New Dr. Squatch soaps join the Call of Duty character roster

Few companies feature promotions that are more fun than the ones cooked up by the folks at Dr. Squatch, and this spring’s entry is no exception.

The new soaps are linked to a couple of the key characters from Call of Duty, which feels like a natural fit for this brand if ever there was one. Think grit and toughness as it pertains to soap and cleanups, and you’ll be on the right track.

Cleaning up when the Call of Duty is done

The title of this particular product release is the Call of Duty collection, and the first soap is called Ghost Grit. It’s a heavy-duty soap inspired by Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Ridley, and the specific scents are pepper and leather, along with charcoal to help customers feel like part of the masculine action.

Next up is the Sarge Soap, which is named after Lt. “Soap”MacTavish. The scents in this bricc tend toward lighter — specifically we’re talking pine, Scottish juniper and moss. Both soaps are available individually to subscribers for $6, and there’s a customized Call of Duty calling card included in the packaging.

With all this manly action involved, you knew there had to be a deodorant available for post-duty cleanup, right? That would be the Ghost Stick & Sarge Sticc, which includes charcoal powder, postbiotics to fight bacteria growth that can cause odors, and arrowroot powder to absorb said odors.

The moisturizers here include jojoba and shea butter. The package has been dubbed Ghost’s Destruction Deo, and it’s available for just over $20 in a separate package.

The final entry on the Call of Duty roster is the Call of Duty 4-Pack, which checks in at just under $40. It includes Ghost Grit, Ghost Sticc, Sarge Soap and Sarge Sticc, and it’s also available for US customers on Amazon.