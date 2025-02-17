 Skip to main content
The latest Dr. Squatch soaps pack a powerful moisturizing punch

New moisturizing soaps from Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch has earned a reputation for keeping men busy when it comes to adding products to their skin care routines, and these three soaps are no exception.

In addition to packing a powerful moisturizing punch, they also represent the latest Dr. Squatch men’s skincare products as comprehensive skincare solutions, and the company has been ahead of that curve for some time.

These three soaps are lined under the Total Moisture umbrella. There’s Total Moisture Shea Butter, Total Moisture Mango Butter and Total Moisture Green Tea Butter. Intriguingly, each one offers slightly different moisturizing ingredients, so let’s take a closer look and break down which ones are in each individual soap.

Total Moisture Shea Butter

Shea butter has long been known as a great add for men’s skincare, and it’s an excellent lead ingredient here, too.  They include coconut oil and olive oil, with the former supplying skin conditioning, while the latter supports hydration by adding oleic acid and antioxidants like tocopherol. This bar is unscented and specially formulated to be be gentle enough for sensitive skin, it’s a win-win for men who fall into either or both categories.    

Total Moisture Mango Butter

If you’re looking to lather up when you step into the shower, this could be your go-to moisturizing soap. Mango butter and coconut oil are the relevant combination here, and the mango part includes an extract rich in antioxidants like carotenoids.

The goal is to protect and rejuvenate skin while moisturizing, so you’ll be getting more than extra lather here if you decide to go with this particular option.

Total Moisture Green Tea Butter

Green tea has been touted as an all-around healthy product, so it’s not surprising to see it turn up in a moisturizing product. The extract that Dr. Squatch has formulated contains vitamin C as well as antioxidants, so it rounds out this trio of soaps with its emollient capabilities.

The Dr. Squatch men’s skincare solution

All of Dr. Squatch’s products are dermatologist-tested, and the company has gone from upstart newcomer to established veteran for men looking for ultra-masculine additions to their skincare routines that still deliver the right ingredients to get great results. The company has also been at the forefront of creative pricing for its legion of skincare products, and this release is no exception.

You can get individual soaps from this package for just $7 ($6 for subscribers), or you can get them bundled as a three-pack for $21, with a three dollar discount there for subscribers. Dr. Squatch products are available in bundle packs on Amazon, and the pricing there is 3-packs for $24 or 6-packs for $46.

The complete Dr. Squatch product line consists of cold-process bar soaps, deodorants, hair care products, and colognes. The company’s masculine approach is an essential part of the Dr. Squatch success story, although some of the rhetoric has been toned down a little as the company has become more successful.

The Dr. Squatch motto is “Feel like a man, smell like a champion,” and all of its products are made in the US.

