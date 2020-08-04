  1. Grooming
Product Review: Here’s Why Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Is Great for Men, Too

By
Fenty Skin Set

After weeks of previews on Instagram, the wait is finally over for Rihanna’s highly awaited project. No, it’s not her ninth album, but Fenty Skin, by far the most anticipated skincare drop of the year. Like the rest of the Bajan singer’s brands under her Fenty empire — which consists of the LVMH-owned fashion house Fenty, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty — her personal care line is meant to be inclusive. The three-piece collection, which consists of a cleanser, toner, and an SPF moisturizer, is made for women and men. While we’ve always been skeptical of celebrity skincare lines, Rihanna’s winning-streak of successful business ventures made us want to try Fenty Skin firsthand. Does it live up to the hype? Read on to find out.

Ingredients

Fenty Skin Cleanser

A big part of what makes Fenty Skin’s collection stand out from other skincare brands is its tropical ingredients that are inspired by her Caribbean roots. For example, the Total Cleans’r, which doubles as a makeup remover, contains Acerola, a Barbados cherry that’s filled with skin-brightening Vitamin C, and gingko biloba, a West Indian tree extract that helps keep oil and shine at bay. Floral ingredients like cactus flower and witch hazel found in the the Fat Water toner-serum helps reduce the appearance of pores. Meanwhile the Hydra Vizor moisturizer contains hydrating kalahari melon, a South African fruit, along with more traditional ingredients like Vitamin B3 (evens skin tone) and hyaluronic acid (reduces the appearance of wrinkles).

Design

Rihanna is a master of presentation, and Fenty Skin is no exception. Each product comes in a super sleek and modern packaging rendered in pastel purples. Even better, they’re sustainably designed, as products don’t include boxes or shrink wrap for less waste, and caps are recyclable, and you can buy refills and use the same containers.

Effectiveness

Fenty Skin Fat Water

While the idea of a makeup-removing face wash may seem impractical for men, think again. Because Total Cleans’r is strong enough to remove concealer and foundation, it can also wipe out dirt and gunk amassed after a grueling day outdoors or an intense workout. Plus, its creamy texture makes washing your face a fun experience.

The line’s buzziest product is the “pore-refining” toner-serum hybrid, which is a perfect introduction for guys who’ve never used either a toner or serum. It’s gentle, brightens dark spots caused by hyperpigmentation, and reduces shine without drying your skin. But the my favorite Fenty Skin product has to be the Hydra Vizor moisturizer. Aside from being an oil-free lotion, reef-safe, and extremely lightweight, it really does work on all skin tones because it doesn’t leave a white cast, which is a constant concern for people with darker complexions.

However, Fenty Skin may not be ideal for guys with acne-prone skin, since the collection doesn’t contain ingredients that fight breakouts. And because every product features a slight fragrance, it could be irritating for guys with super sensitive skin.

Value

Fenty Skin Moisturizer

Compared to other luxury skincare brands with similar ingredients, Fenty Skin is comparatively affordable, with everything in the collection being under $40. The face wash retails for $25, the toner-serum is $28, and the moisturizer is $35 (and $30 for a refill). Using all three products won’t provide you with picture-perfect skin like Rihanna’s brand ambassadors Lil Nas X and Asap Rocky, but when added to a well-balanced grooming routine, they can do wonders for your face.

