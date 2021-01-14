The Best Bar Soaps for Men in 2021

Men’s grooming has evolved so much within recent years; now more than ever, more men are starting to pay closer attention to their skin and the products they apply to it. Although we have come so far, sometimes there’s something so incredibly satisfying about getting back to the basics.

That’s right, I’m talking about good old-fashioned bar soap. Bar soaps are still very much a staple for millions of men and have certainly changed (for the better) with the times. Some are great for hydrating the skin, some are great for clearing body acne, and some even exfoliate the skin. Here are some of our picks for the best bar soaps for men.

Related Reading

Best Overall Bar Soap: Dr.Squatch Men’s Soap

It seems like Dr.Squatch is everywhere and the brand has certainly made a name for itself in the world of men’s grooming. With the catchphrase, “Feel like a man, smell like a champion,” how could you not want to wash your masculine temple in all of this manly goodness? Made specifically with men in mind, this soap was designed to change the way men think of hygiene, by providing cleansing soaps enriched with robust masculine scents without all the chemicals that are harsh for your skin.

Best Bar Soap for Sensitive Skin: Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar

This nourishing cleansing bar was designed specifically with sensitive skin in mind. This effective, yet non-irritating formula is gentle enough to cleanse your skin while protecting your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Best Bar Soap for Dry Skin: DoveMen+Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar Soap

This Dove For Men 3-in-1 bar soap for body, face, and shaving is great for those with dry skin. Formulated with more moisturizer than the competition, this soap will not dry out your skin and will keep it feeling hydrated all day.

Best Bar Soap for Acne-Prone Skin: Peppermint & Tea Tree Soap Bar

If you’re looking to keep stubborn butt and back acne at arm’s length, then you may want to give this soap a try. This all-natural soap contains tea tree and peppermint essential oils which are natural antibacterial, anti-fungal, and antimicrobial agents. In other words, it naturally kills fungus and bacteria that not only cause acne, but jock itch, athlete’s foot, and ringworms, as well.

Best Scented Bar Soap: Irish Spring Deodorant Bar Soap

It should come as no surprise that this classic bar soap has made our list! Irish Spring’s Deodorant Bar Soap will give you 12-hour odor protection and will have you feeling fresh throughout the day.

Other Bar Soaps We Love

MARLOWE. No. 102 Men’s Body Scrub Soap

Exfoliation, the process of removing dead skin cells on the skin, is a very important (and necessary) part of any shower routine. And I get that for a lot of you gentleman, it’s an extra step you don’t want to deal with. Well, that’s where this bar soap comes into play. This soap not only makes you squeaky clean and smell amazing, it also contains exfoliating beads to polish the body to reveal healthy skin.

Organic African Black Soap

Never heard of African Black Soap? Well let me put you on to this best all-in-one soap. African Black Soap (technically, not black in color) is 100% natural and infused with organic ingredients that rejuvenate the skin and help fight various skin ailments including psoriasis, rashes, and even dandruff (yes you can use this soap as a body, face, and even hair wash)!

Art of Sport Activated Charcoal Bar Soap

This soap was created for active men and it works just as hard as you do. It features botanicals to keep you smelling fresh, ingredients that give you a deep cleanse, but most importantly, activated charcoal. Activated charcoal draws out impurities and toxins from your skin which also makes this a great addition to your acne arsenal.

Grandpa’s Pine Tar Bar Soap

The family-owned Grandpa Soap Co. offers a variety of soaps that are naturally crafted, 100% vegan, and gluten-free. Infused with Pine Tar oil, this versatile bar soap makes for a great beard and shampoo that will leave you smelling like the great outdoors.

Dr. Bronner’s All-One Hemp Peppermint Pure-Castile Bar Soap

Without a doubt the most popular scent in the Dr.Bronner’s collection, this Peppermint Castile Bar Soap will leave your body feeling so fresh and clean that it will literally have you tingling.

Duke Cannon Big American Bourbon Bar Soap

Who wouldn’t want to bathe their skin with a soap that is made with 90-proof Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey? I sure do! This oak barrel scented soap is ideal for normal skin and is paraben free.

Editors' Recommendations