Dr. Squatch turns Mike Tyson into ‘Moisture Mike’ for new soap promo

Mike Tyson dons his boxing gloves for this new Dr. Squatch soap promo

By
Dr Squatch Mike Tyson soaps
Dr Squatch

Back when he was regularly beating the snot out of any opponent foolish enough to step into the ring with him, Mike Tyson was known as “Iron Mike.”

These days, though, Tyson claims his biggest enemy is dry skin, as he joins yet another innovative and outrageous ad campaign from the folks at Dr. Squatch under the moniker “Moisture Mike.”

Tyson tweaks his tough-guy rep to take on skincare and dryness

Dr. Squatch Mike Tyson soaps
Dr. Squatch

This is quite a transition for Tyson, but of course, it’s strictly tongue-in-cheek. Tyson is lending his celebrity rep to Dr. Squatch as an endorser of the company’s Total Moisture soaps, which come in three basic varieties: shea butter, mango butter, and green tea butter.

The fun starts with the product photos, which feature Tyson wearing a Dr. Squatch sweatshirt as he goes through his training moves. One photo has Tyson on his back — presumably not after being flattened by an opponent, although those who witnessed his recent Netflix debacle might wonder about that — getting a very different kind of facial with cucumber slices positioned over his eyes.

In another he’s wearing white boxing gloves with his arms raised in triumph, although we’re assuming Moisture Mike won’t be stepping into the ring any time soon to defend the honor of these Dr. Squatch products.

The piece de resistance is a 30-second video that capitalizes on Tyson’s well-known hobby of raising pigeons and features Moisture Mike delivering a variation on one of his old quotes: “Everyone has a plan until they realize they’re showering with synthetic cleanser.”

Dr. Squatch | "Moisture Mike Tyson" | Total Moisture Soap

The talking bird then chimes in with a brief plug for the natural ingredients. (Yes, you read that right.) As for the products themselves, they can be found in the Land of Dr. Squatch, where imaginative promos continue to reign supreme.

