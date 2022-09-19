Grooming for men: Looking good in today's world, under the clothes

The world is rapidly changing, fellas. While the Old West and Medieval times created this idea that the battle-worn, leathery-skinned, gruff man was the pinnacle of masculinity, that idea has been challenged directly by the advancement of men’s grooming tools. There is now a bevy of available tools and tricks that will keep a man looking young and vibrant for most of his life.

Lucky for us, gentlemen, our bar is much lower than our female counterparts. While they will spend hundreds of dollars on hair treatments and hours on skincare, we can get similar attention for a fraction of the price and time. Here is a quick start for all of your grooming needs and where you can go to get more answers and information.

Since as early as the 1950s, men have been noticed for their hair. Hairstyles like the pompadour landed on the scene and brought men’s hairstyles into fashion for bad boys and celebrities like Elvis Pressley. They were followed in the 1960s and 1970s by the longer styles of the music industry like The Beatles and movies like John Travolta. Eventually, hair bands brought rocker styles to the forefront. In short, your hair is a part of your image and one of the first things people notice about you. Here are some things to keep in mind and what to focus on.

Hairstyle

There are many reasons why a man chooses a specific hairstyle. Everything from lifestyle to vocation can make a difference. If you are in the military or most law enforcement/security fields, your options are much more limited. If you are in the corporate world, you may have a length standard to adhere to. However, you can use a wide range of styles to find the look that best suits you and your lifestyle.

Hair Care

On top of just choosing a style and moving on, there is the issue of caring for the style. While the short-cropped hairstyles of the military are easy to care for by design, the longer styles require much more time and attention to pull off well. The products you use will become more specific with each style, as will the frequency of visits to a barber or stylist.

One thing that hasn’t changed? Men and women both love a good beard. The virility and masculine energy have endured since the beginning of time. Prehistoric men used beards for multiple reasons. A simple explanation is warmth; they didn’t wear scarves all that often. But it also strengthened the jawline and was used as a sign of intimidation as well. Much like the mane of a lion, your beard has a deep evolutionary tie to your manhood. Even though we have moved on from believing clean-shaven men are weaker, we still deeply love the bearded man. Here are a few things to consider:

While it may feel like the choices for a beard are simply long and short, there are many different ways you can display your facial hair. Everything from the look of your Viking ancestors to harnessing your best Tony Stark, the options are endless, and picking one to fit your face is something all men will try at some point.

Care

If you decide to join the ranks of the lauded bearded men club, you must take the time to trim, clean, and condition your mane. Did you know that the beard was a sign of wealth and power in Ancient Egypt? The men would have their beards dyed and interwoven with golden thread. If they could do that, you could spend ten minutes in the mirror for detailing.

If you are a man who either prefers to or doesn’t have the option to grow a beard, there is a lot of real estate above the neck of skin that needs attention. You don’t necessarily have to go as in-depth as Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho,” but there are easy shave and skin routines you can use to help you look your best. In today’s world, not having a beard doesn’t make you less manly, and taking care of yourself will have your partner marveling at your silky smooth face. Here is where your attention needs to be.

There is a lot of marketing that goes into the best shaves. Whether you want to get the fourteen-blade closest shave or sit down in the barber’s chair and have him do it with a warm towel and straight razor, your products and routine will make all the difference in the world.

Skin Care Routine

Not only is it important to moisturize your skin to avoid dryness and lines later in life, but using products to clear the pores, eliminate bags under the eyes, and protect you from the sun’s harmful rays will always be a vital part of your day.

Your skin doesn’t end at your neck, nor does the need to care for it. Men tend to neglect our skin below the neck because it is under the clothes, and no one sees it anyway, right? We have been duped into believing that the 3-n-1 shampoo, conditioner, and body wash is good enough for you. Your hair and your body will both tell you that isn’t true. The products you use will have an amazing impact on how you look, smell, and feel in your own skin.

There are many products you want to avoid in bath works. Sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and triclosan are some of the biggest. Most of them are used for fragrances and other needless features, but triclosan is the primary ingredient in many antibacterial soaps. It’s an endocrine destructor. This means it interferes with essential hormone functions, directly affecting our brains, immune systems, and reproductive systems. For the sake of your kids, just use regular soaps.

Deodorant/Antiperspirant

The first thing to know is the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant. It comes down to what you struggle with more. Some men struggle with the body odor that necessitates a strong deodorant, while others struggle with sweating no matter the temperature or amount of activity. Even stores will put the wrong product under the label. Wal-Mart often has the aisle listed as deodorant, but pay attention, or you will end up with antiperspirant. The second thing to be aware of is the iffy use of aluminum. While studies are inconclusive, there are theories that the ingredient can lead to cancer and Alzheimers.

There isn’t much to say about fingernails other than they need to be clipped. You need to focus on three things with your nails: the length/shape, cleanliness, and health. There is a little spectrum for the length, but keeping them longer than the length and keeping a sliver of the white end is ideal. For the cleanliness, that goes mainly for the under nails. We know you work hard, get dirty, and appreciate all of your hard work, but nobody wants to hold or shake a hand full of black nails. Lastly, the health, don’t rip off hangnails, don’t bite your nails, and don’t ignore problems that cause fungus.

Treat your body like you would treat your face. That is, act like someone will see it because you never know. Most hair on your body doesn’t need to be shaved or trimmed; most of it has a terminal length. So your chest hair may already grow to an ideal length and stop independently. However, we are all different, and therefore, some of us feel the need to remove hair from our bodies. There are three ways to do it: shave it off at the surface, rip it out of the follicle by waxing, or trim it shorter with clippers. Each one has its own benefit and its own setback. The point is if you are planning to remove hair, treat it like your face and do similar pre-shave and post-shave routines.

