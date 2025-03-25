 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

New Dr. Squatch soaps join the Call of Duty character roster

If you're a fan of Call of Duty, these new Dr. Squatch soaps will help with cleanup

By
Dr. Squatch Call of Duty soaps
Dr Squatch

Few companies feature promotions that are more fun than the ones cooked up by the folks at Dr. Squatch, and this spring’s entry is no exception.

The new soaps are linked to a couple of the key characters from Call of Duty, which feels like a natural fit for this brand if ever there was one. Think grit and toughness as it pertains to soap and cleanups, and you’ll be on the right track.

Recommended Videos

Cleaning up when the Call of Duty is done

Dr Squatch Sarge
Dr Squatch

The title of this particular product release is the Call of Duty collection, and the first soap is called Ghost Grit. It’s a heavy-duty soap inspired by Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Ridley, and the specific scents are pepper and leather, along with charcoal to help customers feel like part of the masculine action.

Related

Next up is the Sarge Soap, which is named after Lt. “Soap”MacTavish. The scents in this bricc tend toward lighter — specifically we’re talking pine, Scottish juniper and moss. Both soaps are available individually to subscribers for $6, and there’s a customized Call of Duty calling card included in the packaging.

With all this manly action involved, you knew there had to be a deodorant available for post-duty cleanup, right? That would be the Ghost Stick & Sarge Sticc, which includes charcoal powder, postbiotics to fight bacteria growth that can cause odors, and arrowroot powder to absorb said odors.

The moisturizers here include jojoba and shea butter. The package has been dubbed Ghost’s Destruction Deo, and it’s available for just over $20 in a separate package.

The final entry on the Call of Duty roster is the Call of Duty 4-Pack, which checks in at just under $40. It includes Ghost Grit, Ghost Sticc, Sarge Soap and Sarge Sticc, and it’s also available for US customers on Amazon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough is a freelance author and journalist who has published dozens of novellas and novels, and his journalism has…
Drunk Elephant’s new must-haves for year-round skin care
Check out Drunk Elephant's new products
drunk elephant mello marula cleanser therabu hand cream creative 33 2000px 300dpi

It's always big news when multipurpose skincare products become available, and it's especially fun if at least one has a unique origin story. That’s definitely the case for the first, Drunk Elephant’s new Mello Marula Cream Cleanser, which was inspired by a request for a cleanser that would also work as a shaving cream. The second DE offering, Therabu Buttered Reparative Hand Cream, provides the ultimate in winter skincare to ward off the effects of cold and harsh winter conditions.
The story behind Mellow Marula began when founder Tiffany Masterson needed to create a gentle cream that would remove water-resistant makeup, sunscreen, and the daily effects of pollution. Meanwhile, her husband also wanted a product that could be used as a shaving cream as well as part of a comprehensive skin care routine. She told him to mix two other Drunk Elephant products, Slaai and Beste, and the results were so impressive that she decided a two-in-one product was in order.

The Mello Marula package
The three key ingredients here are colloidal oatmeal, which has antioxidant properties and can soothe skin and reduce redness. The cream also includes marula oil, which provides antioxidants along with omegas 6 and 9 to help moisturize and nourish skin. The third member of this trio is shorea stenotera seed butter, which is rich enough to moisturize effectively and also contains vital fatty acids.
In keeping with the versatility theme, Mello Marula is a low-lather formula with an attractive vanilla scent, hence the appeal as a shaving cream. Like all of Drunk Elephant’s products, it’s free of silicones, dyes, solvent alcohols, and sulfate surfactants. It can be used daily on wet or dry skin, and Mello Marula can also be combined with the company’s other products.
The initial test results were impressive. Mellow Marula rinses off easily and completely, and over 90 percent of the participants said their skin was both soothed and comforted with consistent use.

Read more
5 new men’s grooming products you should know about
Update your skincare routine with these 5 new men's grooming products
Guy looking at his skin in mirror.

When was the last time you updated your grooming products? We know looking at the endless number of items in stores and online is overwhelming and exhausting, but you need to take care of yourself. To make it a little simpler, here are five new men's grooming products to try out.
Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum

If you don't know healthy hair starts with your scalp, it's time to rethink your hair care routine. If you have an itchy scalp, notice your hair tends to break, or have never thought to show your scalp some love, the Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum will take care of everything.

Read more
Dr. Squatch just launched their first-ever body wash — here’s what it’s like
Dr. Squatch might be famous for their bar soaps, but their new shower gel is perfect for anyone who prefers a body wash.
A collection of Dr. Squatch shower gels

Most guys probably already know the brand Dr. Squatch. If you go to the men’s aisle you’ll see their deodorants, face washes, and most notably, their bar soaps, which are famous for having tie-ins with big franchises like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and the MCU. Surprisingly, one thing Dr. Squatch didn’t have until now is a shower gel. Their new body wash collection launched on September 13 and comes in four scents: Coconut Castaway, Fresh Falls, Pine Tar, and Wood Barrel Bourbon.

The Manual was able to try out one of their shower gels before its launch, and after showering with their wood barrel bourbon body wash for over a week now, here are my thoughts.

Read more