Look Instantly Better With the 10 Best Men’s Toners To Buy Now

Since the launch of Fenty Skin and its highly sought-after toner, ‘Fat Water,” toners have received a resurgence in popularity. Long thought of as an unnecessary or luxury skincare item, facial toners have always been a key to any well-balanced skincare regimen. A great toner will complement any facial cleanser and moisturizer, designed to restore pH balance, shrink the appearance of pores, and refresh skin.
You may be asking, why do I need a toner? I’m already using a facial cleanser, sunscreen, and moisturizer. Think of a facial toner as your skincare regimen’s appetizer formulated to prepare your skin for moisturizer and serums and acne treatments. Toners can also be extremely useful for men who suffer from acne as they help clear out pores, allowing your skin to absorb more product.
The key to finding the most effective toner is to find one that is designed for your skin’s needs. If you suffer from acne-prone skin, look for a
The search for the perfect toners can be daunting; that’s why we’ve rounded up the best toners for men at every price point no matter your skin needs.
Best Toner Overall: Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner and Serum
Gentle yet practical enough for day and night use, this toner does a little bit of everything, from reducing dark spots and fine lines to reduce oil and defining oils. Rihanna’s
Best Toner for Acne-prone Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Solution Acne Toner
This toner is designed especially for those suffering from acne-prone skin. A bold exfoliating
Best Toner for Sensitive Skin: Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner
Suitable for all skin types, this balancing toner uses the skin’s natural pH value to help reduce the appearance of pores by removing oil build-up. It is formulated with beta-glucan and panthenol to soothe sensitive skin and leave your skin ready for your favorite moisturizer.
Best Toner for Dry Skin: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Liquid Moisturizing Toner
Created to strengthen and deeply moisturize your skin, this lightweight toner filled with Dr. Jart+’s signature 5-Cera Complex leaves your skin taut and ready to absorb the next products in your grooming routine.
Other Toners We Love
Ceylon Facial Toner
Unique and refreshing toner is one step in a three-step skincare program specially designed for men of color and their varying skincare needs. This toner works to balance your pH while adding a boost of hydration to your skincare regimen.
The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution
Power and extremely useful, this affordable acid toner is an excellent option for those looking to improved skin radiance that suffers from acne-prone skin and hyperpigmentation.
Kiehls Oil Eliminator Refreshing Shine Control Toner for Men
Control your oily skin with this oil-eliminating toner. This
Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner
Dark spots can be tough to get rid of, but they are targeted by this potent brightening toner, supercharged with glycolic and lactic acids, which even addresses fine lines and wrinkles. This
Baxter of California Herbal Mint Toner
This herbal toner, is brimming with antioxidant-rich vitamin E and Allantoin to even out your skin tone and prevent environmental damage.
Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner with Apple Cider Vinegar
Unlike any other toner, this bold
Editors' Recommendations
- What is ‘Maskne?’: How To Prevent Breakouts and Acne From Wearing A Face Mask
- The Best Acne Spot Treatments for Men to Zap Your Zits Fast
- Everything You Need To Know About Starting an Age-Defying Skincare Routine
- The Best Face Moisturizers So Your Skin Can Stay Hydrated
- The Best Men’s Face Masks to Uncover Better Skin