Look Instantly Better With the 10 Best Men’s Toners To Buy Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Since the launch of Fenty Skin and its highly sought-after toner, ‘Fat Water,” toners have received a resurgence in popularity. Long thought of as an unnecessary or luxury skincare item, facial toners have always been a key to any well-balanced skincare regimen. A great toner will complement any facial cleanser and moisturizer, designed to restore pH balance, shrink the appearance of pores, and refresh skin.

You may be asking, why do I need a toner? I’m already using a facial cleanser, sunscreen, and moisturizer. Think of a facial toner as your skincare regimen’s appetizer formulated to prepare your skin for moisturizer and serums and acne treatments. Toners can also be extremely useful for men who suffer from acne as they help clear out pores, allowing your skin to absorb more product.

The key to finding the most effective toner is to find one that is designed for your skin’s needs. If you suffer from acne-prone skin, look for a toner with salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. If you’re looking for more radiant skin, opt for a toner with glycolic acid that helps exfoliate dead skin cells for more vibrant skin, and if you suffer from dry skin, choose a hydrating toner .

The search for the perfect toners can be daunting; that’s why we’ve rounded up the best toners for men at every price point no matter your skin needs.

Best Toner Overall: Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner and Serum

Gentle yet practical enough for day and night use, this toner does a little bit of everything, from reducing dark spots and fine lines to reduce oil and defining oils. Rihanna’s toner is perfect for those looking to add a toner to their regimen for the first time.

Best Toner for Acne-prone Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner

This toner is designed especially for those suffering from acne-prone skin. A bold exfoliating toner that helps unclog pores, smooth skin texture, reduce blackheads and white heads — formulated with both salicylic acid and glycolic acid, leaving skin feeling both refreshed and even.

Best Toner for Sensitive Skin: Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner

Suitable for all skin types, this balancing toner uses the skin’s natural pH value to help reduce the appearance of pores by removing oil build-up. It is formulated with beta-glucan and panthenol to soothe sensitive skin and leave your skin ready for your favorite moisturizer.

Best Toner for Dry Skin: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Liquid Moisturizing Toner

Created to strengthen and deeply moisturize your skin, this lightweight toner filled with Dr. Jart+’s signature 5-Cera Complex leaves your skin taut and ready to absorb the next products in your grooming routine.

Other Toners We Love

Ceylon Facial Toner

Unique and refreshing toner is one step in a three-step skincare program specially designed for men of color and their varying skincare needs. This toner works to balance your pH while adding a boost of hydration to your skincare regimen.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

Power and extremely useful, this affordable acid toner is an excellent option for those looking to improved skin radiance that suffers from acne-prone skin and hyperpigmentation.

Kiehls Oil Eliminator Refreshing Shine Control Toner for Men

Control your oily skin with this oil-eliminating toner. This toner contains vital ingredients like capryloyl glycine, an amino acid-based ingredient known to visibly reduce excess oil, sweat, and the appearance of pores.

Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner

Dark spots can be tough to get rid of, but they are targeted by this potent brightening toner, supercharged with glycolic and lactic acids, which even addresses fine lines and wrinkles. This toner is gentle enough for daily use as it contains soothing chamomile and sandalwood.

Baxter of California Herbal Mint Toner

This herbal toner, is brimming with antioxidant-rich vitamin E and Allantoin to even out your skin tone and prevent environmental damage.

Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner with Apple Cider Vinegar

Unlike any other toner, this bold toner is made up of 20% Avid Complex aiding in resurfacing and exploiting. Effectively reawakening the dull skin, while the boost of Apple Cider Vinegar helps soften wrinkles and brighten the skin for a younger-looking complexion.

