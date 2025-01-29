 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The growing market for men’s hair loss products: What you need to know

The hair loss industry is booming right now

By
Latino person with beard grooming in bathroom at home. White metrosexual man worried for hair loss and looking at mirror his receding hairline.
Diego Cervo / Shutterstock

For many men, hair loss can be a debilitating process that reaches into every aspect of their lives, especially if it starts early in adult life. It can quickly lead to a loss of confidence and feelings of helplessness, so addressing hair loss effectively is essential.

Thankfully, there are a growing number of potential answers. Men’s hair loss products are growing exponentially, and so is the size of the market. Men need to know these numbers to pursue the best solution for their individual needs, so let’s take a closer look at what’s happening and translate it into a plan of action.

Recommended Videos

By the numbers: The surprising growth of men’s hair loss products

Hair loss products are growing
Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

The basic numbers tell the story here. The CAGR for men’s hair loss products is growing at a rate of just over 8%. As for market size, according to Fortune Business Insights, the global market for men’s grooming products is estimated at almost $65 billion, with hair loss products representing almost 1/5th of that market at just under $12 billion.

Related

There is some wiggle room in those numbers, however. The basic figures are sound, but market research firms often differ in how they compile and analyze their gender-specific data, especially in parts of the market where the number tends to be more amorphous.

Expansion and growth are the key trends

hair loss treatment
Pongsak Tawansaeng / EyeEm / Getty / Getty

One thing is sure, though—both categories are growing significantly. The CAGR for both men’s grooming products and hair loss products is just over that magic 8% number, and the trends indicate that neither market is going to drop below that figure.

The money numbers for men’s hair loss products are even more eye-opening. Two numbers pop here: The current market for hair loss treatment products is projected to grow from $2.2 billion to $3.27 billion by 2030, and hair loss restoration will grow from the current value of almost $6 billion to over $18 billion, with a CAGR of 16.6%.

Men should know the product categories driving this growth

man holding up hair that has fallen off
https://unsplash.com/photos/FGqEuM0wuKk / Unsplash

For men facing hair loss issues, there are three basic treatment choices.

The first is topical treatments and drugs that are administered orally. These include options like Rogaine and Propecia, and they offer an excellent chance of success, according to PubMed Central.

Some men want to go further, though. For those willing to spare no expense to have a full head of hair, surgery is the most drastic hair restoration option. It involves moving viable hair follicles from one area of the skull to another, and at this point, the surgical routines are fairly well established.

It’s not cheap, but it is effective. According to WebMD, the price range for a hair transplant is from $4,000-15,000, depending on the number of grafts, the services offered by the clinic, and the skill level of the surgeon.

Market-wise, the numbers for this option are expected to grow from almost $8 billion last year to nearly $21 billion by 2031.

The third product category is a bit of a catch-all. It includes shampoos and conditioners, nutritional supplements, natural remedies, etc. Some of these options work well for men, but growth numbers are almost impossible to come by, given the nature of both the category and the products themselves.

Men should use these growth numbers to make good choices

Men's hair loss can be treated
Lorado/Getty Images / Getty

Now that we know some of the basic numbers, let’s provide a possible path forward. Addressing hair loss used to be a crapshoot, but now you can size up the extent of your hair loss, the possible answers, and your budget, then start with one of these possible solutions.

When you do this, make sure you do a lot of homework. Do online inquiries, including company research, and ask plenty of specific questions. The answers you get will take you from that all-important first step to a solution path, giving an effective way forward to deal with your hair loss.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bob McCullough
Bob McCullough
How often should men wash their hair? Experts weigh in
Washing hair in shower

How often should men wash their hair? It's an important question you may not be asking.

"Men aren’t as educated with haircare as women," said Mezei Jefferson, former assistant vice president of education curriculum and digital content for L’Oreal. "Men are growing savvier, but more so in the beard care arena." That means you still may be washing your hair improperly, but that’s a whole complicated matter in its entirety. Let’s just focus on one aspect you’ve been getting wrong for years: Hair washing frequency.
How often should you wash your hair?
You should wash your hair every one to three days, according to Jessica Wu M.D., Los Angeles dermatologist and author of Feed Your Face.

Read more
Does beard growth oil work? What you should know
Man putting beard oil on his beard.

Growing the perfect beard is a lifelong quest for some, and though there are plenty of tips to help you grow a beard, sometimes you can benefit from a little outside intervention. You might have seen adverts for beard growth oil and wondered if that would help you grow a thicker and more lustrous beard, along with various other oils for softening or brushes and other tools to help maintain your skin.

There's a lot of options when it comes to the world of facial hair grooming, because for your beard to look full and well groomed, you need to not only trim it to the right shape but also make sure that both the hair and the skin of your face are well looked after and in good condition. You might also just need to be patient, as it can take some time for facial hair to grow in to the length that you want. The basic advice for growing in a beard that looks great are to give it time and make sure you're taking care of your health -- like getting enough sleep, eating a health diet, and taking exercise. But we all know we're supposed to do those things anyway, and there are some products that can help give your beard a nudge along the way.

Read more
How fast does facial hair grow, and can you speed up beard growth?
Man with a beard

It's time that you decided to do it; you finally decided to join the ranks of actors, musicians, and style icons who rock the flawless beard look. But, you have hesitancy. There is something slightly holding you back from fully committing. You fear that it will take too long, let alone having to endure some of the awkward stages of growing one out.

So how long will you have to wait for your facial hair to grow out? Many factors affect beard growth, such as age, ethnicity, genes, and even lifestyle — so there’s no one answer to that tricky question. But a few lifestyle changes can help influence facial hair growth and get you to obtain the beard you've always wanted, as quickly as possible.

Read more