A spa for your mouth, this upgraded water flosser comes with 3 modes, 4 interchangeable jet tips, and 360° rotatable nozzles. Prevent tooth decay, and possibly even tooth loss today with this professional cleaner.

BerZalah Water Flosser

Add some color to your countertop with this teal water flosser that is able to remove food debris deep between teeth and below the gum line that traditional brushing and dental floss can’t reach. With 4 working modes, and customizable water pressure you’re not going to be able to imagine your life without it.

Lächen Portable Cordless Water Flosser

Never worry about bad breath ever again with this mini flosser that can be thrown into any bag. Lightweight yet powerful with jets that pulse at 1600 beats per minute. Everyone will ask you “where’d you get that,” as you rinse your mouth in public.

Hydro Floss New Generation Oral Irrigator Bundle

This professional-grade oral irrigator inhibits the bacteria from adhering to the surface of the teeth thanks to its use of Hydromagnetics. In lamens terms, no more dental problems as a result of poor oral hygiene if used regularly.

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

Waterpik is a trusted name in the space with it’s American Dental Association seal of acceptance and countless 5-star reviews. This cordless version is both cordless and waterproof — perfect for those who like to take care of their teeth in the shower.

